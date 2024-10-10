  •  
Editor’s Picks: Best Myer Black Friday Deals

It's shopping time!
Lauren Mills

Ladies and gentlemen, listen up! The best time of year is almost here and we could not be more excited…

For shopping enthusiasts or anyone who loves a good sale, Black Friday is like your birthday and Christmas mixed into one – it’s unbeatable. With the special day fast approaching, the urge for Aussie shoppers to bag some bargains is at an all-time high.

Popular Australian retailer Myer is a go-to store all year round, however, during Black Friday sales, the beloved department store has some of the best deals.

From electronics to accessories, furniture to fashion, homewares, kitchenware, and more, Myer has it ALL, making it the ideal store to shop at and snag a good deal during this time of year.

Unfortunately, Myer is yet to drop their Black Friday deals for 2024, however, they may follow suit from previous years and drop some early deals.

Save big with Myer’s Black Friday sales. (Credit: Getty)
This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.


When is Black Friday 2024?

In previous years, Myer has dropped exclusive deals limited to MYER one members only, all you need to do is sign up for a MYER one membership and you will have full access to these special deals. You can sign up to MYER one here.

Best Black Friday deals at Myer in 2023

Women’s Black Friday Sale

  • Women’s clothing: up to 40% off
  • Women’s shoes: up to 30% off
  • Women’s handbags: up to 40% off

Men’s Black Friday Sale

  • Men’s clothing: 30% to 40% off
  • Men’s shoes: 30% to 40% off
  • Men’s formal wear: 30% to 50% off

Homes and Lifestyle Black Friday Sale

  • Kitchen: up to 60% off
  • Travel: up to 40% off
  • Bedding: up to 40% off

Kids Black Friday sale

  • Toys: up to 40% off
  • Summer clothing: up to 25% off
  • Baby: up to 40% off

Audio Black Friday Sale

  • Headphones: up to 15% off
  • Speakers: up to 15% off
  • Soundbars: up to 15% off

What we’d buy from the Myer Black Friday sales 2024

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks we’re hoping to buy during the Myer Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!

Mermade Hair Hair Blowdry Brush

Mermade Hair Hair Blowdry Brush

$81.75 (was $109) from Myer

Nutribullet XXL Digital Air Fryer NBA07100

Nutribullet XXL Digital Air Fryer

$149 (was $299) from Myer

Silhouette Laser Hair Removal Device

Xemos Silhouette Laser Hair Removal Device

$104.96 (was $239) from Myer

Full Body Electric Massage Chair with Shiatsu Recliner in Black

TheraZone Full Body Electric Massage Chair with Shiatsu Recliner

$1,499.95 (was $2,860) from Myer

Garmin Venu 3S Smartwatch

Garmin Venu 3S Smartwatch

$636.65 (was $1749) from Myer

Rivelia Fully Automatic Coffee Machine in White

Delonghi Rivelia Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

$1,439.20 (was $1,799) from Myer

shop now
Dedica Maestro Plus Premium Compact Manual Coffee Machine EC950M in Silver

Delonghi Dedica Maestro Plus Premium Compact Manual Coffee Machine

$399 (was $499) from Myer

Philips SenseIQ Hair Dryer

Philips SenseIQ Hair Dryer

$209.25 (was $279) from Myer

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer in Blue Velvet

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

$649 (was $1,049) from Myer

shop now
Dyson V8 Origin Extra

Dyson V8 Origin Extra

$499 (was $649) from Myer

shop now
PaWz Auto Feeder 6L in White

PaWz Auto Feeder 6L

$166.99 (was $337.99) from Myer

Centra Portable Electric Treadmill

Centra Portable Electric Treadmill

$410.99 (was $599.99) from Myer

AH&G Marco Pin Stripe Beach Umbrella

AH&G Marco Pin Stripe Beach Umbrella

$69.97 (was $99.95) from Myer

Tefal Pure Pop Garment Steamer in Marine Blue

Tefal Pure Pop Garment Steamer

$99 (was $149.95) from Myer

shop now
Pico T1 Native 1080P Portable Mini Pocket Projector

Yaber Pico T1 Native 1080P Portable Mini Pocket Projector

$399 (was $549.95) from Myer

shop now
salt&pepper Wanderlust Diffusers

salt&pepper Wanderlust Diffusers

$24.98 (was $49.95) from Myer

shop now
Premium 8 Piece Gallery Photo Wall Frame Set

Studio Nova Premium 8 Piece Gallery Photo Wall Frame Set

$119.97 (was $199.95) from Myer

shop now
Cool Mist Ultrasonic Diffuser with 3 Pack Essential Oils

Cool Mist Ultrasonic Diffuser with 3 Pack Essential Oils

$39.95 (was $99) from Myer

shop now
Portable Smart Speaker

BOSE Portable Smart Speaker

$467.46 (was $549.95) from Myer

shop now
Milano Decor Outdoor Hanging and Folding Umbrella

Milano Decor Outdoor Hanging and Folding Umbrella

$149.95 (was $339) from Myer

shop now
