Balancing a hectic schedule often means that healthy eating gets side-lined. Packing lunches can seem like a daily grind, and the lure of unhealthy takeout is always there. But imagine if you could save time, control portions and always have delicious, nutritious meals ready for the week.

Thankfully, that’s where meal prep containers come in! Whether you’re a seasoned meal prepper or new to the game, having the right containers can make a huge difference.

In this guide, we’ll explore the best meal prep containers, focusing on essential features like leakproof seals, compartment designs, microwave safety and more.

So, if you’re wanting to eat out less and start meal prepping, look no further!

The best meal prep containers to buy in 2024

01 Tupperware Premiaglass 1L glass container $23 at Tupperware This oven-safe, freezer-friendly glass container lets you bake, store, reheat and serve all in one dish. Plus, it’s lighter than traditional glass and resists stains and odours. Sizes: 1L and 1.5L Colours: Peacock blue and Bordeaux red Material: 100 per cent borosilicate glass Key features: Heat-resistant borosilicate glass is safe for oven, microwave, fridge and freezer

10 per cent lighter than tempered glass

Stain and odour-resistant for fresh and flavourful food

Stackable design saves space in your kitchen

Airtight lid locks in freshness and prevents leaks Shop now 02 OXO Good Grips 4-piece smart seal glass rectangular container set $69 (usually $115) at Myer OXO smart seal glass containers are your one-stop shop for meal prep, storage and leftovers! Made from durable, oven-safe borosilicate glass, these containers go from freezer to oven without a hitch. “As usual I love my OXO,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The smart seal is perfect for avoiding unwanted messes in the fridge. I love that they are glass and you can see what is in them. The sizing on this set is absolutely perfect for my family. They are stylish enough to serve right out of and then store any leftovers.” Colours: clear/turquoise Material: borosilicate glass Key features: Set includes four containers in various sizes for all your food storage needs

Silicone seal and locking tabs keep food fresh and prevent spills

Safe for oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher

Borosilicate glass is durable, heat-resistant and stain-resistant

Nesting and stacking design maximises storage space Also available at: $59.95 (usually $119) at Kitchen Warehouse

$74 at Appliances Online

$89.80 at Big W Shop now 03 Styleware Nesting bowl collection 3 piece $89.95 at THE ICONIC Say goodbye to mismatched bowls! Styleware’s three-piece nesting bowl set is the perfect solution for prepping and storing meals of all sizes. Colours: eucalyptus, smoke, salt, blush and biscotti Materials: polypropylene (food grade, BPA-free and phthalate-free) Key features: Three nesting sizes perfect for portion control, mixing and serving

Snap-tight lids are leakproof for wet foods

Stylish design

Nesting design maximises storage space

Designed and manufactured in Australia Shop Now 04 Igluu Meal Prep Store round plastic meal prep containers $22.95 at Amazon Prep healthy meals on-the-go with these Igluu containers. These leakproof, stackable containers are perfect for portion control and keeping your food fresh. They’re also microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe for ultimate convenience. Customers like the quality, size, storage space, versatility and ease of cleaning of these containers. They mention that the plastic is of a higher quality, it fits decent size meals and that it stores well in the fridge or freezer. Sizes: 10 pack, 20 pack or 30 pack Material: high-quality, toxin-free plastic Key features: Airtight lids lock in freshness and prevent leaks

Microwavable, freezable and dishwasher safe

Durable and BPA-free: made from high-quality, toxin-free plastic

Stackable design saves space in your kitchen

Perfect for salads, snacks, leftovers and more Shop Now

05 Joseph Joseph Editions Nest 9 PlusFood preparation 9-piece set $71.97 (usually $119.95) at Myer This stainless-steel set has everything you need for mixing, measuring and straining, all designed to nest together for compact storage. Colours: blue, green, multicolour, opal and red Material: stainless steel Key features: Unique nesting design gives more storage space

Durable stainless steel is built to last and is easy to clean

Mixing bowls: large, non-slip bases and wide carry handles for easy mixing

Measuring cups: snap together for secure stacking and measure from 1 teaspoon to 1 cup.

Straining tools: includes a stainless-steel mesh sieve and a large colander Also available at: $69.95 at Big W

$85.46 at Brosa

$85.46 at Dick Smith

$119.95 at Joseph Joseph SHOP NOW

06 Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA free food storage containers $75.88 at Amazon These leakproof containers have two compartments to keep your meals perfectly separated. The crystal-clear design makes it easy to see what’s inside at a glance. Plus, they’re made with stain and odour-resistant plastic, so they stay looking fresh meal after meal. “These food storage meal prep containers have been my go-to for lunch at work every single day,” said a reviewer who left five stars. “They’re absolutely leak-proof. I’ve even tested them with soup, and they hold up perfectly. I toss them in the back of my truck, and despite bouncing around, they remain completely airtight. Plus, they’re just the right portion size and help me save some serious cash.” Colours: clear and grey Material: premium stain shield plastic Key features: Two compartment design is perfect for prepping full meals with entrée and side

Stain and odour resistant

Leakproof and airtight lids

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Stackable design maximises storage space

BPA-Free: safe for food storage and reheating SHOP NOW

What is meal prepping?

To put it simply, meal prepping is preparing your meals for the week to cut down on food waste, save time and ensure healthy meals are readily available to prevent from turning to unhealthy fast food options.

It’s also a great way to save cash as you won’t be eating out every lunch or dinner and will have delicious food ready to eat and take on the go.

How do you meal prep?

There a multitude of ways to meal prep from batch cooking meals, cooking up pre-proportioned meals to meet nutrition benchmarks or even just preparing your ingredients so when the time to cook does come it’s much easier.

Prepping ingredients can also be super helpful with kids as it means they can grab ready-made nibbles as soon as they’re hungry instead of reaching for unhealthy quick snacks.

Are meal prep containers worth it?

Meal prep containers can be a game-changer for busy people who want to eat healthy and save time. They help you portion out meals in advance, saving you money on takeaway meals and ensuring you have nutritious options readily available.

Leakproof containers keep food fresh and prevent spills, while compartments allow you to separate ingredients. They can also be microwavable and dishwasher-safe for easy reheating and cleaning.

Related articles: