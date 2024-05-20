Are Farmer Wants A Wife’s Matt and Olivia still together?

It was in May 2023 that Farmer Matt Young chose Olivia Benic to start his life with on Farmer Wants A Wife. But are they still together?

Yes, they very much are. And since wrapping up their time on the show, Matt and Olivia have publicly shared their relationship journey with fans.

In March 2024 the pair cemented their love by purchasing a property together. At the time they shared a photo outside their new abode writing: “Soooo we did a thingggg…!”

Farmer Matt and Olivia and still together.

Most recently, Matt and Olivia sparked engagement rumours after the latter was spotted on the farmer’s Instagram wearing a ring on her left hand.

“Are you and beautiful Olivia engaged? Thought you may be by her lovely ring,” one eagle-eyed follower commented.

The couple have not yet responded. But we can only assume that they will let fans know when Matt gets down on one knee.

During his time on Farmer Wants A Wife, Matt was extremely worried about potentially having to do long distance with Olivia – who didn’t want to move from her hometown Wollongong until she at least finished her degree.

Matt chose Olivia over Annabelle on the dating show.

Despite this hurdle, Matt couldn’t deny the strong feelings he had for Olivia and chose her over Annabelle during the final decision.

“Olivia, I started this experience hoping to find someone to share the rest of my life with, I wanted to find someone I see myself marrying, seeing myself having kids with and someone I see myself growing old with,” Matt said.

“I have fallen in love with you and I want to share my future with you.”

Things then moved quickly for the couple. A few weeks after filming ended, Olivia made the decision to move to Canberra where Matt had started a new job.

Olivia and Matt moved from Matt’s Bookham farm to Canberra together.

“I ended up moving, so we’re in Canberra throughout the week and Bookham on the weekend,” Olivia told 7Life at the time.

The couple added that things were going “really well” for them, and it was at that point that they started talking about next steps.

“We’re having those conversations about what the future holds and what the next steps look like – looking towards marriage and kids – and I think we’re both on the same page,” Matt said.

As one of the most successful dating shows, the Farmer Wants A Wife stars have joined a long list of couples who are still together after meeting on screen. And we love watching their love unfold off screen.

