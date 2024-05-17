As we reach the pointy end of Farmer Wants A Wife, fans continue to speculate which woman will capture Farmer Joe’s heart. And the evidence is pointing to one person in particular.

According to the most recent Sportsbet odds, viewers have placed their bets on Sarah to be the last woman standing on Joe’s farm.

Fans are convinced Sarah will be the last woman standing on Joe’s farm.

It certainly makes sense, considering the pair have grown a strong bond after Joe questioned why Sarah was initially reserved. When the 31-year-old opened up about her past relationship, she and Joe grew stronger and she reassured the farmer she was very much interested in him.

Unlike Farmers Dean and Tom who have already chosen their final women, or Bert who left the show solo, Joe has been keeping his cards close to his chest so far.

“I met so many beautiful women and they were all so genuine and nice that there wasn’t anyone (who stood out),” the 33-year-old told our sister site TV WEEK.

“Every time I saw someone I’d be like ‘oh, they’re great,’ ‘wow she’s great too’,” he laughed.

“I met so many beautiful women and they were all so genuine and nice,” Joe said.

However, the cattle and sheep farmer did admit there was a clear favourite in his second week.

“She really caught my attention and took my breath away a little bit,” the Bombala local said. “We had very similar senses of humor, she’s obviously a very beautiful girl, and I felt really comfortable and connected.”

Sarah, a livestock administrator from NSW, describes herself as “empathetic and compassionate”.

Speaking about Farmer Joe, Sarah confessed she was drawn to his “cheeky nature”.

Will Sarah be the one?

“I never felt the urge to apply (to Farmer Wants A Wife) until I read about Joe,” she told Seven. There is just something about him.

“Joe should know that I grew up on a cattle farm. I’ve got a glass half full outlook on life. I love trying new things and spend most of my time outside. I love adventure so let’s go horseback riding together.”

So, does Farmer Joe choose Sarah in the end? We’ll have to keep watching to find out.

Ready for your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eharmony today!