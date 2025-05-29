Quite possibly the most relied-upon appliance in the home is the trusty washing machine. Sitting pretty in the laundry room, these machines deliver day-in-day-out cleanliness – a sudsy-superstar.
When it comes to home life, we tend to spend a good majority of time in the kitchen, or the laundry, picking up after busy days or late nights.
So it’s important to find something that’s practical and economical that gets the job done.
Never fear, for washing machines have had a major facelift. Smart technology has made an appearance and is here to stay so that you can enjoy scheduled cleaning on your own terms.
So, if we haven’t already convinced you to retire your old washer, then read on to find a washing machine brand that is best suited to your budget and needs.
See New Idea’s recommendations below.
Which washing machine type is best?
There are two options in terms of washing machine form: top-loader or front-loader. The benefits of each do vary, however, it is most important to consider your laundry room layout before anything else.
Firstly, in the scenario that your laundry has built-in bench space with under-counter storage fit for a washing machine, a front-loader is recommended. Additionally, if there is limited space in your designated laundry room, a top-loader may prove to be more convenient for access.
If you are lucky enough to be able to choose a top or front-loader, you may want to consider:
- Efficiency: front-loaders are designed to use less water
- Cycle time: front-loaders tend to be shorter
- Electricity consumption: front-loaders use more electricity than top-loaders
How long should a washing machine last?
Most commonly, washing machines last between seven to 12 years, which can, however, be dependent on the brand, model, and level of maintenance. To ensure you get the most usage out of your machine, you may consider:
- Using the correct detergent
- Not overloading the machine
- Cleaning the lint filter
- Giving the machine air space
- Occasionally, washing the machine
The best washing machine brands in Australia 2025
Harnessing the power of innovative smartphone technology, the South Korean company Samsung has delivered a range of washing machines featuring new-to-market engineering science. Combining advanced technology research with industry-grade washing functions, Samsung caters to the modern family, taking the load off time spent in the laundry so that you can get back to living. Plus, with the SmartThings App, controlling the machine inside and outside of the home has never been easier.
Key features:
- AI wash: utilises four sensors to determine the appropriate washing cycle with less waste and effort
- Steam wash: improves cleaning quality, reducing up to 99.9% of common bacteria and allergens
- Speed Shot: operates a 30-minute intense washing cycle using Bubble Shot and Speed Spray technologies
- SmartThings App access: smartphone connectivity to monitor washing machine activity and energy consumption, plus more
We recommend:
- Front-load nine kg smart washer with steam wash, ($999)
- Samsung 11 kg front-load washer, ($1199)
- BESPOKE 18 kg grande smart front load washer, ($2299)
‘Life is Good’ when the washing machine delivers clean, laundered results with complete eco-efficiency in tow. Featuring a variety of innovative technologies from intelligent auto-select washing cycles to allergen care, the LG washing machine is as tough on stains as its design is flawless. Whether a weekly wash or daily cycle is your preference, the Direct Drive feature automatically determines the washing motions best suited to the load, saving both energy and water usage.
Key features:
- Five-star energy and water rating
- AI DD: Intelligent fabric care weighs the load and assesses the fabric to automatically select the cycle
- Six-motion Direct Drive: machine automatically determines a combination of washing motions
- Turbo Clean 360: wash five kilograms of lightly soiled clothing in 39 minutes
- Steam+: allergy care cycle, reducing exposure to common household allergens
- LG ThinQ: smart control access to remotely start or monitor wash progress
We recommend:
- Series 9 10 kg front-load washing machine, ($1094)
- Series 5 eight kg Slim front-load Washer – Steam, ($799)
- Series 6 10 kg front-load washing machine with ezDispense, ($999)
Rated five stars by Canstar Blue for ease of use, Miele washing machines are as sleek as they are effortlessly dynamic. Designed with innovative technology advancements, Miele delivers day-in-day-out pristine cleaning for the modern family. Fitted with level three virus hygiene protection, safeguard your family with worry-free laundry care alongside the TwinDos, removing over 99.9 percent of viruses. Plus, with the smart home system ‘Miele@Home’, you are invited to control and monitor appliances via the Miele app.
Key features:
- Available in freestanding, built-under, and integrated form
- Miele@Home: smart home control system accessed via the Miele app
- Gold standard for virus hygiene
- SteamCare steam system
- Innovative PowerWash technology
- CapDosing portioned
We recommend:
- Seven kg front-load washer, ($1395)
- Eight kg front-load washer, ($1845)
- Nine kg front-load washer, ($2520)
Fisher & Paykel is home to award-winning luxury home appliances. Emphasising a focus on human-centred design, the company facilitates daily living by integrating state-of-the-art technologies.
Not only that, the brand’s front-load washing machines have been awarded five stars by Canstar Blue for their performance, features, functionality, ease of use, value for money, and design. Whether it is a family of five or living alone, with features from Active Intelligence to Vortex Wash, personalising the cycle to individual needs is customary this brand saves both money and time.
Key features:
- Active Intelligence: auto-sensor technology tailors detergent and adjusts the wash period to suit each load
- Vortex Wash: reduces wash cycle to less than one hour
- Auto Dose: dispenses liquid detergent based on offload size
- SmartDrive technology: auto-sensors determine optimal performance and save on water usage
We recommend:
- Nine kg front-load washer, ($1099)
- 11 kg front-load washer, ($1999)
- 10 kg front-load washer, ($1349)
Experience German-made quality and uncompromised design efficiency with advanced appliance functionality. The reliability and German-engineered quality deliver consistently clean and sanitised washing results, all the while operating with minimal noise interference. Featuring ActiveWater Plus and VarioPerfect, rest assured of optimal energy and water saving with every cycle.
Key features:
- i-Dos automatic dosing: set total detergent to be released per load
- ActiveWater Plus: highly efficient water management technology
- VarioPerfect: program machine to work faster or more efficiently with SpeedPerfect and EcoPerfect functions
Our top picks:
- Eight kg front-load washer, $799
- Nine kg front-load washer, $1399
- 10 kg-five kg combo washer dryer, $1699
