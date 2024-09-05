Whether you’re into gourmet pizza or love to cook up some naan bread, there is truly no comparison when it comes to eating store-bought versus making it yourself.

But to achieve the perfectly cooked pizza or pizza-style dish that’s sure to be a hit with family and friends, you’ll need to invest in a pizza oven to achieve that authentic look and delicious taste.

Perfect for when you’re entertaining guests or simply want to cook up a gourmet-style pizza, you can’t go wrong with the following pizza ovens that have been tried, tested and given the seal of approval by fellow pizza-loving Aussies.

Check them out below.

2024’s top pizza ovens Gozney Dome, $2699 (usually $2999), Gozney (here’s why) Ooni Karu 12 multi-fuel pizza oven, $699, Minimax (here’s why) Cozze 13″ pizza oven, $499, Amazon (here’s why)

The best pizza ovens to shop in Australia 2024

01 Gozney Dome $2699 (usually $2999) at Gozney Best for: restaurant-quality slices Tired of greasy takeout pizza? Dreaming of creating restaurant-worthy slices from the comfort of your backyard? This outdoor oven is designed to make cooking a breeze, whether you’re a total newbie or a seasoned chef. The Dome delivers top-notch performance and endless possibilities, making it a true investment for your outdoor space. Roast, smoke, steam, or bake – the choice is yours! With its ability to handle super-fast or slow cooking methods, it guarantees the best tasting pizza every time. “Not sure what to say,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “This thing is a game-changer. I have cooked about six pizzas on it, so I am continuing to learn and get better at it. There is a process, especially with the dough – you really need to make your own. Very easy, but simply something new to learn. Great fun. Cannot wait to do more with it than pizzas.” Colours: off black, bone and olive Key features: Burns wood, gas or charcoal

Digital thermometer for easy temperature control

Even heat distribution for perfect pizzas

Exceptional heat retention for crispy crusts

Durable, high-quality construction

Optional steam injector Shop now 02 Ooni Karu 12 multi-fuel pizza oven $699 at Minimax Best for: delicious pizza on-the-go Ooni’s Karu 12 pizza oven is a versatile powerhouse that can run on real wood, charcoal, or a mix of both. Designed for ease of use, this oven heats up quickly, reaching 500°C in less than 20 minutes. Weighing just 12kg, it’s perfect for both camping trips and home use, making it an excellent choice for pizza lovers on-the-go. Reviewers praise its “unbelievable quality, versatility and innovation,” with one customer writing: “Everyone I show off my Ooni Karu 12 to is really impressed. We’ve been loving Friday pizza nights and I even gifted one to my Dad and one to my brother-in-law.” Key features: Use wood, charcoal, or attach a gas burner

Maximum temperature of 500°C

Reaches the ideal baking temperature of 450°C in 15 minutes

Cook 12-inch pizzas (and more) on a thick 15mm cordierite baking stone

Free shipping and returns

Great Pizza Guarantee Also available at: $599 (usually $699) at David Jones

$519 (usually $549) at Anaconda Shop now 03 Cozze 13″ pizza oven $499 at Amazon Best for: quick and easy gourmet pizzas The Cozze pizza oven brings pizzeria-worthy slices straight to your backyard (or balcony!). Bake mouth-watering pizzas in just two minutes with this portable electric oven. It features three heating zones for even cooking, a digital thermometer for easy temperature control and a spacious opening to fit pizzas up to 34cm. Plus, with no assembly required, you can start enjoying fresh pizzas the moment it arrives at your door. Key features: Reaches high temperatures in 20 minutes

