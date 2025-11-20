  •  
I’m New Idea’s Lifestyle Editor and here are the top 5 things I’m buying this Black Friday

Tis the season for a bargain!
stephanie de nobile
ecovacs robotic vacuum cleaner, cricut joy machine, our place always pan, ninja luxury cafe espresso machine and rare beauty perfume
As a self-proclaimed professional shopper, I spend a lot of time scouring sites and stores for the best deals.

So when Black Friday rolls around, you can bet I’m prepared with a lengthy list of the hottest buys and most noteworthy discounts. And when the sales are this good, it’s far too easy to justify a cheeky end-of-year splurge.

In a dream world, I’d add every single item on my (extremely) long list to my cart, but realistically, I’ll be narrowing it down to just a few.

Here are the five things I’ll be buying during this year’s Black Friday sales.

New Idea’s top 5 picks for Black Friday

Ecovacs DEEBOT NEO 3.0 with Omni Station robotic vacuum cleaner
(Credit: Ecovacs )

01

Ecovacs DEEBOT NEO 3.0 with Omni Station

$599 as part of ALDI Special Buys

Hands up if you love a clean home but hate the actual cleaning part. Enter the Ecovacs Deebot Neo 3.0 Omni!

This small but mighty robotic vacuum cleaner packs some serious power thanks to its high-speed motor and rotating mopping system that does all the hard work for you.

You can snatch this dream machine from ALDI’s special buys from November 26, but get in quick. With a price drop of $1,200 down to $599, this one is sure to sell out.

Key Features:

  • Includes an anti-tangle main brush
  • High-speed motor with rotating mop system
  • Auto empty dust & auto wash mop features
  • Hot air mop drying for hands-free cleaning.
Shop Now
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 blue
(Credit: Our Place )

02

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

$199 (was $250), at Our Place

Meet the pan designed to do it all. Our Place’s iconic Always Pan steams, fries, sautes, and more thanks to its multipurpose design.  

A bonus? It can easily be stored, making it a gamechanger for small kitchens.

Key Features:

  • 10-in-1 ceramic nonstick pan
  • Includes modular steam-release lid, nesting beechwood spatula and steamer basket
  • Made from non-toxic materials
Shop Now
Ninja Luxe Café Premier Espresso Machine
(Credit: Ninja )

03

Ninja Luxe Café Premier Espresso Machine

$699.99 (was $799.99) at Ninja

This luxurious machine delivers café quality coffee all from the comfort of your own home.

The 3-in-one appliance offers espresso, cold brew, and filter coffee with barista assist technology, making it all too easy to whip up a tasty brew. A dream for any caffeine enthusiast!

Key Features:

  • 3 Machines in 1 
  • 15+ drink presets
  • Hands-free frothing
  • Includes attachments
Shop Now
Rare Beauty Rare Eau De Parfum
(Credit: Rare Beauty )

04

Rare Beauty Rare Eau De Parfum

$124 at Sephora

When it comes to a sale Sephora never disappoints (you can check out Black Friday sale details below), and with all the hype surrounding fragrance layering, I’ve had my eye on this sweet yet spicy fragrance by Rare Beauty.

With notes of caramel and pistachio perfectly balanced with rich vanilla and ginger, it’s safe to say I’ve found my signature scent for the summer!

Key Features:

  • Earthy, woody, warm & spicy notes
  • 50ml bottle
  • Ergonomic fragrance bottle for effortless, comfortable dispensing

Sephora Black Friday sales 2025:

  • Gold Tier: 20% off, no minimum spend
  • Black & White / Non Beauty Pass Members: 15% off, no minimum spend
  • Up to 60% off selected items
  • 25% off Sephora Collection (Friday, November 28 only)
Shop Now
Cricut Joy Xtra Lavender Basics Bundle
(Credit: Cricut)

05

Cricut Joy Xtra Lavender Basics Bundle

$278 (was $399) at Spotlight

From fun DIY projects to personalising belongings, there’s so much you can do with a Cricut machine and the Joy Xtra just happens to be on sale at Spotlight.

Perfect timing if you’re thinking of crafting together a few homemade gifts for Christmas.

Key Features:

  • Exclusive lavender colour
  • Compatible with 50+ materials
  • Cuts, draws, writes, foils
  • Bluetooth and app compatible
  • Includes Cricut warranty
Shop Now
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

