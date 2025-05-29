Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Quite possibly the most relied-upon appliance in the home is the trusty washing machine. Sitting pretty in the laundry room, these machines deliver day-in-day-out cleanliness – a sudsy-superstar.

When it comes to home life, we tend to spend a good majority of time in the kitchen, or the laundry, picking up after busy days or late nights.

So it’s important to find something that’s practical and economical that gets the job done.

Never fear, for washing machines have had a major facelift. Smart technology has made an appearance and is here to stay so that you can enjoy scheduled cleaning on your own terms.

So, if we haven’t already convinced you to retire your old washer, then read on to find a washing machine brand that is best suited to your budget and needs.

Which washing machine type is best?

There are two options in terms of washing machine form: top-loader or front-loader. The benefits of each do vary, however, it is most important to consider your laundry room layout before anything else.

Firstly, in the scenario that your laundry has built-in bench space with under-counter storage fit for a washing machine, a front-loader is recommended. Additionally, if there is limited space in your designated laundry room, a top-loader may prove to be more convenient for access.

If you are lucky enough to be able to choose a top or front-loader, you may want to consider:

Efficiency: front-loaders are designed to use less water

Cycle time: front-loaders tend to be shorter

Electricity consumption: front-loaders use more electricity than top-loaders

How long should a washing machine last?

Most commonly, washing machines last between seven to 12 years, which can, however, be dependent on the brand, model, and level of maintenance. To ensure you get the most usage out of your machine, you may consider:

Using the correct detergent

Not overloading the machine

Cleaning the lint filter

Giving the machine air space

Occasionally, washing the machine

The best washing machine brands in Australia 2025