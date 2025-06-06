Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Ahhh the dishwasher…the saving grace for families and socialising enthusiasts Australian-wide. Seriously though, when it comes to choosing the dishwasher that will sit pretty in your kitchen for years to come, finding the appliance with the best bells and whistles can make all the difference.

Advertisement

Like the humble washing machine, investing in a quality dishwasher that’s going to be used regularly is crucial.

Delivering you a sparkly clean dinner service at the punch of a button is an expectation of the trusty rinse and wash dishwashers of today, but just like most appliances, the 21st century has made its impact and digitally connected machines are here and ready to clean.

With technology ranging from smartphone connection, noise reduction technology and customisable cleaning functions, cut your cleaning game in half and get back to living…or bed.

See our list below for the best dishwasher brands that suit every budget and style.

Advertisement

The best dishwasher brands have various features. (Credit: Canva)

What dishwasher is the best to buy?

The average lifespan of a dishwasher measures approximately 10 years, 12 years in some cases. These figures are, however, dependent on the consistent maintenance and care of the machine. In the scenario that a machine is regularly repaired and parts updated as needed, the longevity of your dishwasher may be extended by multiple years of extra functionality.

In addition to consistent upkeep, investing in a quality machine from the get-go also helps to prolong its working life. Household brand names including Smeg and Bosch are known to beat their expiration date and have been recorded to reach an impressive 20-year lifespan.

What are the best dishwasher brands to buy in 2025?

Advertisement