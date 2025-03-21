The best selling kitchen gadgets that we can’t live without!

When it comes to culinary success in the kitchen, having a steady supply of the right kitchen gadgets and appliances is key.
From nifty you’ll never know how you survived without them products to tried and tested designs that are an absolute staple in every Australian’s kitchen arsenal – it’s safe to say meal time is made easier with the right kitchen gadgets to assist you in your meal-making endeavours.
In light of this, and how important these nifty products can be in all our lives, we’re rounding up the best new kitchen gadgets and must-have kitchen tools in Australia in 2025. Scroll on for all our top picks.
Hint: If you’re looking for the best kitchen gadgets available on Amazon Australia, you can find them here.
Best New Kitchen Gadgets 2025
KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Stand Mixer in Butter
$1,049 from KitchenAid
Return to the golden age of home cooking with KitchenAid’s modern butter-yellow Stand Mixer.
While the product itself isn’t new, the butter colour is KitchenAid’s Colour of the Year for 2025.
In a nod to nostalgia, the new colourway follows in the footsteps of Blue Salt, Hibiscus, and Beetroot and was designed to remind every user of the comforts of home.
With 10 speeds, two stainless steel bowls (4.7L and 2.8L), and five additional accessories worth $430, you’ll be on your way to kitchen greatness in no time. The tilt-stand mixer also can fit over 12 attachments, allowing you to create pasta from scratch ice cream, and more.
ThermaPoint Black Digital Probe Thermometer
$69.95 from Joseph Joseph
Offering instant, accurate readings with a touch-free, fold-out probe, this digital thermometer is a must-have kitchen gadget to add to your arsenal this year.
Designed to make precision cooking easy thanks to an easy-to-read digital display, a handy temperature guide that’s been integrated into the handle, and a one-touch hygienic probe release, this stainless-steel device will give you an accurate temperature reading in mere seconds.
Avanti Yum Yum Instant Rolled Ice Cream Maker
$19.95 from Kitchen Warehouse
Ever dreamed of being able to create your own Cold Rock-style rolled ice cream from home? Well now’s your chance!
Simply spread across a base ice-cream flavour onto your Avanti Yum Yum Instant Rolled Ice Cream Maker, mix in your favourite toppings and roll away.
Cankey Ring-Pull Can Opener in Frost Blue
$12.95 from Myer
This practical and efficient device will help you crack open those pesky cans with ease, without fear of bending or warping one of your spoons.
Simply place the ‘cankey’ under the ring of a can and pull the handle, it’s that easy!
SOGA Stainless Steel Manual Juicer
$239.99 from Kitchen Warehouse
This commercial-grade stainless steel juicer is available in a range of colours to suit any kitchen and will offer you a helping hand when juicing everything from oranges to lemons, limes, and other fruits.
With a robust juicing handle, cast iron-based, and adjustable cup height to accommodate different types and sizes of fruit, you’ll never know how you survived without this!
Appetito Oil Sprayer
$19.95 from Appetito
Forget making a mess by pouring too much in the pan, or over your meal, this deluxe glass oil sprayer will allow you to store and spray your favourite cooking oils for grilling, roasting, basting barbecuing, and more with ease.
Expelling a fine mist, you’ll be able to control how much is used in your food – perfect for those trying to cut down on their consumption.
Progressive PL8 Professional Chopper
$99.95 from Kitchen Warehouse
This essential kitchen gadget will allow you to chop, dice, or mince any and all vegetables and fresh produce with minimal effort.
Featuring four interchangeable chopping blades, you’ll have perfectly sized food in seconds. A sturdy, non-slip stand that sits over the base container will also allow you to catch the cut food, meaning clean-up is just as easy.
Meat Shredder Tool
$22.97 from Catch.com.au
Chop chicken, lamb, pork, fish, and more with this easy-to-use handheld meat shredding tool that in only a few rotations, will shred up your protein of choice.
A great addition to any kitchen, all users need to do is put the meat inside, close the lid, and then use the integrated handle to rotate it a few times.
It’s really that simple!
Appetito Deluxe Cooks Blow Torch
$22.99 from House
Whether it’s for putting the finishing touches on a creme brulee, torching tarts and meringues, melting cheese over a steak, toasting bread crumbs over a salad and so much more – the options are limitless for this blow torch.
Allowing you to create a restaurant-quality experience at home, this budget-friendly blow torch comes complete with a child-resistant safety lock and gas adjustment nob to help you control the strength of the flame.
It’s also refillable with triple-refined butane gas light fluid.
Keep checking this article for all the latest new product launches and best new kitchen gadget releases.