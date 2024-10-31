One of the biggest sales events of the year is just around the corner and many stores are already preparing for the annual shopping extravaganza.
Black Friday is just weeks away and customer excitement is already peaking as popular brands and retailers begin to slash their prices.
Chemist Warehouse is a go-to destination for health and beauty products all year round, however, Black Friday proves to deliver even more value to shoppers. From skincare and haircare essentials to perfumes and cosmetics, Chemist Warehouse has a wide range of exclusive deals you can get your hands on right now!
This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.When is Black Friday 2024?
Best Black Friday deals at Chemist Warehouse in 2023
Chemist Warehouse had some incredible Black Friday sales in 2023:
- Extra 10 per cent off in-store and online.
- Spend $30 or more to receive free fast delivery.
- Extra 10 per cent off shop beauty.
- Extra 10 per cent off shop vitamins and supplements.
- Extra 10 per cent off shop fragrance.
- Extra 10 per cent off shop baby.
- 50 per cent off RRP Blackmores.
PERFUME
- Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely 30ml, $9.99 down from $12.99.
- Narciso Rodriguez Fleur Musc For Her Eau de Parfum 50ml, $109.99 down from $173.
- Giorgio Armani Acqua Light Di Gioia for Women Eau de Parfum 100ml Online Only, $119.99 down from $150.
- Michael Kors Sexy Ruby Eau De Parfum 100ml Spray Online Only, $99.99 down from $145.
- Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette 100ml, $29.99 down from $90.
- David Beckham Intimately For Men Eau De Toilette 75ml, $14.99 down from $52.99.
- Burberry London for Women Eau de Parfum 100ml Spray, $59.99 down from $188.
COSMETICS
- MCo Beauty Super Glow Bronzing Drops, $18.99 down from $13.
- Maybelline Lash Sky High Mascara Washable Black, $12.99 down from $25.99.
- Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer Light, $11.49 down from $22.99.
- L’Oreal Paris Clinically Proven Eye Lash Serum, $15.99 down from $31.99.
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara – Very Black, $12.49 down from $24.99.
- L’Oreal Paris Prime Lab Pore Minimizer Primer, $16.99 down from $33.99.
- L’Oreal Paris Color Riche Made For Me Natural Lipstick 235 Nude, $14.99 down from $24.99.
SKINCARE
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel 50g, $17.39 down from $35.
- L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Vitamin C Serum 30ml, $29.99 down from $59.99.
- La Roche Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ 50ml, $26.99 down from $35.95.
- L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Retinol + Niacinamide Pressed Cream 50ml, $29.97 down from $59.95.
- Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water For All Skin Types 700ml, $15.49 down from $21.99.
- Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Face Cream Moisturiser Fragrance Free 50g, $35.99 down from $59.99.
What we’d buy from the Chemist Warehouse Black Friday deals 2024
Here, we’ve rounded up some of our Chemist Warehouse top picks we’re hoping to buy during Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!
01
Tiffany & Co Eau de Parfum
$99.99 (was $110) at Chemist Warehouse
Treat yourself to a fancy and highly-rated perfume… with a 4.7-star rating of 158 reviews on the Chemist Warehouse website.
02
L’Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum Foundation
$37.99 (was $44.99) at Chemist Warehouse
In need of a new foundation? The Maybelline True Match Foundation is a highly recommended product! With hyaluronic acid within the foundation, it “plumps like a serum but covers like a foundation.”
03
L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Anti Wrinkle Serum
$50.99 (was $59.99) at Chemist Warehouse
“This serum has been specifically developed to effectively hydrate and plump skin. Its advanced formula is quick to absorb and delivers a non-greasy finish. The Revitalift Filler facial serum contains a scientifically formulated blend of 3 forms of pure Hyaluronic Acid to help retain the skin’s own moisture: Now enriched with Micro-Epidermic Hyaluronic Acid, 50X smaller than Macro Hyaluronic Acid,” L’Oreal promotes.
With a 4.4 star rating of 753 reviews at Chemist Warehouse, we must trust that this product is a game changer!
04
Swisse Beauty Collagen Glow With Collagen Peptides
$45.99 (was $59.99) at Chemist Warehouse
The Collagen Glow vitamins by Swisse, Australia’s number one beauty from within brand, is another highly rated product. With 4.6 stars out of 260 reviews, this product is definitely a fan favourite. These vitamins support collagen production and skin repair, maintain skin firmness and elasticity and help reduce free radical damage to body cells… they truly do support beauty from within.
05
Optifast VLCD Shake Chocolate
$63.99 (was $84.95) at Chemist Warehouse
Optifast is a clinically proven weight loss program that can help you lose weight safely. This particular product has a 4.8-star rating out of 95 reviews on Chemist Warehouse. With the current sale, you can save almost $21 on this product… don’t miss out!
06
Yves Saint Laurent Opium Black Eau de Parfum
$189.99 (was $282) at Chemist Warehouse
Get your hands on this popular fragrance for almost half the price! With familiar notes of coffee and white blossoms as well as gorgeous vanilla, it’s no surprise Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Le Parfum flies off the shelf.
07
Braun Series 5 Electric Shaver & Precision Beard Trimmer
$160 (was $249) at Chemist Warehouse
Snag a great deal on the Braun Series 5 Electric Shaver & Precision Beard Trimmer – it makes the perfect Christmas gift!
08
JSHEALTH Probiotic Vitamin Moisturiser
$25 (was $49.99) at Chemist Warehouse
Try out this light-weight yet deeply nourishing cream designed to restore and soothe the skin, target fine lines and enhance the complexion. It makes a great addition to your daily skincare routine.
09
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Mask
$21.99 (was $25) at Chemist Warehouse
Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Sheet Masks are made for intense hydration. It is clinically proven to provide instant hydration that lasts for up to 12 hours.
10
Oral B 3D White Luxe Advanced Seal 14 Teeth Whitening Treatments
$33.99 (was $44.99) at Chemist Warehouse
Whiten your teeth like a pro with these Oral B 3D White Luxe Teeth Whitening Treatments. They’re easy to use and can remove up to 10 years of stains.