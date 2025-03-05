Australians shop at Amazon for a whole range of products, including electronics, appliances and even their beauty needs. Looking at what some the best selling Amazon products are can help you decide what’s worth spending money on.

Here, we’ve rounded up a bunch of Amazon best sellers across home, kitchen, beauty and more to help you find some great deals.

What is an Amazon best seller?

An Amazon Australia best seller indicated that the product is in high demand in its category and has had the highest number of recent sales. These products often also have high star ratings and thousands of reviews.

Home and kitchen Amazon Australia best sellers

01 Philips Essential Airfryer – 4.1 L Pan $85 at Amazon This 4.1L air fryer from Philips not only looks sleek but has some great features. It offers 12 in 1 cooking functions, access to hundreds of recipes via an app, dishwasher safe cleaning and superior heat circulation with RapidAir+ technology. Key features: 12 cooking methods: Roast, bake, grill, toast and more

Large 4.1L capacity

Access to the Nutri-U app which provides you with hundreds of recipes that have been tried and tested in a Philips Airfryer.

All parts are removable and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. shop now

(Credit: Amazon Australia) 02 RENPHO Digital Food Scale $34.99 at Amazon This food scale is both stylish and smart, and can measure foods up to 5000g. It comes with a companion app to track and record food data, calculate calories and also offer a nutritional analysis of the food you are weighing. Not only that, it comes with a TARE function to remove the weight of any container you are weighing. Key features: Auto shut off

LCD display

Companion smart app

Tare function to remove container weight shop now

(Credit: Amazon Australia) 02 Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series $138 at Amazon Getting out a bulky iron every time there’s a crease or crinkle can be frustrating – that’s where this handheld steamer comes in. It’s ready in just 35 seconds and comes with a continuous steam output. Plus, you can use the heat resistant glove for safe steaming. Key features: 200 ml capacity

Ready in 25 seconds

Comes with a heat resistant glove shop now

(Credit: Amazon Australia) 03 YARRAMATE Olive Oil Dispenser $15.99 at Amazon This refillable and reusable cooking oil dispenser features a wide mouth opening and allows for both spraying and pouring your olive oil. It holds 470ml of oil and is dishwasher friendly for easy cleaning. Key features: Holds 470ml of oil

Sprays and pours

Refillable and reusable

Dishwasher friendly

BPA-free material shop now

(Credit: Amazon Australia) 05 2024 Release Amazon Kindle $199 at Amazon This latest Kindle version is the lightest and most compact model to date. It features a brighter front light at the maximum setting, higher contrast ration and faster page turns. It holds 16 GB and gives you 6 weeks of battery life from a single charge. Key features: Brighter front light

6″ glare free display

Adjustable front light

Dark mode

6 weeks battery life

16 GB storage shop now

06 Powerful Milk Frother for Coffee $33.73 at Amazon If you LOVE to have a coffee with frothy milk in the morning but don’t own a fancy coffee machine that can do it for you, this is your next best bet! With a 4.4 star rating out of a whopping 108,000 reviews, you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth. Key features: Makes, rich and creamy froth in seconds

Easy to clean and store.

Can also be used to whisk matcha if you’re not a coffee drinker

Works on all types of milk shop now

(Credit: Amazon Australia) 07 Instant Pot 9-in-1 Duo Pressure Cooker from $119.95 at Amazon This is described as a ‘go-to’ kitchen appliance, and it’s easy to see why. It features 13 cooking programs, letting you pressure cook, soup/broth, cake, egg, slow cook, sauté, rice, bean/grain, porridge/oatmeal, sterilise, yogurt, sous vide and keep warm. There is also a 24-hour delay start time helping you prep, and access to recipes through the companion app. Key features: 3L capacity

13 cooking functions

24 hour delay time

Cook a whole chicken in 20 minutes

Recipes via an app shop now

(Credit: Amazon Australia) 10 nutribullet 900 Series Essentials Set $89 at Amazon The nutribullet brand has become synonymous with personal blenders. This model has an average 4.6 rating with over 1,000+ reviews. It comes n dark grey and is portable, with 900 watts of power to help you get your smoothie mixed more quickly. Key features: Compact design

