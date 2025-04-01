It’s officially April, which means Easter is not too far away!
That means it’s time to grab some hot cross buns, chocolate goodies, and for many, it’s then the chance to look forward to a bit of a break!
If you’re wondering when it is, this year’s Easter break takes place from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21.
If you’re getting ready for a festive feast, the supermarkets have got you covered. Coles is no exception, you can even grab some bunny ears while you’re doing groceries!
So if you don’t think you have much time to grab things beforehand, do not worry. We have rounded up trading hours for Coles below.
Coles trading hours for 2025 Easter long weekend
New South Wales
Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.
Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open, some with reduced trading hours.
Easter Sunday (April 20): All stores closed except Broken Hill.
Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open, some with reduced trading hours.
Check your local store’s trading hours, here.
Victoria
Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.
Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open, some with reduced trading hours.
Easter Sunday (April 20): All stores open, some with reduced trading hours.
Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open.
Queensland
Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.
Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open, some with reduced trading hours.
Easter Sunday (April 20): All stores open, some with reduced trading hours.
Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open, some with reduced trading hours.
South Australia
Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed except Victor Harbor, Murray Bridge Green, and Mount Barker.
Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open.
Easter Sunday (April 20): All stores closed except Berri, Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Adelaide Rundle Place, Whyalla, Murray Bridge Green, Mount Gambier, Victor Harbor and Mount Barker.
Easter Monday(April 21): All stores closed except Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Adelaide Rundle Place, Whyalla, Murray Bridge Green, Mount Gambier, Victor Harbor, Mount Barker, Berri.
Western Australia
Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.
Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open.
Easter Sunday (April 20): All stores open except Albany and Orana, with reduced trading hours.
Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open, some with reduced trading hours.
Australian Capitol Territory
Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.
Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open.
Easter Sunday (April 20): All stores open.
Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open.
Tasmania
Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.
Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open.
Easter Sunday (April 20): All stores open.
Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open.
Northern Territory
Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.
Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open, some with reduced trading hours.
Easter Sunday (April 20): All stores open, some with reduced trading hours.
Easter Monday(April 21): All stores open, some with reduced trading hours.
