Amazon is the must-visit destination when it comes to finding kitchen gadgets that make cooking and preparing food quicker and easier, whilst locking in flavours.

We have rounded up the nine best gadgets to buy when you want to be creative in the kitchen.

Find out all about them below!

The best kitchen gadgets from Amazon in 2025

(Credit: OXO)

OXO Good Grips Multi-Purpose Scraper and Chopper

$18.00 at Amazon

Whether you’re scraping, chopping, or gathering ingredients together for your next meal, this is a must-have in the kitchen. The stainless steel blade is also marked with measurements in inches for accuracy.

Key features:

Broad, soft, non-slip handle absorbs pressure

Dishwasher safe

(Credit: Vtopmart)

Vtopmart 4-Tier Spice Rack Organizer with Glass Jars

$$40.13 (usually 59.99) at Amazon

This rack is your answer to organising your ingredients and making sure they are on hand. It can go on a counter, drawer, or cupboard and is easy to clean.

Key features:

28 empty glass jars with airtight caps

432 labels

Black, iron four-tier spice rack (34 x 25 x 11cm)

One funnel, two hooks, and a cleaning brush

(Credit: TrendPlain)

TrendPlain 470ml Olive Oil Dispenser

$15.99 at Amazon

You can spray olive oil and drizzle it onto whatever you need with ease with this dispenser. It controls portions of olive oil and dispenses 0.15 grams at a time.

Key features:

BPA free Glass bottle

One spray nozzle

Odourless, non-toxic, and heat-resistant

(Credit: CookCraft)

CookCraft Premium 3-Stage Kitchen Knife and Scissor Sharpener

$29.99 at Amazon

Use this sharpener to maintain your kitchen knives, utility knives, and household scissors. It is also compatible with straight and serrated knives.

Key features:

Ergonomic grip

Three-stage design: coarse for dull blades, fine for honing, and a slot for sharpening scissors.

Dimensions: 20.5 x 3.3 x 6.5 cm

(Credit: Salter)

Salter Glass Electronic Digital Kitchen Scale

$30.01 at Amazon

Weigh and measure up to 10 kilos of ingredients directly on the scale, or into your mixing bowl. You can also precisely measure a variety of liquids.

Key features:

LCD display

Aquatronic function: allows you to accurately measure liquids, from milk, water, wine, stock and more

Dimensions: 7.87 x 6.57 x 0.79 cm

(Credit: Vtopmart)

Vtopmart 24pcs Airtight Food Storage Container Set

$$48.66 (usually $76.07) at Amazon

Keep your ingredients dry and fresh and have them organised with these containers.

Key features:

24 clear BPA-free containers with side-locking lids (six small, six medium, six large, and six tall)

24 reusable labels

Food-grade plastic

Dishwasher safe

(Credit: Philips)

Philips Viva Collection All-in-One Multicooker

$159 (usually $199) at Amazon

This cooker is your go-to for tasty meals. The multi-cooker allows you to do slow and pressure cooking, sautéing and more.

Key features:

1300 W power

6L capacity

Nine safety protection systems

Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

Anti-scratch surface

Durable design

Versatile cooking options

ProCeramic+ pot heats up 25% faster

(Credit: Breville)

Breville the Set & Serve Rice Cooker

$54 (usually $74.95) at Amazon

This rice cooker is highly rated and recommended by Amazon and makes up to 16 servings of rice.

Key features:

Electric corded device

Toughened glass lid with steam vent

Removable non-stick cooking bowl with level indicator

Dimensions: 25.4 x 30.8 x 26cm

3L water capacity

(Credit: Philips)

Philips 2000 Series Airfryer

$143.20 (usually $179) at Amazon

With this air fryer, you can create dishes by using 14 different cooking settings.

Key features:

Easy to clean

Dishwasher safe

Touchscreen control

4.2 L capacity

Compatibility with Home ID Recipe App

RapidAir technology

Cooking window

Dimensions: 36.8 x 27.3 x 29.3cm

