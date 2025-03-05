Australians shop at Amazon for a whole range of products, including electronics, appliances and even their beauty needs. Looking at what some the best selling Amazon products are can help you decide what’s worth spending money on.
Here, we’ve rounded up a bunch of Amazon best sellers across home, kitchen, beauty and more to help you find some great deals.
What is an Amazon best seller?
An Amazon Australia best seller indicated that the product is in high demand in its category and has had the highest number of recent sales. These products often also have high star ratings and thousands of reviews.
Home and kitchen Amazon Australia best sellers
01
Philips Essential Airfryer – 4.1 L Pan
$85 at Amazon
This 4.1L air fryer from Philips not only looks sleek but has some great features. It offers 12 in 1 cooking functions, access to hundreds of recipes via an app, dishwasher safe cleaning and superior heat circulation with RapidAir+ technology.
Key features:
- 12 cooking methods: Roast, bake, grill, toast and more
- Large 4.1L capacity
- Access to the Nutri-U app which provides you with hundreds of recipes that have been tried and tested in a Philips Airfryer.
- All parts are removable and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
02
RENPHO Digital Food Scale
$34.99 at Amazon
This food scale is both stylish and smart, and can measure foods up to 5000g. It comes with a companion app to track and record food data, calculate calories and also offer a nutritional analysis of the food you are weighing.
Not only that, it comes with a TARE function to remove the weight of any container you are weighing.
Key features:
- Auto shut off
- LCD display
- Companion smart app
- Tare function to remove container weight
02
Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series
$138 at Amazon
Getting out a bulky iron every time there’s a crease or crinkle can be frustrating – that’s where this handheld steamer comes in. It’s ready in just 35 seconds and comes with a continuous steam output. Plus, you can use the heat resistant glove for safe steaming.
Key features:
- 200 ml capacity
- Ready in 25 seconds
- Comes with a heat resistant glove
03
YARRAMATE Olive Oil Dispenser
$15.99 at Amazon
This refillable and reusable cooking oil dispenser features a wide mouth opening and allows for both spraying and pouring your olive oil. It holds 470ml of oil and is dishwasher friendly for easy cleaning.
Key features:
- Holds 470ml of oil
- Sprays and pours
- Refillable and reusable
- Dishwasher friendly
- BPA-free material
05
2024 Release Amazon Kindle
$199 at Amazon
This latest Kindle version is the lightest and most compact model to date. It features a brighter front light at the maximum setting, higher contrast ration and faster page turns. It holds 16 GB and gives you 6 weeks of battery life from a single charge.
Key features:
- Brighter front light
- 6″ glare free display
- Adjustable front light
- Dark mode
- 6 weeks battery life
- 16 GB storage
06
Powerful Milk Frother for Coffee
$33.73 at Amazon
If you LOVE to have a coffee with frothy milk in the morning but don’t own a fancy coffee machine that can do it for you, this is your next best bet! With a 4.4 star rating out of a whopping 108,000 reviews, you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth.
Key features:
- Makes, rich and creamy froth in seconds
- Easy to clean and store.
- Can also be used to whisk matcha if you’re not a coffee drinker
- Works on all types of milk
07
Instant Pot 9-in-1 Duo Pressure Cooker
from $119.95 at Amazon
This is described as a ‘go-to’ kitchen appliance, and it’s easy to see why. It features 13 cooking programs, letting you pressure cook, soup/broth, cake, egg, slow cook, sauté, rice, bean/grain, porridge/oatmeal, sterilise, yogurt, sous vide and keep warm.
There is also a 24-hour delay start time helping you prep, and access to recipes through the companion app.
Key features:
- 3L capacity
- 13 cooking functions
- 24 hour delay time
- Cook a whole chicken in 20 minutes
- Recipes via an app
10
nutribullet 900 Series Essentials Set
$89 at Amazon
The nutribullet brand has become synonymous with personal blenders. This model has an average 4.6 rating with over 1,000+ reviews. It comes n dark grey and is portable, with 900 watts of power to help you get your smoothie mixed more quickly.
Key features:
- Compact design
- 700 ml capacity
- Simple to use
08
Russell Hobbs Vacuum Sealer
$114.99 at Amazon
Store and preserve a range of foods with this vacuum sealer including meats, fish, cheese, fruit and even bread and biscuits. It has a one touch automatic seal function and you can select dry or moist food to seal.
Key features:
- Seal a range of food types
- One touch seal function
- Select moist or dry foods
- Sous vide compatible
09
Pocket Kitchen Chef Knife and Scissors Sharpener for Straight and Serrated Knives
$24.99 at Amazon
A knife sharpener is definitely an item you don’t know how much you need it until you buy one! Gone are the days of over-exerting yourself just to slice a carrot.
Key features:
- Strong suction base.
- The small size allows you to store the gadget conveniently.
- Easy to use.
- Three stages of sharpening.
Beauty best sellers at Amazon Australia
01
Dove Triple Moisturising Body Wash 1L
$7.65 at Amazon
Buying from Amazon is a great way to save on essentials such as body wash. You can either purchase one bottle for $7.65 or save more by purchasing three for $22.95.
Key features:
- Made from 1/4 moisturising cream.
- Leaves your skin softer and smoother.
- Mild and gentle formula.
02
Tresemme Heat Defence Hair Spray 300 ml
$7.99 at Amazon
Start taking care of your hair and invest in a heat protectant without breaking the bank. For just $4.50, you can take that extra step to having beautiful, silky hair.
Key features:
- Protects your hair from damage caused by straighteners and curling irons.
- leaves hair looking shiny and feeling incredibly soft.
- Nourishing and strengthening.
03
Sukin Botanical Body Wash
$8.96 at Amazon
Sukin has become a favourite among many for its natural ingredients and fair prices. This body wash is enriched with aromatic botanicals and oils and is actually soap-free.
Key features:
- Soap-free botanical wash
- Cleanses the body without drying
- Combination of rosehip, jojoba and avocado oils
ELECTRONICS BEST SELLERS ON AMAZON AUSTRALIA
01
Apple AirTag
$49 at Amazon
Amazon Australia has sold over 1,000 Apple AirTag in the past month, making this one of their best-selling items. You can buy the Apple AirTag alone for $48 or a pack of four for $147. AirTags are great if you want to keep track of your luggage when travelling or if you’re the type of person who always loses their keys!
Key features:
- Simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad.
- Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things.
02
Fire TV Stick 4K Max | Stream Prime Video, Netflix, 9Now, 7Plus
$119 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an exciting device that allows you to turn almost any television into a smart TV. It helps you stream movies and shows and play games via the internet after connecting it to your HDMI port.
Key features:
- Watch favourites from Netflix, BINGE, Stan, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more.
- 16 GB of storage.
- Wi-Fi 6E support for smoother streaming.
03
Power Bank, 10000mAh Slim USB C Portable Charger
$25.49 at Amazon
With a 4.7 star rating out of over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, you can be sure this portable charger will get the job done!
Key features:
- Can charge your new iPhone from 0 to 65 per cent in 30 mins.
- You can easily take it anywhere without feeling bulky and heavy.
- LED display battery.
