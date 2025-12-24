  •  
The best small dishwashers for the tiniest of kitchens

Save on space AND price!
elizabeth barry
Briannah Devlin Journalist
Not all of us have the space to house a full-size dishwasher in our kitchens, so why not invest in a small version?

Compact, even benchtop, appliances have grown in popularity in recent years, so that even the tiniest of rooms can reap the benefits of the trusty dishwasher.

Here, we round up Australia’s best options to buy for 2025.

Dishwasher
Smaller appliances can make all the difference. (Credit: Canva)

Which brand of dishwasher is most reliable in Australia?

According to Canstar Blue’s ratings, Australians have awarded Bosch five stars across the board in 2025.

This means the brand has top scores for overall satisfaction, ease of use, value for money, performance, design, and features and functionality.

Haier, Miele, Westinghouse, LG and Fisher and Paykel also made the list.

CHOICE’s experts gave Miele its highest rating (87 per cent), followed by Bosch (79 per cent) and Beko (75 per cent).

Is it worth getting a small dishwasher?

Whether or not you should invest in one really depends on your living circumstances.

If you’re in a position where you’re renting or have limited space in your kitchen, you may find the convenience of benchtop dishwashers a worthwhile addition to your home.

But it’s important to note that the size capacity and drying capabilities will never match that of bigger machines. 

The best small dishwashers to buy right now

Under $1,000

Midea Mini Benchtop Dishwasher

Midea Mini Benchtop Dishwasher
$399.00 from Big W

Westinghouse 60cm Freestanding Dishwasher

Westinghouse 60cm Dishwasher
$593.00 from The Good Guys

Devanti Benchtop Dishwasher

Devanti Benchtop Dishwasher
$726.99 from Myer

Bosch Freestanding 60cm Dishwasher

Bosch Freestanding 60cm Dishwasher $799.00 from Bing Lee

Omega 45cm freestanding Dishwasher

Omega 45cm freestanding Dishwasher
$799.00 from Bing Lee

LG 14 Place QuadWash Dishwasher

LG 14 Place QuadWash Dishwasher
$799.00 (was $999.00) from LG Australia

Under $2,000

Bosch Series 6 45cm Slimline Dishwasher

Bosch Series 6 45cm Slimline Dishwasher
$1,359.00 from Appliances Online

Miele 60cm Built Under Dishwasher

Miele 60cm Built Under Dishwasher
$1,399 (was $1,699) from The Good Guys

Devanti Benchtop Dishwasher

Fisher & Paykel Series 7 Single Dishwasher $1,699.00 from Appliances Online

Bosch Freestanding 60cm Dishwasher

Miele 45cm Fully Integrated Dishwasher
$1,999.00 from The Good Guys

Elizabeth Barry

Elizabeth is the Digital Managing Editor for New Idea, TV WEEK, Woman's Day and Now to Love. She has over 10 years experience with a number of Australian and international publications including the Sydney Morning Herald, Mamamia, Finder, the ABC, 7 News and more. If you can't find her watching the latest episode of MAFS she will be keeping up with the royals.

Journalist Briannah Devlin Digital Content Producer

