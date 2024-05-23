If you’ve been in awe of your sister-in-law’s perfectly organised pantry, or you’ve been inspired by the countless TikToks of people restocking their fridges with intently organised storage baskets and containers, then consider this your sign to reorganise and declutter your pantry once and for all.
So, if you’re ready to embark on this life-changing journey of a decluttered and organised pantry, below we’ve listed our top pantry organisation products for your convenience.
Happy organising!
The best pantry organisation products in Australia 2024
Comsaf 16 piece glass spice jars
$61.99 at Amazon
Nothing is worse than reaching for the cinnamon sugar only to find it infested with millions of little ants. Avoid the hassle of spoilt goods with these glass jars that are as airtight as they are visually aesthetic.
Key features:
- 16 glass jars and bamboo lids
- 184 pre-printed labels, 16 plain labels, and 75 expiry date labels
- Food-grade borosilicate glass
- Dimensions: 31.5 x 16.5 x 22cm
Feshory 10 pack clear stackable fridge organiser
$42.49 at Amazon
If you are lucky enough to fit a fridge in the pantry then why not fit in some organisation solutions too? Rather than fruit and vegetables rolling freely across shelves, neatly store them in compartments like these.
Key features:
- Food-grade BPA-free containers
- One large, three medium, and six small
- Not dishwasher-safe
Podium storage container set
$109.95 at Joseph Joseph
For those of us who are limited on pantry space, these stackable storage containers from Joseph Joseph are the solution! If you have little people hungry from the moment they wake, then why not consider adding this organiser to a cereal making station.
Key features:
- Features five storage containers
- Airtight silicone seals and easy-pour corners
Also available at:
- $71, Appliances Online
- $54.97, Harris Scarfe
- $76.45, Amazon
Lazy susan turntable
$16.99 at Amazon
Fit this perfectly sized turntable into the pantry corners to maximise surface space. Worries about knocking over bottles? Never fear, for this turntable delivers 360 degree movement, allowing you to access all of the bibs and bobs.
Key features:
Lifewit cutlery drawer organiser
$29.99 at Amazon
You can never have too much cutlery…well, until you’ve collected a teaspoon from every past travels. To declutter the main cutlery drawer, why not add an expandable drawer organiser like this one in the pantry.
Key features:
- Expandable design
- Three size options
- Made from BPA-free plastic
- Not dishwasher friendly
AJIODA metal mesh steel basket
$18.99 (usually $19.99) at Amazon
Looking for a snack storing solution? These metal mesh steel baskets are perfectly sized for lunchtime snacking, or for organising opened pantry goods.
Key features:
- Dimensions: 25 x 25.9 x 17.8cm
- Made from metal and bamboo
- Rust-resistant coating
CupboardStore 2-tier grey rotating organiser
$59.95 at Jospeh Joseph
Make full use of pantry surfaces with this double-decker rotating organiser from Joseph Joseph. Designed with non-slip textured plastic, rest assured of minimal mess come dinner preparation.
Key features:
- Tiered design improves visibility and access
- Dimensions: 20.2 x 33 x 28cm
- Textured edges to prevent slippage
Also available at:
- $41.97, Amazon
- $35.97 (usually $59.95), Harris Scarfe
- $44.99 (usually $59.95), House
- $59.95, THE ICONIC
How do I organise my pantry?
Categorise your pantry items
Start off with sorting out each level of your pantry cupboard. Keep your most-reached-for items at eye-level, think cereals, cooking oil, herbs and spices, and other bulkier items that you may only reach for once a month at bottom or top levels of your pantry.
Invest in storage containers
Choose open baskets for items which already have their own packaging, for example unopened crackers or crisps. Opt for airtight storage containers for opened food items like pastas, rice, grains, opened packets of muesli, and so on.
Consider a lazy susan
A lazy susan is a great choice for optimising dead space within your pantry – plus, you’ll find what you’re looking for with a simple flick of the wrist, literally. Moreover, ensuring your food items are within easy reach and visible means less food waste in the long run.
Pantry shelving
Apart from your pantry’s original shelving, there are many options that will ensure you make the most out of your pantry. Shelf inserts and elevated tiers are a great way to use up vertical space that would otherwise be wasted.
Decant your liquids
One of the main reasons a pantry may look messier than it actually is, is because there are different shapes and sizes of bottles within.
We won’t argue that there’s anything *more* satisfying than finding that your new bottle of soy sauce fits like a glove with your already existing range of sauces and condiments. However, this game of chance can end badly for some – resulting in ill-fitting sauces and oils within your existing collection, or worse, the bottles are too tall to fit inside your pantry and find their way permanently on your kitchen counter for the year ahead…
To avoid the latter, consider decanting your liquids into uniform jars and bottles, so you’ll have them neatly in place inside your pantry all year round.
Is pantry organisation worth it?
No matter whether you live alone, or your household is over-run with little people, pantry organisation is definitely worth it. From sorting food, to cooking essentials and so much more, organising your pantry is a major time-saver. Forget spending valuable minutes looking for smaller ingredients, and simply grab and go thanks to immaculately stored items.