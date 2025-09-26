If you’re finding yourself sniffing and coughing at home more than usual as the seasons change, it might be time to invest in an air purifier.
They’re a simple and easy way to remove and filter out odours, and allergens, and trap unwanted particles.
“Air purifiers draw air from within a room and pass it through a series of filters before expelling the clean air back into the room,” says Mitsubishi Home Appliance Product Manager, Jean-Marc Adele.
“Different types of filters help remove different airborne pollutants such as dust, hair, pollen, mould spores, pet dander, smoke, odour, fine particles, ultra-fine particles and volatile organic compounds (VOCs); and effective air purification depends on the type, grade, and the number of filters – including a HEPA filter.”
It’s common to confuse air purifiers with devices such as air conditioners and dehumidifiers, however, it is important to note each of these are used to achieve different outcomes and it’s important to know what you’re looking for before you make your purchase.
To help you improve the air quality of your home this spring, we’ve rounded up some of the best smart, affordable and allergen-friendly air purifiers currently on the market!
The best air purifiers to shop in Australia 2025
Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 purifying fan
$599 from Dyson
This purifier combines a HEPA and Activated Carbon filter to remove gases from your home. Not only that, It is scientifically proven to lower pollen levels, and reduce your exposure to mould spores in your home.
The Air Multiplier™ technology projects over 290 litres per second, which means you get an instantly cooler space, where the air is distributed evenly.
Its Auto-mode is energy efficient, because it senses air quality, and adjusts the airflow to save energy when needed.
While it comes with a remote control, you can also monitor this purifier from anywhere by using the MyDyson™ app. It also enables you to schedule air use, and use voice control.
Key features:
- Fully sealed filter system.
- Auto-mode air quality tracker.
- 350-degree oscillation.
- LCD screen and MyDyson™ app notifies you when it needs to be replaced.
- Hands-free control via the MyDyson™ app.
- Air Multiplier™ technology projects airflow at a rate of over 290 litres per second.
- Remote control.
Also available at:
Philips 3000I Series air purifier
$699 from Amazon
from $699 at Amazon
Removing 99.9 per cent of pollen allergen and virus pollutants from the air in areas up to 135m2, the Philips 3000i is an energy-efficient model running at the equivalent of a 55W light bulb. With voice control, smart filter and sensors, four speeds (including Allergy Sleep mode) and more, this air purifier has all the bells and whistles.
“This item is a life changer, I suffer with terrible cat allergies and awful sinus problems but…after a few nights I was sleeping better,” wrote one five-star reviewer,.
“It is immediately obvious that the air quality is better when you go into the room from outside”.
Key features:
- Ultra-quiet operation.
- Suitable for rooms up to 135m².
- Three auto modes and five manual settings for customised purification.
- Certified by AHAM, ECARF and Airmid for allergen and virus removal.
- 360-degree air intake and NanoProtect True HEPA filter for efficient purification.
Also available at:
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Formaldehyde purifying fan heater
$1041 from Bing Lee
Dyson are truly the experts when it comes to high-tech appliances for around the home. This purifier not only cleans the air of dust, fur and fine particles – but it will detect formaldehyde and destroy it, leaving your home feeling cleaner than ever. Not only will it purify but this handy tool will also heat and cool your home whilst it does so.
Control and monitor your homes air purity from anywhere by checking in with the MyDyson app and voice control your machine for hands-free use.
Key features:
- Automatically purifies the whole room.
- Detects and destroys formaldehyde.
- Purifies, heats and cools you.
- Captures dust, allergens and removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns.
- User-friendly LCD display.
Also available at:
Winix Zero+ Pro 5-stage air purifier
$367 from Amazon
Equipped with a five-stage filtration system, a hospital-grade HEPA filter, deodorisation technology, four fan speeds and a triple smart sensor, this Winix air purifier is especially helpful for hay fever and asthma sufferers. Plus, its two-year warranty makes this a stress-free investment.
“Within a week of running the machine day and night I can already tell an immediate difference in the air quality. With a very fluffy cat in a small two bedroom apartment, this air purifier has been excellent at removing smells in the air – the pet filter makes a big difference!” wrote a five-star reviewer.
Key features:
- Triple air quality smart sensor.
- Five stages of air filtration.
- Four fan speeds + automatic function.
- Hospital Grade True Hepa Filter.
- Sleep mode.
Also available at:
Breville The Smart Air Viral Protect Compact Purifier
$239 from Amazon
Create the perfect home environment with this handy little device from Breville that will cleanse and purify any room.
The Breville Smart Air purifier is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-connected and can be controlled through an app.
Key features:
- WiFi Control & Voice Assistance.
- Advanced 4-Stage Air Purification System with AntiViral Protection.
- AntiViral HEPA-13 Filter.
- Uses a shortwave light specially designed to target bacteria and viruses.
- SensAir System to monitor the purity of the air, auto-adjusting the performance according to air quality detected.
Also available at:
Where is the best place to put an air purifier?
For the most efficient placement of your air purifier, Adele recommends the following:
- Place your unit in an area that is out of foot traffic and has a degree of open airflow. (Air purifiers work best with at least 20 cm of space on the front and sides to allow for the best circulation of air; this often means not placing it in a corner.)
- Against a wall, near doorways and windows are great spots where the unit can capture the most moving air to filter out irritating pollutants before they’re distributed around interior spaces.
- You don’t need to place your unit near the ‘issue’ – you can let it sit back and work its magic.
- Avoid spaces that attract high levels of humidity – such as bathrooms or cooking areas – as high humidity does not help air purification.
Should I sleep with the air purifier on?
Adele recommends using an air purifier on quiet mode (if it has one) for a consistent night’s sleep – especially during spring to ensure the air in the bedroom is as pure as possible.
“Often allergy triggers such as bacteria, fungi, dust mites, pollen, and animal dander loom in our bedrooms and can disrupt our sleep patterns,” Adele says, “Allergens can cause issues such as sinus headaches, itchy eyes, and congestion – all resulting in an unhappy and restless night’s sleep”.
“By reducing potentially sleep-disruptive dust, pollen and pollutants, you’ll find you may have a much more restful sleep.”