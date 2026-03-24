How Simela Petridis hopes to inspire thousands on Australian Idol

From the moment Simela Petridis auditioned on Australian Idol with her heartfelt rendition of the Dawson’s Creek theme song, the judges and fans fell in love with her.

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Ever since, she has wowed everyone with her powerhouse vocals and warmth.

Co-host Ricki-Lee Coulter is also a fan, and said she draws you in when she sings.

“I cannot take my eyes off her,” she gushed. “I’m already a huge fan.”

But there is more to this high school teacher than meets the eye.

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Read more about her below.

Her audition made guest judge Jessica Mauboy cry. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who is Simela Petridis from Australian Idol?

Born and raised in Adelaide, Simela’s family hail from Greece, with roots in the country’s north in Kastoria.

She grew up with a love of music and dreams of establishing herself as an artist.

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“I’ve sung for a really long time, and I just think it’s my time,” she said before her heartfelt audition.

As she has made it through each stage of the competition, she said she wanted to bring “wild determination, unwavering performances and life to Australian Idol“.

“Australia should vote for me because I’m representing the dream chasers, the mums who got lost along the way, but the fire in the belly is still burning,” she said. “No one will work as hard, and I hope Australia will see that.”

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Away from the show, she teaches music and art at Le Fevre High School, and the staff and students have gotten behind her journey.

Fans have fallen in love with Simela. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In an Instagram video posted by the school on March 13, the students wished her luck, and one also praised her voice and personality.

“I am the luckiest teacher in the world! What a school and what a community. Flying my Le Fevre HS Flag high 🤍,” she commented.

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Keep watching Australian Idol every Sunday at 7pm and every Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7plus.