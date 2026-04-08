EXCLUSIVE: Ricki-Lee Coulter’s frosty exchange with husband ahead of Australian Idol final

Ricki-Lee Coulter’s husband, Richard Harrison, has long been her biggest supporter – so it was no surprise to spot him seemingly letting his wife of 11 years vent during a walk around their Sydney neighbourhood on March 28.

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“Ricki-Lee seemed downcast for a moment, then became quite animated during their chat,” an onlooker told New Idea.

“Richard let her have her say before they walked off together.”

While there is no suggestion of any trouble in paradise between the couple, a source tells New Idea that Ricki-Lee, 40, is under considerable pressure right now.

Richard let Ricki-Lee have her say during the chat… before they continued on their walk. (Credit: Media Mode)

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In February, the singer started her demanding new Ricki-Lee & Tim breakfast radio gig at Nova FM.

Meanwhile, another long season of Australian Idol, which Ricki co-hosts, concludes this week after months of hard work.

Our source says that the star is being stretched “incredibly thin” right now.

“Ricki is the consummate professional and would never complain about being in demand on both radio and TV – but the past few months have pushed her to the limits,” our source, who is close to the star, reveals.

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“Her hours are intense, the pressure is huge and there’s very little time to switch off.”

While Ricki-Lee is no stranger to hard work, the relentless grind of early-morning radio combined with late-night filming has taken its toll – both professionally and personally.

The weather matched the couple’s sombre mood. (Credit: Media Mode)

“Richard is her rock at the moment,” our source says.

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“Even if he occasionally bears the brunt of her exhaustion.”

But, our source adds, no-one is more aware than Ricki-Lee herself that breakfast radio especially is known in the business as ‘the relationship killer’ because of the hours and the intense pressure.

“She may occasionally vent to Rich when stressed, but she knows fellow radio stars Carrie Bickmore, Fifi Box and Kate Ritchie are cautionary tales when it comes to how radio can put pressure on personal relationships,” explains the source.

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“So she’ll make sure that her name isn’t added to that list.”

Adding to Ricki-Lee’s pressure is the fact that her Australian Idol co-star and good friend, Kyle Sandilands, is involved in a high-stakes legal battle with his radio employer KIIS FM over the termination of his $100 million contract.

Ricki-Lee and Kyle are wrapping on Idol this week… however her breakfast radio gig continues. (Credit: Supplied)



“The whole industry is a tinderbox right now and Ricki-Lee is caught up in the drama, even if only as a bystander,” our source says.

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“She’s happy to lend an ear to Kyle during his legal fight, but it’s hard for her to watch that car crash too.”

Thankfully, according to our source, with Richard’s unwavering support – and Idol ending this week – Ricki-Lee will “claw back some personal time, outside of her radio show, and take the opportunity to rest.”

Our source adds, “Like any performer, Ricki-Lee is best when she’s fresh, so Rich will be insisting that she takes a break as soon as possible for her benefit personally – and the benefit of their marriage.”