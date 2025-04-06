  •  
Darrell Lea’s mouth-watering chocolate is a must to enjoy this Easter

Calling all choc-a-holics!
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Australia’s most beloved chocolate brand Darrell Lea has unveiled their Easter range for 2025, much to the delight of sweet tooths across the country!

Whilst chocolate can be enjoyed all year around, Easter time has always been synonymous with the indulgent snack, in particular the chocolate eggs that the Easter Bunny hides around the homes of Aussie families across the country.

But thanks to the innovative efforts and experimentations of Darrell Lea, chocolatiers everywhere will be able to enjoy several delicious Easter products from the iconic brand.

You can also rest assured because it’s all free from palm oil and all of it is made from sustainably sourced cocoa.

Find out what you can buy below.

Darrell Lea Easter
Darrell Lea has got you covered for Easter. (Credit: Darrell Lea)

The Darrell Lea Easter Range for 2025

Darrell Lea OCRF Milk Chocolate Egg
(Credit: Darrell Lea)

01

Darrell Lea OCRF Milk Chocolate Egg (100g)

$9.64 ($12.99 RRP) at Myer

Have a sweet treat and give back at the same time with this special Easter egg!

For every purchase, 20 cents will be donated to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF) to support vital research into early detection, new and improved treatments, and the prevention of ovarian cancer.

Available exclusively at Ritchies Supermarkets and at Myer stores across the country.

Shop Now
Darrell Lea Hand Rolled 100s and 1000s
(Credit: Darrell Lea)

02

Darrell Lea Hand Rolled 100s and 1000s Egg

$8.00 ($11.00 RRP) at Big W

Enjoy Darrell Lea’s classic milk chocolate rolled in 100s and 1000s.

Shop Now
Darrell Lea Bunny Rocklea Road
(Credit: Darrell Lea)

03

Darrell Lea Bunny Rocklea Road (170g)

$5.00 ($8.00 RRP) at Woolworths

If you want a bunny with something extra, this one has smooth milk chocolate mixed with crunchy peanuts, toasted coconut, and marshmallows.

Shop Now
Darrell Lea Bunny Milk Chocolate
(Credit: Darrell Lea)

04

Darrell Lea Bunny Milk Chocolate (160g)

$5.00 ($8.00 RRP) at Woolworths

You cannot go wrong with a classic bunny. If you want a bigger one, Darrell Lea has you covered with a 37-centimetre rabbit!

They are perfect for a chocolate lover, or even as an Easter treat for yourself!

Shop Now
Darrell Lea Nougat Egg Milk Chocolate
(Credit: Darrell Lea)

05

Darrell Lea Nougat Egg Milk Chocolate (150g)

$8.00 ($11.00 RRP) at Big W

This egg has a light and fluffy coconut nougat centre, and is smothered in Darrell Lea’s signature creamy milk chocolate.

Shop Now
Darrell Lea Raspberry Foiled Solid Eggs
(Credit: Darrell Lea)

06

Darrell Lea Raspberry Foiled Solid Eggs (110g)

$4.00 ($6.00 RRP) at Woolworths

Indulge in creamy milk chocolate with a mix of crunchy raspberry-flavoured bits.

Shop Now
Darrell Lea Rocklea Road With Speckled Eggs Gifting
(Credit: Darrell Lea)

07

Darrell Lea Rocklea Road With Speckled Eggs Gifting (250g)

$8.00 (%16.00 RRP) at Woolworths

This Rocklea Road slab is handcrafted with creamy milk chocolate, fluffy marshmallows, crunchy peanuts, and delicate coconut, and is topped with Darrell Lea Speckled Easter Eggs.

Shop Now
Darrell Lea Milk Foiled Solid Eggs
(Credit: Darrell Lea)

08

Darrell Lea Milk Foiled Solid Eggs (110g)

$4.00 ($6.00 RRP) at Woolworths

These eggs are a perfect way to bring everyone together for an Easter hunt!

Shop Now
Darrell Lea Speckled Eggs
(Credit: Darrell Lea)

09

Darrell Lea Speckled Eggs (120g)

$6.00 at Coles

These eggs are another treat that can be used for an Easter hunt

Shop Now
Darrell Lea Bilby Milk Chocolate
(Credit: Darrell Lea)

10

Darrell Lea Bilby Milk Chocolate (100g)

$4.25 ($8.50 RRP) at Woolworths

Enjoy Easter while knowing you’re helping a good cause.

Twenty cents from every bilby sold goes to the Save the Bilby Fund, which helps protect the Aussie marsupial.

Shop Now

View the full Darrell Lea Easter chocolate range here.

Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Senior Digital Content Producer

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

