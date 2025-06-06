Ahhh the dishwasher…the saving grace for families and socialising enthusiasts Australian-wide. Seriously though, when it comes to choosing the dishwasher that will sit pretty in your kitchen for years to come, finding the appliance with the best bells and whistles can make all the difference.
Like the humble washing machine, investing in a quality dishwasher that’s going to be used regularly is crucial.
Delivering you a sparkly clean dinner service at the punch of a button is an expectation of the trusty rinse and wash dishwashers of today, but just like most appliances, the 21st century has made its impact and digitally connected machines are here and ready to clean.
With technology ranging from smartphone connection, noise reduction technology and customisable cleaning functions, cut your cleaning game in half and get back to living…or bed.
See our list below for the best dishwasher brands that suit every budget and style.
What dishwasher is the best to buy?
The average lifespan of a dishwasher measures approximately 10 years, 12 years in some cases. These figures are, however, dependent on the consistent maintenance and care of the machine. In the scenario that a machine is regularly repaired and parts updated as needed, the longevity of your dishwasher may be extended by multiple years of extra functionality.
In addition to consistent upkeep, investing in a quality machine from the get-go also helps to prolong its working life. Household brand names including Smeg and Bosch are known to beat their expiration date and have been recorded to reach an impressive 20-year lifespan.
What are the best dishwasher brands to buy in 2025?
Smeg
Smeg combines style with practicality and has scored five stars across the board by CanStar for overall satisfaction, value for money, performance, features and functionality, design, and ease of use. With cutting-edge technology, Smeg dishwashers have reduced water consumption and up to four-star energy efficiency and six-star water efficiency ratings.
The Sapphire Premium and Diamond Series are also fitted with the planetarium wash, which guarantees the best wash coverage. This is achieved when the main wash arm moves clockwise and the stem moves in the opposite direction on a second axis. All of Smeg’s dishwashers are also made in Italy.
Key features:
- Child safety locks
- Minimal Water usage
- Customisable: Organise your dishwasher so you get the most out of it
- Ultimate clean: The Sapphire uses high temperatures to kill 99.9% of germs
- Orbital Wash System and Dry Assist+ Technology: Ensures dishes come out shiny and dry
- Full Express 60 Program: Washes and dries a full load of crockery and glassware in one hour
We recommend:
- Stainless steel freestanding dishwasher ($1490)
- 60cm Sapphire Premium underbench dishwasher ($1890)
- Fully integrated dishwasher ($1690)
Featuring advanced Smart technology and top-of-the-range washing services, the LG dishwasher is designed for the modern family. Effortlessly blending into the kitchen cabinetry, LG combines smartphone convenience with utility, fostering a digital ecosystem of optimal efficiency.
Key features:
- True Steam: High-quality water dispersal system for sparkling clean dishes
- Quad Wash: Multi-motion spray arms and high-pressure jets targeting utensils from each angle
- Easy Rack Plus: Adjustable fly-racking system featuring 14 place settings
- Inverter Direct Drive: Quiet technology with fewer moving parts
- LG ThinQ: Smartphone-controlled technology. Personalise your washing cycle and choose from a selection of cleaning options
We recommend:
- 15-place quadwash dishwasher with auto open dry ($1299)
- 14-place quadwash dishwasher in stainless finish, ($999)
- Matte Black True Steam dishwasher ($1699)
Awarded the Canstar Blue best-rated dishwasher, Samsung has achieved a five-star rating across each competing category, including performance, features and functionality, value for money, ease of use, design, and overall customer satisfaction. Intentionally embedded into the design and performance of Samsung cleaning technology is the commitment to personalisation for maximum household efficiency.
Key features:
- WaterJet Clean: Rotating water dispersal system delivers an optimal cleaning performance
- Auto Open Door: Self-regulating drying system supporting instant ventilation
- The SmartThings App: Control and monitor appliances when outside of the home
- Hygiene Plus: Eliminate germs and bacteria with a final high-temperature rinse
- Flex Load: Adjustable racks available at three settings
- Aqua stop: Prevents hazardous water damage by eliminating the water supply and electrical connection
- Customisable door panels
We recommend:
Innovative German engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes are the core foundations of Bosch appliances. Internationally recognised as the number one brand for dishwashers, Bosch works to “keep it simple” with their tried-and-tested ergonomic design available in freestanding, built-under, semi-integrated and fully integrated form. Their designs also seamlessly integrate water and energy-saving technology, which makes them one of the best dishwasher brands on the market.
Key features:
- Efficient Dry: Automatic door opening boosts the drying process
- Max Flex Pro Basket: Load dishes with ease and protect from damage
- Silence Plus: Measuring at a shy 42dB
- Home Connect: Smartphone connectivity with integrated customisable energy and water usage guide
We recommend:
- 60cm freestanding dishwasher in stainless steel ($779)
- 60cm under-bench dishwasher in stainless steel, ($1199)
- 60cm freestanding dishwasher ($1595)
The Westinghouse dishwasher features new-to-market technologies that will guarantee year-in, year-out culinary efficiency – a prime dishwasher for families and entertainers. Westinghouse appliances certainly do not lack in the design department. Fitted with a sleek panel interface and top-of-the-range features, indulge in the joys of friends and family and let the dishwasher do the rest.
Key features:
- Sensor Wash: Super smart sensor adjusts the cycle time
- Quiet Operation
- FlexZone Wash: Save water and energy with half-load wash options
- AquaStop: Anti-flood protection automatically pauses water and electricity access
- Adjustable shelving system: Make room for larger items with ease
We recommend:
- 60cm Freestanding 14 Place dishwasher in stainless steel, ($549)
- Built under dishwasher in stainless steel, ($949)
- 60cm Freestanding 15 Place dishwasher in stainless steel, ($1,099)
Catering to customers of all cooking grades, Miele’s innovative technologies accommodate glassware through to heavy-duty pots and pans, supporting culinary exploration no matter the Michelin grade. Delivering excellence is a shared commonality across the range at Miele, spanning from high-end domestic appliances to commercial-grade equipment.
Key features:
- FlexCare: Glasses holder and cup organiser for optimal shine
- FlexiLine baskets: Ultimate convenience with easy-to-adjust and flexible loading abilities
- Thermo Save: Save up to 40% on electricity
- QuickPowerWash
- Express wash, extra clean, extra dry, and half load
We recommend:
- 60cm freestanding dishwasher in Clean Steel ($1440)
- 60cm built under dishwasher in Clean steel, ($1530)
- 45cm Fully Integrated dishwasher, ($1800)
Designed in New Zealand, Fisher & Paykel is one of the best dishwasher brands, and emphasises excellence in placement and performance. Leveraging 30 years of research and development, the continual innovation and integration of electric drive solutions are showcased in the seamless blend of insight-led design and the timeless aesthetic of the brand’s hallmark style. Recognised as an international leader in brand trust and innovation, the Fisher & Paykel mission to efficiently serve the modern family is unceasing.
Key features:
- Modular design: Design a kitchen space personalised to the priorities and lifestyle
- Flexible loading: 15 adjustable place settings – including a height-adjustable upper basket
- Eco wash program: Five-star water rating for optimal water and energy consumption
- Half load wash: Customisable washing cycle
- Reliable clean: Offers seven wash programs including automatic cleaning functions
We recommend:
- 60cm fully integrated dishwasher, ($1549)
- 60cm Built Under, ($1299)
- 60cm freestanding dishwasher ($999)
