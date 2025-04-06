Australia’s most beloved chocolate brand Darrell Lea has unveiled their Easter range for 2025, much to the delight of sweet tooths across the country!
Whilst chocolate can be enjoyed all year around, Easter time has always been synonymous with the indulgent snack, in particular the chocolate eggs that the Easter Bunny hides around the homes of Aussie families across the country.
But thanks to the innovative efforts and experimentations of Darrell Lea, chocolatiers everywhere will be able to enjoy several delicious Easter products from the iconic brand.
You can also rest assured because it’s all free from palm oil and all of it is made from sustainably sourced cocoa.
Find out what you can buy below.
The Darrell Lea Easter Range for 2025
01
Darrell Lea OCRF Milk Chocolate Egg (100g)
$9.64 ($12.99 RRP) at Myer
Have a sweet treat and give back at the same time with this special Easter egg!
For every purchase, 20 cents will be donated to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF) to support vital research into early detection, new and improved treatments, and the prevention of ovarian cancer.
Available exclusively at Ritchies Supermarkets and at Myer stores across the country.
02
Darrell Lea Hand Rolled 100s and 1000s Egg
$8.00 ($11.00 RRP) at Big W
Enjoy Darrell Lea’s classic milk chocolate rolled in 100s and 1000s.
03
Darrell Lea Bunny Rocklea Road (170g)
$5.00 ($8.00 RRP) at Woolworths
If you want a bunny with something extra, this one has smooth milk chocolate mixed with crunchy peanuts, toasted coconut, and marshmallows.
04
Darrell Lea Bunny Milk Chocolate (160g)
$5.00 ($8.00 RRP) at Woolworths
You cannot go wrong with a classic bunny. If you want a bigger one, Darrell Lea has you covered with a 37-centimetre rabbit!
They are perfect for a chocolate lover, or even as an Easter treat for yourself!
05
Darrell Lea Nougat Egg Milk Chocolate (150g)
$8.00 ($11.00 RRP) at Big W
This egg has a light and fluffy coconut nougat centre, and is smothered in Darrell Lea’s signature creamy milk chocolate.
06
Darrell Lea Raspberry Foiled Solid Eggs (110g)
$4.00 ($6.00 RRP) at Woolworths
Indulge in creamy milk chocolate with a mix of crunchy raspberry-flavoured bits.
07
Darrell Lea Rocklea Road With Speckled Eggs Gifting (250g)
$8.00 (%16.00 RRP) at Woolworths
This Rocklea Road slab is handcrafted with creamy milk chocolate, fluffy marshmallows, crunchy peanuts, and delicate coconut, and is topped with Darrell Lea Speckled Easter Eggs.
08
Darrell Lea Milk Foiled Solid Eggs (110g)
$4.00 ($6.00 RRP) at Woolworths
These eggs are a perfect way to bring everyone together for an Easter hunt!
09
Darrell Lea Speckled Eggs (120g)
$6.00 at Coles
These eggs are another treat that can be used for an Easter hunt
10
Darrell Lea Bilby Milk Chocolate (100g)
$4.25 ($8.50 RRP) at Woolworths
Enjoy Easter while knowing you’re helping a good cause.
Twenty cents from every bilby sold goes to the Save the Bilby Fund, which helps protect the Aussie marsupial.
View the full Darrell Lea Easter chocolate range here.