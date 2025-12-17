How to clean your dishwasher (and keep it running like new)

If you’re anything like the team at New Idea, you love your dishwasher. Such a workhorse appliance that makes life so much easier!

Yet it’s often the most forgotten appliance when it comes to cleaning. Over time, grease, food particles and mineral build-up can cause odours, poor washing results and even shorten its lifespan. The good news? A simple monthly clean can make a big difference.

Here’s a clear, practical guide to cleaning your dishwasher inside and out.

Why does my dishwasher need to be cleaned?

Even though it washes with hot water and detergent, your dishwasher doesn’t clean itself. (Who thought that? Not us!) Food scraps can clog filters, soap residue builds up, and hard water can leave chalky deposits. Regular cleaning helps your dishes come out sparkling and keeps the machine working efficiently.

Step 1: Empty and inspect the dishwasher

Start with an empty dishwasher. Remove the bottom rack so you can access the filter and drain area. Check for visible food scraps, labels or debris and wipe them away with a paper towel.

Step 2: Clean the filter

Most modern dishwashers have a removable filter at the base. Twist or lift it out according to your manual.

Rinse the filter under warm running water

Use a soft brush or an old toothbrush to gently remove grease and grime

Avoid harsh scrubbing pads that may damage it

Once clean, refit the filter securely.

Step 3: Wash the spray arms

The spray arms can become blocked with food particles or mineral deposits.

Remove them if possible

Rinse under warm water

Use a toothpick or skewer to clear holes

This helps ensure water sprays evenly during each wash.

Step 4: Deep clean the inside

For a natural, effective clean:

Place a dishwasher-safe cup filled with white vinegar on the top rack

Run a hot cycle

Vinegar helps dissolve grease, soap residue and odours. For extra freshness, sprinkle ½ cup of bicarbonate of soda across the bottom of the dishwasher and run a short hot cycle afterwards.

NOTE: Before using vinegar and bicarb, check your manual. Some manufacturers advise against this as it could damage internal parts.

Step 5: Clean the door seals and edges

Wipe the rubber seals around the door with a damp cloth and mild detergent. Pay special attention to corners where mould can develop. Use a toothbrush for stubborn grime.

Step 6: Clean the outside properly

Stainless steel: Use a microfibre cloth with warm water and a drop of dishwashing liquid. Wipe in the direction of the grain and dry immediately to prevent streaks.

Plastic or enamel fronts: A damp cloth with mild detergent works well.

Don’t forget the control panel—use a barely damp cloth only.

How often should you clean your dishwasher?

Filter: Every 2–4 weeks

Interior deep clean: Monthly

Door seals and exterior: Fortnightly

FINAL TIP: Scrape plates before loading and avoid overusing detergent. Your dishwasher will stay cleaner for longer, and dishes will come out sparkling clean.

