How Australian Idol has changed hopeful Kalani Artis’ life

Known as the shy tradie, Kalani Artis has been proving himself week after week on Australian Idol.

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He made himself known in the competition after judge Amy Shark said his audition was the best she’d ever seen.

As he has progressed throughout the competition, Australian Idol has fallen in love with his story and his vocals.

Read more about him below.

Kalani has been thriving on Australian Idol. (Credit: Chanel Seven)

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Who is Kalani Artis from Australian Idol?

Kalani’s love of music began when his nan gave him his first guitar as a teenager.

Australian Idol has been a lifelong dream for him, and he was thrilled to make it to the live shows.

“I want to share love and connection,” he said. “I feel like I have a lot to give on Australian Idol, not only vocally but personally.”

Hailing from Bensville in the Central Coast, his local community has been rallying behind him.

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“I love all the support from around Australia, but it’s really nice to have the locals behind me and to solidify that sense of community from where I come from,” he told Coast Community News.

Speaking with Australian Idol in a behind-the-scenes clip, he said his music drew on his memories growing up.

The competition and the makeover also allowed him to grow and gain his confidence.

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“The big change has been finding a new perspective and confidence, for which I’m grateful,” he told the publication.

Fans have also fallen in love with the landscaper and predict he will win the competition.

Do you think Kalani has what it takes to win? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“This is your Australian Idol!!!!” one fan wrote on social media.

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“That’s the winner for sure!” another wrote in agreement.

Watch Australian Idol on Channel Seven and 7plus every Sunday at 7pm and every Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm.