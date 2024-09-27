  •  
Home SHOPPING

Here are the most fun and functional kettles for every kitchen

From luxury options to budget-friendly picks.
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
kettleGetty

When it comes to making your favourite hot beverage, the right kettle can make all the difference. A good kettle isn’t only about boiling water in efficient time, but investing in a kettle you love also adds a touch of style and personality to your kitchen.

Whether you’re a tea drinker, a coffee drinker, or simply use your kettle to make instant noodles, investing in a kettle that is both stylish and efficient can elevate your kitchen experience. Choosing the right kettle for you and your kitchen forces you to consider factors such as boiling speed, temperature control, and of course, aesthetic appeal.

We’ve rounded up the best kettles to shop in Australia, helping you find the perfect match for your kitchen. Get browsing!

2024’s top kettles Australia

  1. Breville The Smart Kettle, $188, Amazon (here’s why)
  2. Tefal Kettle, $82.63, Amazon (here’s why)
  3. Russell Hobbs Brooklyn Black Kettle, $87.20 (here’s why)

The best kettles to shop in Australia in 2024

Breville The Smart Kettle

01

Breville The Smart Kettle

from $188 at Amazon

Best for: Precision Boiling

Breville’s Smart Kettle is the kettle from the future. With its variable temperature control, you can select the ideal temperature for different tea types, making it a standout choice for tea enthusiasts.  At 2400W, your water will be boiled in no time. It also features a keep warm function, holding the water at the perfect temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Size: 1.7L | Colour: Clear

Key features:

  • 360 degree multi directional base with cord storage wrap.
  • Keep warm function.
  • Variable temperatures.
  • Rapid boil.
  • 1-year warranty.

Available at:

Shop Now
Smeg Kettle 50s Style

02

Smeg Kettle 50’s Style

from $215.20 at Myer

Best for: Luxury purchase

If you’re willing to spend the money on a luxury kettle, the Smeg 50s Retro Kettle is an undeniable statement piece. Smeg is known for its iconic design and its durable construction – this kettle features a 1.7L capacity, boiling up to seven cups of coffee or tea in no time. On top of this, the kettle also has a soft-opening lid to prevent splashes. It is available in various colours and reflects the perfect combination of style and functionality.

Size: 1.7L | Colours: White, Pastel Green, Pastel Pink, Black, Grey

Key features:

  • Enamelled-coated stainless steel body.
  • 360-degree multi-directional base with integrated cord storage.
  • Washable stainless steel limescale filter.
  • Rapid boiling.

Available at:

Shop Now
DeLonghi Icona Vintage Kettle

03

DeLonghi Icona Vintage Kettle

from $109 at DeLonghi

Best for: Retro style

Adding a touch of nostalgia to your kitchen, the DeLonghi Icona Vintage Kettle brings charm to any space. With its retro 50s design and various colour choices, this kettle is undeniably stylish, but also has various smart features. It features a rapid boiling function as well as a 360-degree swivel base making it convenient for both left and right-handed users.

Size: 1.7L | Colours: Silver, Black, Rich Red, Pearl White

Key features:

  • 360 degree detachable base for cord-free convenience.
  • Thermal Cut-off.
  • Non-slip feet.
  • Water level indicator.
  • Fully removable, washable limescale filter.

Available at:

Shop Now
Tefal Kettle

04

Tefal Kettle

from $82.63 at Amazon

Best for: Budget-friendly option

The Tefal Kettle is a great option for those looking for something more affordable, but don’t want to sacrifice quality. With a generous 1.7L capacity and rapid boil feature, it’s reliable, efficient, and simply does the job! Available on Amazon for under $100, this kettle has a 4.3-star review out of over 700 reviews… you can be sure you’re making a wise investment!

Size: 1.7L | Colours: Stainless Steel/Black

Key features:

  • 360° rotating base.
  • 2400W power.
  • Removable anti-limescale filter for easy cleaning.

Available at:

Shop Now
Russell Hobbs Brooklyn Black Kettle

05

Russell Hobbs Brooklyn Black Kettle 

from $87.20 at Myer

Best for: Everyday use

The Brooklyn Kettle by Russell Hobbs is a great option for an everyday use kettle and one of the best kettles to shop in Australia. Currently on sale, you can get your hands on this highly-rated appliance for under $100. Combining an industrial aesthetic with modern design, this kettle can fit into any kitchen and is the perfect addition for those who appreciate both form and function. The kettle also has quiet boil technology so you don’t have to worry about waking anyone up when you make your coffee in the morning.

Size: 1.7L | Colours: Black

Key features:

  • Quiet boil technology.
  • Removable anti-scale filter.
  • Perfect pour spout.
  • Blue Light Illumination.
  • Swivel Base.

Available at:

Shop Now

More shopping guides:

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories