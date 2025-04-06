Australia’s most beloved chocolate brand Darrell Lea has unveiled their Easter range for 2025, much to the delight of sweet tooths across the country!

Whilst chocolate can be enjoyed all year around, Easter time has always been synonymous with the indulgent snack, in particular the chocolate eggs that the Easter Bunny hides around the homes of Aussie families across the country.

But thanks to the innovative efforts and experimentations of Darrell Lea, chocolatiers everywhere will be able to enjoy several delicious Easter products from the iconic brand.

You can also rest assured because it’s all free from palm oil and all of it is made from sustainably sourced cocoa.

Find out what you can buy below.

Darrell Lea has got you covered for Easter. (Credit: Darrell Lea)

The Darrell Lea Easter Range for 2025

(Credit: Darrell Lea) 01 Darrell Lea OCRF Milk Chocolate Egg (100g) $9.64 ($12.99 RRP) at Myer Have a sweet treat and give back at the same time with this special Easter egg! For every purchase, 20 cents will be donated to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF) to support vital research into early detection, new and improved treatments, and the prevention of ovarian cancer. Available exclusively at Ritchies Supermarkets and at Myer stores across the country. Shop Now

(Credit: Darrell Lea) 02 Darrell Lea Hand Rolled 100s and 1000s Egg $8.00 ($11.00 RRP) at Big W Enjoy Darrell Lea’s classic milk chocolate rolled in 100s and 1000s. Shop Now

(Credit: Darrell Lea) 03 Darrell Lea Bunny Rocklea Road (170g) $5.00 ($8.00 RRP) at Woolworths If you want a bunny with something extra, this one has smooth milk chocolate mixed with crunchy peanuts, toasted coconut, and marshmallows. Shop Now

(Credit: Darrell Lea) 04 Darrell Lea Bunny Milk Chocolate (160g) $5.00 ($8.00 RRP) at Woolworths You cannot go wrong with a classic bunny. If you want a bigger one, Darrell Lea has you covered with a 37-centimetre rabbit! They are perfect for a chocolate lover, or even as an Easter treat for yourself! Shop Now

(Credit: Darrell Lea) 05 Darrell Lea Nougat Egg Milk Chocolate (150g) $8.00 ($11.00 RRP) at Big W This egg has a light and fluffy coconut nougat centre, and is smothered in Darrell Lea’s signature creamy milk chocolate. Shop Now

(Credit: Darrell Lea) 06 Darrell Lea Raspberry Foiled Solid Eggs (110g) $4.00 ($6.00 RRP) at Woolworths Indulge in creamy milk chocolate with a mix of crunchy raspberry-flavoured bits. Shop Now

(Credit: Darrell Lea) 07 Darrell Lea Rocklea Road With Speckled Eggs Gifting (250g) $8.00 (%16.00 RRP) at Woolworths This Rocklea Road slab is handcrafted with creamy milk chocolate, fluffy marshmallows, crunchy peanuts, and delicate coconut, and is topped with Darrell Lea Speckled Easter Eggs. Shop Now

(Credit: Darrell Lea) 08 Darrell Lea Milk Foiled Solid Eggs (110g) $4.00 ($6.00 RRP) at Woolworths These eggs are a perfect way to bring everyone together for an Easter hunt! Shop Now

(Credit: Darrell Lea) 09 Darrell Lea Speckled Eggs (120g) $6.00 at Coles These eggs are another treat that can be used for an Easter hunt Shop Now (Credit: Darrell Lea) 10 Darrell Lea Bilby Milk Chocolate (100g) $4.25 ($8.50 RRP) at Woolworths Enjoy Easter while knowing you’re helping a good cause. Twenty cents from every bilby sold goes to the Save the Bilby Fund, which helps protect the Aussie marsupial. Shop Now View the full Darrell Lea Easter chocolate range here.

