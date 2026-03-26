Why Australian Idol felt like a “final roll of the dice” for fan favourite Charlie Moon

Charlie Moon has become one to watch during the 2026 season of Australian Idol.

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Ever since his heartfelt audition dedicated to his late mother, he has blown the judges away with his sincerity and emotional performances.

Even though he has been thriving in the competition, Charlie did not think Idol was always on the cards for him.

Read more about him below.

Charlie Moon is a forced to be reckoned with on the show. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Who is Charlie Moon from Australian Idol?

Growing up, Charlie watched his friends apply for Australian Idol, and he has always been a fan of the show.

However, he didn’t apply right away.

Speaking with Perth Now, he explained that he was scouted previously, but turned it down because he was caring for his mother.

Her diagnosis was a shock to the family, especially his father, Tommy, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and is still battling the disease to this day.

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“She was so, so brave. She passed away peacefully,” he said of the last few months of her life,” he said during the show.

The show has become a turning point for him. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I was there with her. I wouldn’t trade the sacrifice I made for anything because I got to spend that time with my mum.”

Before she passed away, he would gather around her hospital bed with his family and sing to her.

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His mother, Dawn Meader, who was a visual artist, succumbed to a malignant form of brain cancer in 2023. During the show, he explained that her tumour was the size of a blood orange.

“Once she passed away, I had seen the advertising and thought I’ll give it a go this year, I’ve finally got the time to give it a chance. I’m 31 and it’s like the final roll of the dice,” he told Perth Now.

Even though she was not there for his heart-wrenching audition of Birds of a Feather, he said she’d be “very proud”.

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“…she would be laughing and dancing and singing and so happy about it,” he continued.

“And if she was here, everybody would have known, she wouldn’t have been able to keep it a secret.”

Charlie is ready to go as far as he can on Australian Idol. (Credit: Channel Seven)

During the show, he also dedicated his performance of The Beatles’ hit With a Little Help From My Friends, to his late mother. In the end, that performance earned him a place in the Top 12.

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“Everything was on the line. I was really hoping that I would get through — obviously, it went exceedingly well,” he told 7 News.

He also hopes to sing Stevie Wonder’s hit Isn’t She Lovely, which he also sang to Dawn.

“Both of my parents are my heroes,” he continued.

“And mum would just be going nuts if she was here — jumping and clapping to see me on stage.”

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Even though he is a familiar face in Perth’s live music scene, he told the publication that performing on the show was different altogether.

“I practiced as much as I can, so I could really know what I was performing instead of feeling underprepared,” he said.

“But I also think a little nerves is good because it shows that you care. It shows you really want to do a good job when it matters to you. A little bit of nerves keeps you humble.”

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