Not all of us have the space to house a full-size dishwasher in our kitchens, so why not invest in a small version?

Compact, even benchtop, appliances have grown in popularity in recent years, so that even the tiniest of rooms can reap the benefits of the trusty dishwasher.

Here, we round up Australia’s best options to buy for 2025.

Smaller appliances can make all the difference. (Credit: Canva)

Which brand of dishwasher is most reliable in Australia?

According to Canstar Blue’s ratings, Australians have awarded Bosch five stars across the board in 2025.

This means the brand has top scores for overall satisfaction, ease of use, value for money, performance, design, and features and functionality.

Haier, Miele, Westinghouse, LG and Fisher and Paykel also made the list.

CHOICE’s experts gave Miele its highest rating (87 per cent), followed by Bosch (79 per cent) and Beko (75 per cent).

Is it worth getting a small dishwasher?

Whether or not you should invest in one really depends on your living circumstances.

If you’re in a position where you’re renting or have limited space in your kitchen, you may find the convenience of benchtop dishwashers a worthwhile addition to your home.

But it’s important to note that the size capacity and drying capabilities will never match that of bigger machines.

The best small dishwashers to buy right now

Under $1,000

Under $2,000