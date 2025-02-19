Amazon is the must-visit destination when it comes to finding kitchen gadgets that make cooking and preparing food quicker and easier, whilst locking in flavours.
We have rounded up the nine best gadgets to buy when you want to be creative in the kitchen.
Find out all about them below!
The best kitchen gadgets from Amazon in 2025
OXO Good Grips Multi-Purpose Scraper and Chopper
$18.00 at Amazon
Whether you’re scraping, chopping, or gathering ingredients together for your next meal, this is a must-have in the kitchen. The stainless steel blade is also marked with measurements in inches for accuracy.
Key features:
- Broad, soft, non-slip handle absorbs pressure
- Dishwasher safe
Vtopmart 4-Tier Spice Rack Organizer with Glass Jars
$$40.13 (usually 59.99) at Amazon
This rack is your answer to organising your ingredients and making sure they are on hand. It can go on a counter, drawer, or cupboard and is easy to clean.
Key features:
- 28 empty glass jars with airtight caps
- 432 labels
- Black, iron four-tier spice rack (34 x 25 x 11cm)
- One funnel, two hooks, and a cleaning brush
TrendPlain 470ml Olive Oil Dispenser
$15.99 at Amazon
You can spray olive oil and drizzle it onto whatever you need with ease with this dispenser. It controls portions of olive oil and dispenses 0.15 grams at a time.
Key features:
- BPA free Glass bottle
- One spray nozzle
- Odourless, non-toxic, and heat-resistant
CookCraft Premium 3-Stage Kitchen Knife and Scissor Sharpener
$29.99 at Amazon
Use this sharpener to maintain your kitchen knives, utility knives, and household scissors. It is also compatible with straight and serrated knives.
Key features:
- Ergonomic grip
- Three-stage design: coarse for dull blades, fine for honing, and a slot for sharpening scissors.
- Dimensions: 20.5 x 3.3 x 6.5 cm
Salter Glass Electronic Digital Kitchen Scale
$30.01 at Amazon
Weigh and measure up to 10 kilos of ingredients directly on the scale, or into your mixing bowl. You can also precisely measure a variety of liquids.
Key features:
- LCD display
- Aquatronic function: allows you to accurately measure liquids, from milk, water, wine, stock and more
- Dimensions: 7.87 x 6.57 x 0.79 cm
Vtopmart 24pcs Airtight Food Storage Container Set
$$48.66 (usually $76.07) at Amazon
Keep your ingredients dry and fresh and have them organised with these containers.
Key features:
- 24 clear BPA-free containers with side-locking lids (six small, six medium, six large, and six tall)
- 24 reusable labels
- Food-grade plastic
- Dishwasher safe
Philips Viva Collection All-in-One Multicooker
$159 (usually $199) at Amazon
This cooker is your go-to for tasty meals. The multi-cooker allows you to do slow and pressure cooking, sautéing and more.
Key features:
- 1300 W power
- 6L capacity
- Nine safety protection systems
- Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design
- Anti-scratch surface
- Durable design
- Versatile cooking options
- ProCeramic+ pot heats up 25% faster
Breville the Set & Serve Rice Cooker
$54 (usually $74.95) at Amazon
This rice cooker is highly rated and recommended by Amazon and makes up to 16 servings of rice.
Key features:
- Electric corded device
- Toughened glass lid with steam vent
- Removable non-stick cooking bowl with level indicator
- Dimensions: 25.4 x 30.8 x 26cm
- 3L water capacity
Philips 2000 Series Airfryer
$143.20 (usually $179) at Amazon
With this air fryer, you can create dishes by using 14 different cooking settings.
Key features:
- Easy to clean
- Dishwasher safe
- Touchscreen control
- 4.2 L capacity
- Compatibility with Home ID Recipe App
- RapidAir technology
- Cooking window
- Dimensions: 36.8 x 27.3 x 29.3cm