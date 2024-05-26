Farmer Tom and Sarah are still together, they have jointly confirmed during the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion.

While Sarah hasn’t moved from WA yet, Tom already has a desk set up for the 23-year-old.

For now, they are taking things “slow and steady”.

Tom has chosen Sarah!

Farmer Tom, 22, officially left Farmer Wants A Wife with Sarah C after confessing his love for the 23-year-old.

It’s no surprise they are still together. At the end of last year, Sarah shared a photo from Beechworth Victoria – just over an hour’s drive from Tom’s farm in Nagambie.

The Tabilk-local told New Idea in April that Sarah was one of the first girls to stand out.

The speech pathologist has also been predicted to win via online betting site Sportsbet for a while now.

Leaving runner-up Krissy broken-hearted, Tom told Sarah that she was “the one” he could see a future with.

“It has been an honour having you around the farm,” the 22-year-old said.

“I am falling in love with you,” Tom said.

“I’ve absolutely loved every moment of it. Sarah, you are the person that I want a relationship with, and I am falling in love with you.”

An elated Sarah confessed she was “excited to move back to the farm” so she could have Tom all to herself, before telling him: “I do love you.”

The crop and cattle farmer replied “I love you too” before the couple sealed the sweet moment with a kiss.

Tom and Sarah are the second couple this season to find love, following in the footsteps of Dean and Teegan. Fans of the show were over the moon with the farmer’s decision.

“I knew from the start Sarah was the one,” one viewer wrote on social media. “They are so cute together. Wishing them all the best for their future.”

Will they stay together?

Speaking with New Idea in April, Farmer Tom revealed that he was looking for someone who was “super understanding of the farm” and his lifestyle.

“I wouldn’t give up my dream and plans of where I want to be for someone, and I never expect someone to do the same for me,” he told us. “I think you’ve gotta be on the same page and support what each other wants.”

Meanwhile, aself-described “hopeless romantic”, Sarah told Seven that she and Tom certainly “align on so many levels”.

“We share similar goals, a dry sense of humour and positive attitude. We’re both young, but old souls.”

