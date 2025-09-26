Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If you’re finding yourself sniffing and coughing at home more than usual as the seasons change, it might be time to invest in an air purifier.

They’re a simple and easy way to remove and filter out odours, and allergens, and trap unwanted particles.

“Air purifiers draw air from within a room and pass it through a series of filters before expelling the clean air back into the room,” says Mitsubishi Home Appliance Product Manager, Jean-Marc Adele.

“Different types of filters help remove different airborne pollutants such as dust, hair, pollen, mould spores, pet dander, smoke, odour, fine particles, ultra-fine particles and volatile organic compounds (VOCs); and effective air purification depends on the type, grade, and the number of filters – including a HEPA filter.”

It’s common to confuse air purifiers with devices such as air conditioners and dehumidifiers, however, it is important to note each of these are used to achieve different outcomes and it’s important to know what you’re looking for before you make your purchase.

To help you improve the air quality of your home this spring, we’ve rounded up some of the best smart, affordable and allergen-friendly air purifiers currently on the market!

The best air purifiers to shop in Australia 2025

Where is the best place to put an air purifier?

For the most efficient placement of your air purifier, Adele recommends the following:

Place your unit in an area that is out of foot traffic and has a degree of open airflow. (Air purifiers work best with at least 20 cm of space on the front and sides to allow for the best circulation of air; this often means not placing it in a corner.)

Against a wall, near doorways and windows are great spots where the unit can capture the most moving air to filter out irritating pollutants before they’re distributed around interior spaces.

You don’t need to place your unit near the ‘issue’ – you can let it sit back and work its magic.

Avoid spaces that attract high levels of humidity – such as bathrooms or cooking areas – as high humidity does not help air purification.

Should I sleep with the air purifier on?

Adele recommends using an air purifier on quiet mode (if it has one) for a consistent night’s sleep – especially during spring to ensure the air in the bedroom is as pure as possible.

“Often allergy triggers such as bacteria, fungi, dust mites, pollen, and animal dander loom in our bedrooms and can disrupt our sleep patterns,” Adele says, “Allergens can cause issues such as sinus headaches, itchy eyes, and congestion – all resulting in an unhappy and restless night’s sleep”.

“By reducing potentially sleep-disruptive dust, pollen and pollutants, you’ll find you may have a much more restful sleep.”