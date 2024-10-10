Ladies and gentlemen, listen up! The best time of year is almost here and we could not be more excited…



For shopping enthusiasts or anyone who loves a good sale, Black Friday is like your birthday and Christmas mixed into one – it’s unbeatable. With the special day fast approaching, the urge for Aussie shoppers to bag some bargains is at an all-time high.

Popular Australian retailer Myer is a go-to store all year round, however, during Black Friday sales, the beloved department store has some of the best deals.

From electronics to accessories, furniture to fashion, homewares, kitchenware, and more, Myer has it ALL, making it the ideal store to shop at and snag a good deal during this time of year.

Unfortunately, Myer is yet to drop their Black Friday deals for 2024, however, they may follow suit from previous years and drop some early deals.

Save big with Myer’s Black Friday sales. (Credit: Getty)

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.

When is Black Friday 2024?

In previous years, Myer has dropped exclusive deals limited to MYER one members only, all you need to do is sign up for a MYER one membership and you will have full access to these special deals. You can sign up to MYER one here.

Best Black Friday deals at Myer in 2023

Women’s clothing: up to 40% off

Women’s shoes: up to 30% off

Women’s handbags: up to 40% off

Men’s clothing: 30% to 40% off

Men’s shoes: 30% to 40% off

Men’s formal wear: 30% to 50% off

Kitchen: up to 60% off

Travel: up to 40% off

Bedding: up to 40% off

Toys: up to 40% off

Summer clothing: up to 25% off

Baby: up to 40% off

Headphones: up to 15% off

Speakers: up to 15% off

Soundbars: up to 15% off

What we’d buy from the Myer Black Friday sales 2024

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks we’re hoping to buy during the Myer Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!

01 Mermade Hair Hair Blowdry Brush $81.75 (was $109) from Myer shop now

02 Nutribullet XXL Digital Air Fryer $149 (was $299) from Myer shop now

03 Xemos Silhouette Laser Hair Removal Device $104.96 (was $239) from Myer shop now

04 TheraZone Full Body Electric Massage Chair with Shiatsu Recliner $1,499.95 (was $2,860) from Myer shop now

05 Garmin Venu 3S Smartwatch $636.65 (was $1749) from Myer shop now

06 Delonghi Rivelia Fully Automatic Coffee Machine $1,439.20 (was $1,799) from Myer shop now

07 Delonghi Dedica Maestro Plus Premium Compact Manual Coffee Machine $399 (was $499) from Myer shop now

08 Philips SenseIQ Hair Dryer $209.25 (was $279) from Myer shop now

09 KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer $649 (was $1,049) from Myer shop now

10 Dyson V8 Origin Extra $499 (was $649) from Myer shop now

11 PaWz Auto Feeder 6L $166.99 (was $337.99) from Myer shop now

12 Centra Portable Electric Treadmill $410.99 (was $599.99) from Myer shop now

13 AH&G Marco Pin Stripe Beach Umbrella $69.97 (was $99.95) from Myer shop now

14 Tefal Pure Pop Garment Steamer $99 (was $149.95) from Myer shop now

15 Yaber Pico T1 Native 1080P Portable Mini Pocket Projector $399 (was $549.95) from Myer shop now

16 salt&pepper Wanderlust Diffusers $24.98 (was $49.95) from Myer shop now

17 Studio Nova Premium 8 Piece Gallery Photo Wall Frame Set $119.97 (was $199.95) from Myer shop now

18 Cool Mist Ultrasonic Diffuser with 3 Pack Essential Oils $39.95 (was $99) from Myer shop now

19 BOSE Portable Smart Speaker $467.46 (was $549.95) from Myer shop now

20 Milano Decor Outdoor Hanging and Folding Umbrella $149.95 (was $339) from Myer shop now