Todd Melbourne’s one hope when he signed up for this year’s season of Farmer Wants A Wife was that he’d meet the love of his life. And he’s most certainly found her in Daisy Lamb, and the pair have now turned their attention to making Todd’s other long-held dream come true – having a baby!

“Things are going so well,” a newly brunette Daisy gushes as we stroll through the sun-drenched paddocks of Todd’s vast northern NSW farm.

New Idea has been invited up to Todd’s cattle property outside of Baan Baa to get a glimpse into his and Daisy’s new life together, a few months after they finished filming the popular reality show.

In a widely anticipated move, Todd, 33, chose Daisy, 27, over runner-up Grace.

Although it was expected, Todd still had to factor in his family’s hesitations about accepting Daisy into their fold.

During the show they voiced concerns about Daisy, as she reminded them of Todd’s last partner. They all loved Grace though.

“They were worried that [Daisy] would end the same way that my past relationship did,” Todd says.

Despite their reservations, he chose to follow his gut, his head and his heart – which all screamed ‘Daisy!’

“There’s some similarities there, but obviously they’re completely different people,” he said.

Having realised they were “both on the same page”, Todd and Daisy didn’t want to bother with long distance. So she quickly packed up her home in Queensland and moved in!

Fast forward to today and things are flowing nicely between the Farmer Wants A Wife “best mates” Todd and Daisy, so much so that they’re eager to expand to have a baby and expand their family, which currently includes border collies Ruby and Pearl.

“We both want to start a family,” Todd confirms. Daisy, with a smile, adds, “There’s definitely kids in the future. We talk about kids all the time. We actually sat down last week and went through names which we did and didn’t like!”

Since committing to Todd and starting to help out on the farm, Daisy has also returned to work. Previously employed as a gym manager, she has pivoted and landed a new job as a real estate agent.

“It will take a while to establish my career in such a small town but it’s fantastic,” Daisy shares.

“I work Monday to Saturday and Todd works Monday to Friday, and we just hang out every night.”

Todd confesses that having someone else in his space has been a “big change” and “something to get used to”. Yet knowing Daisy is there to greet him after a long day of farming happily makes him down tools.

“The moment I walk in the door, and Daisy’s there smiling at me, just makes my day,” he says. “Waking up next to someone is nowhere near as lonely as what it has been.”

Asked to reflect on his experience filming Farmer Wants A Wife, Todd reveals it was more challenging than he expected.

“Trying to work out what to do with the farm when I wasn’t there was stressful,” he admits.

“I was also shocked at how hard it was to say goodbye to the other girls. I only knew them all for a short period of time, but you never want to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

The couple have now settled into a routine that begins with Todd giving Daisy a kiss before he heads out each morning as she “stays in bed a little longer”.

They then reconnect during the evenings to spend precious time together.

“Do you know what I love about Todd?” Daisy asks, turning the tables on us. “He is selfless. He’s got one of those old-school mentalities where he’s the man and he has to provide.

“He wants to look after me and look after the home, and that’s something that is hard to come by. I can always rely on him.

“Plus, he’s a great cook, thank God, because I’m not that great!”

As the sun starts to wane and New Idea’s time on the farm along with it, we ask when fans can expect Todd to make Daisy his wife officially.

“I can’t give away too many secrets!” he teases. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”

With marriage and a baby on the horizon, the future is looking bright for Farmer Wants A Wife couple Todd and Daisy.

