Every Australian Idol contestant that’s been eliminated from the competition

The live shows have finally kicked off on Australian Idol, which means that this year’s winner will be revealed in a matter of weeks.

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Along with being named the 11th Australian Idol, the winner will receive $100,000 in prize money, an exclusive recording package with Hive Sound Studios, marketing and social media support from The Annex, and VIP tickets to the ARIAs and TV WEEK Logie Awards.

After weeks of auditions and knockouts, the Top 12 was confirmed.

Now, it’s up to Australia to vote to keep their favourites in the competition.

Sadly, it means that we say goodbye to hopeful artists each week.

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Find out who has been eliminated so far below.

You won’t believe who has left Australian Idol 2026. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who has left Australian Idol 2026?

(Credit: Channel Seven) Sophie Poidevin 20, Melbourne, Victoria Throughout the competition, Sophie, who is also a model, wowed the judges with her confidence and stage presence. Once she made it to the Top 12, she did an unforgettable rendition of Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend. For her final performance before her elimination, she got a standing ovation after she sang What a Man by Linda Lyndell. “I got to live my dreams on this stage,” she shared, and was thankful to make it as far as she did. The judges encouraged her to keep performing and looked forward to seeing her career flourish. Advertisement (Credit: Channel Seven) Lily-Grace Grant 18, Northern Rivers, NSW Sadly, Lily-Grace Grant was the first contestant to be eliminated from Australian Idol. For her first performance in the Top 12, she sang Suddenly I See by KT Tunstall. After finding out that she was at risk of going home, she then turned on her country charm and sang Sweet Alabama. Despite being the first to go, she said she was grateful to be a part of it, and thanked the crew and judges for making the show possible. “This is not the end of my musical journey, this is just the beginning,” she said.

You can continue watching Australian Idol every Sunday at 7pm and on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7plus.