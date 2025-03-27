Easter is not far away, which means the countdown is on to grab all your Easter treats! Not only that, it’s also another break to look forward to.

This year, the Easter break takes place from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21.

Supermarkets have all bases covered when it comes to Easter-themed decorations, chocolate eggs or bunnies, hot cross buns, or something delicious, and Woolworths is no exception.

No matter where you shop, you might need to duck down to the shops over the long weekend.

So you’re not going out of your way, we’ve collated the trading hours for Woolworths stores for every state and territory.

It’s time to stock up on Easter eggs! (Credit: Getty)

What trading hours does Woolworths have in place in Australia over the Easter weekend?

New South Wales

Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open besides a selection of Metro stores nationally.

Easter Sunday (April 20): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open with reduced hours.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

Victoria

Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open besides a selection of Metro stores nationally.

Easter Sunday (April 20): All stores open.

Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

Queensland

Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed except for the Brisbane airport.

Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open besides a selection of Metro stores nationally.

Easter Sunday (April 20): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open with reduced trading hours.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

Chocolate bunnies are in high demand for Easter. (Credit: Getty)

South Australia

Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed except for Mt Barker, Mount Barker South and Murray Bridge Marketplace, and Victor Harbor.

Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open, hours dependent on area.

Easter Sunday (April 20): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Easter Monday(April 21): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

Western Australia

Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed except for Perth Airport, Eaton Fair, Margaret River, Busselton Kent Street, and Dalyellup.

Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open besides a selection of Metro stores nationally.

Easter Sunday (April 20): All stores open.

Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

Australian Capitol Territory

Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open besides a handful of Metro stores nationally.

Easter Sunday (April 20): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open with reduced hours.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

There is plenty to buy for Easter. (Credit: Getty)

Tasmania

Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open besides a selection of Metro stores nationally.

Easter Sunday (April 20): All stores open.

Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

Northern Territory

Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open, hours dependent on area.

Easter Sunday (April 20): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Easter Monday(April 21): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