Three electric heating zones

Digital thermometer for precise temperature control

Large opening and baking stone for pizzas up to 34cm

Portable design – perfect for balconies and patios

No assembly required – ready to use straight out of the box Shop Now 04 Breville The Smart Oven Pizzaiolo $899 at The Good Guys Best for: perfectly crisp crusts Tired of paying (and waiting) for delivery? This countertop oven from Breville packs a serious punch, reaching 400°C to deliver authentic wood-fired results. You can forget preheating or rotating too – even heat distribution ensures perfectly cooked pizzas every time. “This is the best pizza oven I have ever owned,” wrote a reviewer who left five stars. “It makes pizza to the same way you would order from a pizza shop or restaurant. It does as it says on the dial when you select what type of pizza crust you want. The machine is genius and keeps everyone happy as it creates pizza to their liking. Can have a pizza made in as little as two minutes as the oven can heat up super hot. This is Pizza Technology at its best. Thank you Breville and thank you Good Guys.” Key features: Reaches 400°C for authentic wood-fired flavour

Pre-set modes for frozen, pan and different crust types

Manual mode for complete customisation

Even heat distribution eliminates the need to rotate pizzas

Parabolic reflectors ensure optimal heat efficiency Also available at: $999 at Breville

$899 (usually $1399) at David Jones

$999 at Bing Lee Shop Now

05 Ooni Koda 12 gas powered pizza oven $649 at Minimax Best for: lightning-fast cooking Pizza night shouldn’t be a hassle, and thanks to this gas-powered oven from Ooni, it’s a guaranteed good time (with less time spent waiting!). It turns backyard gatherings into gourmet affairs, heating up in 15 minutes and then cooking jaw-dropping 12-inch pizzas in just 60 seconds. “Wow, cooking pizza is so easy,” said a five-star reviewer. “After battling with a wood pellet oven for a few years (which was great for a long evening of pizza), we can now cook just a couple of pizzas without a worry.” Key features: Heats up to 500°C in just 15 minutes

Gas fuelled for ultimate ease and control

Cooks stone-baked fresh 12” pizza in just 60 seconds

No assembly required

Fits in any outdoor space, weighing only 9.25kg

Great Pizza Guarantee Also available at: $522.45 (usually $649) at The BBQ Store

$599 for Club members (usually $649) at Anaconda SHOP NOW

06 Baccarat The Gourmet Slice XL pizza oven $169.99 (usually $349.99) at House Best for: large gatherings Takeaway night just got an upgrade! Baccarat’s The Gourmet Slice XL boasts a massive 16-inch cooking surface, perfect for creating family-sized pizzas or experimenting with creative toppings. Crafted from premium steel, it features a removable ceramic baking stone for even heat distribution and crispy crusts. Key features: Cooks 16-inch pizzas in less than five minutes

Dual heating elements with adjustable heat settings up to 400°C

Removable ceramic baking stone for even heat distribution

Tempered glass viewing window

15-minute timer for precise cooking

Includes two stainless steel pizza paddles for safe serving Also available at: $129.99 (usually $259.99) at Robins Kitchen

$349.99 at Baccarat

$349.99 at MyHouse SHOP NOW

What is the best type of oven for pizza?

While the allure of a perfectly cooked pizza is undeniable, the ‘best’ type of pizza oven depends on your individual needs and preferences.

Before making your decision, consider your budget, desired level of control over the cooking process and your typical cooking style.

Here’s a breakdown to help you navigate the options:

Speed and convenience

For busy weeknights or those craving pizza in a hurry, electric countertop ovens like the Baccarat Gourmet Slice XL are a great choice. These ovens heat up quickly and offer user-friendly temperature control, making them ideal for quick and delicious homemade pizzas.

Authentic taste

If achieving that true pizzeria experience is your ultimate goal, then a wood-fired oven like the Gozney Dome might be your perfect match. These ovens reach scorching temperatures that create a distinct char on the crust, replicating the taste and texture of pizzas cooked in a traditional wood-fired setting. However, keep in mind that wood-fired ovens require more setup and involve managing fuel, which might not be ideal for everyone.

Portability

For those who love entertaining outdoors or have limited space, gas-powered ovens like the Ooni Koda 12 offer a fantastic solution. These ovens are portable, heat up fast and provide good temperature control. This makes them perfect for patios, balconies, or even camping trips, allowing you to enjoy delicious pizzas almost anywhere.

Related articles: