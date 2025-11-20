I’m New Idea’s Lifestyle Editor and here are the top 5 things I’m buying this Black Friday

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

As a self-proclaimed professional shopper, I spend a lot of time scouring sites and stores for the best deals.

So when Black Friday rolls around, you can bet I’m prepared with a lengthy list of the hottest buys and most noteworthy discounts. And when the sales are this good, it’s far too easy to justify a cheeky end-of-year splurge.

In a dream world, I’d add every single item on my (extremely) long list to my cart, but realistically, I’ll be narrowing it down to just a few.

Here are the five things I’ll be buying during this year’s Black Friday sales.

New Idea’s top 5 picks for Black Friday

(Credit: Ecovacs ) 01 Ecovacs DEEBOT NEO 3.0 with Omni Station $599 as part of ALDI Special Buys Hands up if you love a clean home but hate the actual cleaning part. Enter the Ecovacs Deebot Neo 3.0 Omni! This small but mighty robotic vacuum cleaner packs some serious power thanks to its high-speed motor and rotating mopping system that does all the hard work for you. You can snatch this dream machine from ALDI’s special buys from November 26, but get in quick. With a price drop of $1,200 down to $599, this one is sure to sell out. Key Features: Includes an anti-tangle main brush

High-speed motor with rotating mop system

Auto empty dust & auto wash mop features

Hot air mop drying for hands-free cleaning. Shop Now

(Credit: Our Place ) 02 Our Place Always Pan 2.0 $199 (was $250), at Our Place Meet the pan designed to do it all. Our Place’s iconic Always Pan steams, fries, sautes, and more thanks to its multipurpose design. A bonus? It can easily be stored, making it a gamechanger for small kitchens. Key Features: 10-in-1 ceramic nonstick pan

Includes modular steam-release lid, nesting beechwood spatula and steamer basket

Made from non-toxic materials Shop Now

(Credit: Ninja ) 03 Ninja Luxe Café Premier Espresso Machine $699.99 (was $799.99) at Ninja This luxurious machine delivers café quality coffee all from the comfort of your own home. The 3-in-one appliance offers espresso, cold brew, and filter coffee with barista assist technology, making it all too easy to whip up a tasty brew. A dream for any caffeine enthusiast! Key Features: 3 Machines in 1

15+ drink presets

Hands-free frothing

Includes attachments Shop Now

(Credit: Rare Beauty ) 04 Rare Beauty Rare Eau De Parfum $124 at Sephora When it comes to a sale Sephora never disappoints (you can check out Black Friday sale details below), and with all the hype surrounding fragrance layering, I’ve had my eye on this sweet yet spicy fragrance by Rare Beauty. With notes of caramel and pistachio perfectly balanced with rich vanilla and ginger, it’s safe to say I’ve found my signature scent for the summer! Key Features: Earthy, woody, warm & spicy notes

50ml bottle

Ergonomic fragrance bottle for effortless, comfortable dispensing Sephora Black Friday sales 2025: Gold Tier: 20% off, no minimum spend

Black & White / Non Beauty Pass Members: 15% off, no minimum spend

Up to 60% off selected items

25% off Sephora Collection (Friday, November 28 only) Shop Now

(Credit: Cricut) 05 Cricut Joy Xtra Lavender Basics Bundle $278 (was $399) at Spotlight From fun DIY projects to personalising belongings, there’s so much you can do with a Cricut machine and the Joy Xtra just happens to be on sale at Spotlight. Perfect timing if you’re thinking of crafting together a few homemade gifts for Christmas. Key Features: Exclusive lavender colour

Compatible with 50+ materials

Cuts, draws, writes, foils

Bluetooth and app compatible

Includes Cricut warranty Shop Now