700 ml capacity

Simple to use shop now

(Credit: Amazon Australia) 08 Russell Hobbs Vacuum Sealer $114.99 at Amazon Store and preserve a range of foods with this vacuum sealer including meats, fish, cheese, fruit and even bread and biscuits. It has a one touch automatic seal function and you can select dry or moist food to seal. Key features: Seal a range of food types

One touch seal function

Select moist or dry foods

Sous vide compatible shop now

09 Pocket Kitchen Chef Knife and Scissors Sharpener for Straight and Serrated Knives $24.99 at Amazon A knife sharpener is definitely an item you don’t know how much you need it until you buy one! Gone are the days of over-exerting yourself just to slice a carrot. Key features: Strong suction base.

The small size allows you to store the gadget conveniently.

Easy to use.

Three stages of sharpening. shop now

Beauty best sellers at Amazon Australia

01 Dove Triple Moisturising Body Wash 1L $7.65 at Amazon Buying from Amazon is a great way to save on essentials such as body wash. You can either purchase one bottle for $7.65 or save more by purchasing three for $22.95. Key features: Made from 1/4 moisturising cream.

Leaves your skin softer and smoother.

Mild and gentle formula. shop now

02 Tresemme Heat Defence Hair Spray 300 ml $7.99 at Amazon Start taking care of your hair and invest in a heat protectant without breaking the bank. For just $4.50, you can take that extra step to having beautiful, silky hair. Key features: Protects your hair from damage caused by straighteners and curling irons.

leaves hair looking shiny and feeling incredibly soft.

Nourishing and strengthening. shop now

(Credit: Amazon Australia) 03 Sukin Botanical Body Wash $8.96 at Amazon Sukin has become a favourite among many for its natural ingredients and fair prices. This body wash is enriched with aromatic botanicals and oils and is actually soap-free. Key features: Soap-free botanical wash

Cleanses the body without drying

Combination of rosehip, jojoba and avocado oils shop now

OTHER BEST SELLERS IN THE BEAUTY CATEGORY

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, $16.49 | SHOP NOW

Palmolive Foaming Hand Wash Soap, 250mL, $2.40 | SHOP NOW

K18 Hair Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask 50 ml, $59.99 (was $99.50) | SHOP NOW

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, $18 | SHOP NOW

ELECTRONICS BEST SELLERS ON AMAZON AUSTRALIA

01 Apple AirTag $49 at Amazon Amazon Australia has sold over 1,000 Apple AirTag in the past month, making this one of their best-selling items. You can buy the Apple AirTag alone for $48 or a pack of four for $147. AirTags are great if you want to keep track of your luggage when travelling or if you’re the type of person who always loses their keys! Key features: Simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad.

Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things. shop now

02 Fire TV Stick 4K Max | Stream Prime Video, Netflix, 9Now, 7Plus $119 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an exciting device that allows you to turn almost any television into a smart TV. It helps you stream movies and shows and play games via the internet after connecting it to your HDMI port. Key features: Watch favourites from Netflix, BINGE, Stan, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more.

16 GB of storage.

Wi-Fi 6E support for smoother streaming. shop now

03 Power Bank, 10000mAh Slim USB C Portable Charger $25.49 at Amazon With a 4.7 star rating out of over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, you can be sure this portable charger will get the job done! Key features: Can charge your new iPhone from 0 to 65 per cent in 30 mins.

You can easily take it anywhere without feeling bulky and heavy.

LED display battery. shop now

OTHER BEST SELLERS IN THE ELECTRONICS CATEGORY

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera, $229 | SHOP NOW

LENCENT Universal Travel Adapter, International Charger with 3 USB Ports, $33.99 | SHOP NOW

Fire TV Cube | Stream Prime Video, Netflix, 9Now, 7plus, $219 | SHOP NOW

SanDisk 32GB Ultra microSDHC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter, $9.99 (was $14) | SHOP NOW

Duracell Coppertop AAA Batteries (Pack of 20), $20.72 | SHOP NOW

