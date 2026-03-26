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How Australian Idol has changed hopeful Kalani Artis’ life

He's one to watch.
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Known as the shy tradie, Kalani Artis has been proving himself week after week on Australian Idol.

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He made himself known in the competition after judge Amy Shark said his audition was the best she’d ever seen.

As he has progressed throughout the competition, Australian Idol has fallen in love with his story and his vocals.

Read more about him below.

Kalani Artis Australian Idol
Kalani has been thriving on Australian Idol. (Credit: Chanel Seven)
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Who is Kalani Artis from Australian Idol?

Kalani’s love of music began when his nan gave him his first guitar as a teenager.

Australian Idol has been a lifelong dream for him, and he was thrilled to make it to the live shows.

“I want to share love and connection,” he said. “I feel like I have a lot to give on Australian Idol, not only vocally but personally.”

Hailing from Bensville in the Central Coast, his local community has been rallying behind him.

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“I love all the support from around Australia, but it’s really nice to have the locals behind me and to solidify that sense of community from where I come from,” he told Coast Community News.

Speaking with Australian Idol in a behind-the-scenes clip, he said his music drew on his memories growing up.

The competition and the makeover also allowed him to grow and gain his confidence.

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“The big change has been finding a new perspective and confidence, for which I’m grateful,” he told the publication.

Fans have also fallen in love with the landscaper and predict he will win the competition.

Kalani Artis Australian Idol
Do you think Kalani has what it takes to win? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“This is your Australian Idol!!!!” one fan wrote on social media.

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“That’s the winner for sure!” another wrote in agreement.

Watch Australian Idol on Channel Seven and 7plus every Sunday at 7pm and every Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm.

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Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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