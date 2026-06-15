NEED TO KNOW Farmer Andrew Guthrie and his wife Jess Gutherie have had their first child together.

and his wife have had their first child together. They have been open about their fertility struggles in the past.

The couple met on season 11 of Farmer Wants a Wife Australia in 2021.

of in 2021. They tied the knot in secret in 2024.

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TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses IVF and fertility struggles. If you find these topics distressing, please contact Health Direct on 1800 022 222.

Farmer Wants A Wife season 11 favourites Jess and Andrew Guthrie have welcomed their first child into the world!

The couple, who have been married for two years, are still going strong after meeting on the beloved dating show in 2021, and are now entering an exciting new chapter.

Speaking with our sister publication Woman’s Day, they shared that their daughter, Gracie, was born on May 21 at Cooma Hospital.

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Jess, who has been vocal about her fertility struggles, shared that she was born via a planned C-section, due to being breech.

Farmer Wants A Wife’s Andrew and Jess Guthrie have had their first child! (Credit: Instagram)

Despite the challenges, she said she’d do it “a thousand times over in a heartbeat”, and it has sparked conversations with others who have had struggles.

“It was really amazing seeing her for the first time and after she was born she was awake for probably two hours just alert and looking at us and not crying at all,” she said.

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The couple agreed that their newest addition is the “coolest little person”.

“She’s such a chill baby. We’ve heard some horror stories from our friends, so we consider ourselves very lucky,” Andrew added.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the news, the couple added that they were “completely smitten and happily in the newborn haze”.

Not only that, they said that their daughter came into the world to the song Beyond by Leon Bridges, which is their wedding song.

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Andrew and Jess have been candid about their hopes to start a family. (Credit: Instagram)

The complicated journey to parenthood

The couple initially confirmed the news about their growing family with the publication in November.

In the Instagram announcement, they added that they were, “Holding close in our hearts anyone still waiting, hoping, and navigating their own journey ✨.”

Speaking with Woman’s Day in August, they said they began trying for a baby “pretty much just after we got married”, but had some fertility struggles.

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Jess and Andrew then turned to changing their diets, and started incorporating acupuncture and Chinese medicine, and then started IVF.

“We’re pretty new to this part of our journey. We’re still learning a lot about it, but so far, so good,” Jess said.

“We’re both trying to keep our cool and remain patient, even though some days I feel a little bit less patient. But mostly Andrew is very steady and calming and incredibly supportive.”

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The couple were taking four-hour round trips to their doctor’s office for treatments.

“Particularly while we’re going through this fertility stuff, it’s difficult because we have to travel to get blood tests every other day or ultrasounds, and the nearest place I can get that done is about two hours one way,” Jess explained.

“And obviously they’re only open during business hours and I work normal business hours.

“So it is pretty taxing on my work because then that means I need to work an extra four hours at the other end of the day. That part of it is hard, not having the health care in the area that promotes fertility journeys, but that’s just part of it. I still would much prefer to live where we live.”

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Jess and Andrew are being open about their challenges to parenthood. (Credit: Instagram)

Jess, who is also an ambassador for Endometriosis Australia, was diagnosed with stage-four endometriosis in 2016.

While she was relieved about the diagnosis, she was also worried.

“I knew that would mean my fertility journey may not be so straightforward like it is for some others,” she said.

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“So I’m not surprised that I have issues with fertility now. I guess it’s good to have always known that and mentally been prepared that this could be something that we might have to deal with.”

“I really want a million children! I want, like, 11 babies, so I’m like, ‘If we’re doing IVF, at least there’s more chance of having twins’,” she said at the time.

“But no, I’m super confident that our miracle baby will come when the time is right.”

The couple tied the knot in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

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A picture-perfect wedding

Before speaking openly about their fertility journey, they shared pictures from their picture-perfect wedding, which aired in 2024.

Taking to Instagram, they posted moments from before, during, and after the ceremony.

The bride looked stunning in a long-sleeved Jane Hill bridal gown, featuring beaded detail, a low-cut back, and a long train and veil.

Andrew, meanwhile, donned an understated tux.

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“Farmer & Wife,” the caption read. “A dream come true.”

During the ceremony.

(Credit: Maple and June) The newlyweds share a kiss following the ceremony. (Credit: Maple and June)

Friends and fans were quick to share their support in the comments.

“😍 So so stunning!” fellow Farmers star Sarah Carey penned.

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“Congratulations, watching the show, I could see the spark from the first moment,” a fan added.

“You both look amazing! 😍 and perfect together! Congratulations 🥂 💒 👰🏼 💍 xx,” a third wrote.

Jess and Andrew announced their engagement in August 2023 before secretly getting hitched sometime before March 2024.

Fans were shocked when Jess shared a video on Instagram of her and Andrew walking on a tropical beach while on their honeymoon.

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Farmer Andrew found a wife! (Credit: Instagram)

She captioned the post, “Mr and Mrs Guthrie honeymooning hard 🤍.”

While the details of their nuptials remained cryptic at the time, in May 2024, it was revealed that Andrew and Jess tied the knot on the season 14 finale of Farmer Wants A Wife.

“There were so many people who sent so many beautiful messages and came along on the journey, and that’s why we haven’t posted anything,” Jess said on Instagram leading up to the televised event.

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“We thought we would just wait until everyone gets to see the real thing. It was literally our dream day; it couldn’t have been better.”

They now own two properties together! (Credit: Instagram)

Humble beginnings

From the moment the now-bride-and-groom laid eyes on each other Farmer Wants A Wife, their chemistry was obvious.

Four months after their season aired, Andrew and Jess moved in together and renovated their house in Delegate.

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“After exactly 11 months of long-distance and a million lockdowns later, today has finally arrived,” Jess wrote in an Instagram post sharing their exciting news.

Later, the lovebirds purchased a beach shack in Merimbula, NSW, which they planned to open as an Airbnb.

Jess and Andrew announced their engagement on 7 August 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Andrew decided Jess was his forever when he got down on one knee during a picnic in their hometown.

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Jess later shared a photo of her engagement ring and said she was “truly blessed.”

“The most precious thing I could ever own,” she penned.

Now, they have sealed the deal and are officially married! It looks like the farmer found a wife, after all.

Ready for your own chance at romance? Sign up for eharmony today!

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