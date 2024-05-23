If you’ve been in awe of your sister-in-law’s perfectly organised pantry, or you’ve been inspired by the countless TikToks of people restocking their fridges with intently organised storage baskets and containers, then consider this your sign to reorganise and declutter your pantry once and for all.

So, if you’re ready to embark on this life-changing journey of a decluttered and organised pantry, below we’ve listed our top pantry organisation products for your convenience.

Happy organising!

The best pantry organisation products in Australia 2024

Comsaf 16 piece glass spice jars

$61.99 at Amazon

Nothing is worse than reaching for the cinnamon sugar only to find it infested with millions of little ants. Avoid the hassle of spoilt goods with these glass jars that are as airtight as they are visually aesthetic.

Key features:

16 glass jars and bamboo lids

184 pre-printed labels, 16 plain labels, and 75 expiry date labels

Food-grade borosilicate glass

Dimensions: 31.5 x 16.5 x 22cm

Feshory 10 pack clear stackable fridge organiser

$42.49 at Amazon

If you are lucky enough to fit a fridge in the pantry then why not fit in some organisation solutions too? Rather than fruit and vegetables rolling freely across shelves, neatly store them in compartments like these.

Key features:

Food-grade BPA-free containers

One large, three medium, and six small

Not dishwasher-safe

Podium storage container set

$109.95 at Joseph Joseph

For those of us who are limited on pantry space, these stackable storage containers from Joseph Joseph are the solution! If you have little people hungry from the moment they wake, then why not consider adding this organiser to a cereal making station.

Key features:

Features five storage containers

Airtight silicone seals and easy-pour corners

Also available at:

Lazy susan turntable

$16.99 at Amazon

Fit this perfectly sized turntable into the pantry corners to maximise surface space. Worries about knocking over bottles? Never fear, for this turntable delivers 360 degree movement, allowing you to access all of the bibs and bobs.

Key features:

Lifewit cutlery drawer organiser

$29.99 at Amazon

You can never have too much cutlery…well, until you’ve collected a teaspoon from every past travels. To declutter the main cutlery drawer, why not add an expandable drawer organiser like this one in the pantry.

Key features:

Expandable design

Three size options

Made from BPA-free plastic

Not dishwasher friendly

AJIODA metal mesh steel basket

$18.99 (usually $19.99) at Amazon

Looking for a snack storing solution? These metal mesh steel baskets are perfectly sized for lunchtime snacking, or for organising opened pantry goods.

Key features:

Dimensions: 25 x 25.9 x 17.8cm

Made from metal and bamboo

Rust-resistant coating

CupboardStore 2-tier grey rotating organiser

$59.95 at Jospeh Joseph

Make full use of pantry surfaces with this double-decker rotating organiser from Joseph Joseph. Designed with non-slip textured plastic, rest assured of minimal mess come dinner preparation.

Key features:

Tiered design improves visibility and access

Dimensions: 20.2 x 33 x 28cm

Textured edges to prevent slippage

Also available at:

How do I organise my pantry?

Categorise your pantry items

Start off with sorting out each level of your pantry cupboard. Keep your most-reached-for items at eye-level, think cereals, cooking oil, herbs and spices, and other bulkier items that you may only reach for once a month at bottom or top levels of your pantry.

Invest in storage containers