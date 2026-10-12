“Not true”: MKR gatecrashers defend Jane against “unfair” backlash

Food stylist Jane has certainly caused a stir on My Kitchen Rules, but one gatecrasher team have jumped to her defence.

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While Zoe and Zac didn’t cook alongside Jane and Shane, who were eliminated on Monday in the first round, they believe the team has copped a bad edit.

“I believe that Jane has got a short straw and she would have been quite a different person, I really feel for her,” Zoe exclusively tells New Idea.

She hinted at drama brewing with the other “OG” teams, claiming some of them received a “very generous” edit compared to Jane’s.

One My Kitchen Rules team have jumped to Jane’s defence. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Having watched the scenes, Zac argues that nothing Jane said was out of line and that she was only being “critical” about the food, which is in line with her profession.

“Everything’s edited in a type of way, and it has to do things to portray people,” he explains.

“But I do believe that the way that she talks is so in line with what she does as a profession.”

“The level, I guess, of [Jane’s] understanding and expertise in comparison to some of the other teams in the first round is miles ahead, and so I think their misunderstanding about how she’s perceived this competition is because they don’t know what she’s talking about in a way.

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“And that’s then seen as a negative thing, which I don’t believe is true.”

Zoe agrees, arguing she copped “excessive” backlash from fans when compared to the comments she actually made.

“I think it’s really unfair for Jane to cop the scrutiny and horrible comments that she has because she actually hasn’t said anything off the table,” Zoe insists.

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“She’s just being critical about the food. That’s her job, that’s her norm. And yet her backlash has been so excessive.

“To me, it doesn’t add up. I think it’s what people are saying and doing to Jane.”

Zoe and Zac will make their debut in tonight’s episode, and they feel Jane’s criticism has been “unfair”. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Both Zoe and Zac say they have reached out to Jane to check in on her after the first few episodes aired, worrying about the level of backlash she has faced.

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The online trolling and backlash have become so intense that Jane and Shane have even considered calling the police, sources tell New Idea.

Channel Seven was forced to remind fans to be kind to the contestants amid the vitriol being directed towards Jane.

Jane divided fans with her confidence and outspoken verdicts on her rivals’ dishes in the first round of Instant Restaurants, with Alisha and Deanne arguing she’d have been better suited to MasterChef.

Sadly, things didn’t go to plan during Jane and Shane’s own restaurant, and they were the first team to be sent home on Monday night.

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