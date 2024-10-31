  •  
Editor’s Picks: Best Chemist Warehouse Black Friday Deals

Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist

One of the biggest sales events of the year is just around the corner and many stores are already preparing for the annual shopping extravaganza.

Black Friday is just weeks away and customer excitement is already peaking as popular brands and retailers begin to slash their prices.

Chemist Warehouse is a go-to destination for health and beauty products all year round, however, Black Friday proves to deliver even more value to shoppers. From skincare and haircare essentials to perfumes and cosmetics, Chemist Warehouse has a wide range of exclusive deals you can get your hands on right now!

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.

When is Black Friday 2024?
Chemist Warehouse is our one-stop shop for all things health and beauty.

Best Black Friday deals at Chemist Warehouse in 2023

Chemist Warehouse had some incredible Black Friday sales in 2023:

  • Extra 10 per cent off in-store and online.
  • Spend $30 or more to receive free fast delivery.
  • Extra 10 per cent off shop beauty.
  • Extra 10 per cent off shop vitamins and supplements.
  • Extra 10 per cent off shop fragrance.
  • Extra 10 per cent off shop baby.
  • 50 per cent off RRP Blackmores.

PERFUME

COSMETICS

SKINCARE

What we’d buy from the Chemist Warehouse Black Friday deals 2024

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our Chemist Warehouse top picks we’re hoping to buy during Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!

Tiffany & Co Eau de Parfum

01

Tiffany & Co Eau de Parfum

$99.99 (was $110) at Chemist Warehouse

Treat yourself to a fancy and highly-rated perfume… with a 4.7-star rating of 158 reviews on the Chemist Warehouse website.

SHOP NOW
L'Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum Foundation

02

L’Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum Foundation

$37.99 (was $44.99) at Chemist Warehouse

In need of a new foundation? The Maybelline True Match Foundation is a highly recommended product! With hyaluronic acid within the foundation, it “plumps like a serum but covers like a foundation.”

SHOP NOW
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Anti Wrinkle Serum

03

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Anti Wrinkle Serum 

$50.99 (was $59.99) at Chemist Warehouse

“This serum has been specifically developed to effectively hydrate and plump skin. Its advanced formula is quick to absorb and delivers a non-greasy finish. The Revitalift Filler facial serum contains a scientifically formulated blend of 3 forms of pure Hyaluronic Acid to help retain the skin’s own moisture: Now enriched with Micro-Epidermic Hyaluronic Acid, 50X smaller than Macro Hyaluronic Acid,” L’Oreal promotes.

With a 4.4 star rating of 753 reviews at Chemist Warehouse, we must trust that this product is a game changer!

SHOP NOW
Swisse Beauty Collagen Glow With Collagen Peptides

04

Swisse Beauty Collagen Glow With Collagen Peptides 

$45.99 (was $59.99) at Chemist Warehouse

The Collagen Glow vitamins by Swisse, Australia’s number one beauty from within brand, is another highly rated product. With 4.6 stars out of 260 reviews, this product is definitely a fan favourite. These vitamins support collagen production and skin repair, maintain skin firmness and elasticity and help reduce free radical damage to body cells… they truly do support beauty from within.

SHOP NOW
Optifast VLCD Shake Chocolate

05

Optifast VLCD Shake Chocolate 

$63.99 (was $84.95) at Chemist Warehouse

Optifast is a clinically proven weight loss program that can help you lose weight safely. This particular product has a 4.8-star rating out of 95 reviews on Chemist Warehouse. With the current sale, you can save almost $21 on this product… don’t miss out!

SHOP NOW
Yves Saint Laurent Opium Black Eau de Parfum

06

Yves Saint Laurent Opium Black Eau de Parfum 

$189.99 (was $282) at Chemist Warehouse

Get your hands on this popular fragrance for almost half the price! With familiar notes of coffee and white blossoms as well as gorgeous vanilla, it’s no surprise Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Le Parfum flies off the shelf.

SHOP NOW
Braun Series 5 Electric Shaver & Precision Beard Trimmer

07

Braun Series 5 Electric Shaver & Precision Beard Trimmer 

$160 (was $249) at Chemist Warehouse

Snag a great deal on the Braun Series 5 Electric Shaver & Precision Beard Trimmer – it makes the perfect Christmas gift!

SHOP NOW
JSHEALTH Probiotic Vitamin Moisturiser

08

JSHEALTH Probiotic Vitamin Moisturiser 

$25 (was $49.99) at Chemist Warehouse

Try out this light-weight yet deeply nourishing cream designed to restore and soothe the skin, target fine lines and enhance the complexion. It makes a great addition to your daily skincare routine.

SHOP NOW
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Mask

09

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Mask 

$21.99 (was $25) at Chemist Warehouse

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Sheet Masks are made for intense hydration. It is clinically proven to provide instant hydration that lasts for up to 12 hours.

SHOP NOW
Oral B 3D White Luxe Advanced Seal 14 Teeth Whitening Treatments

10

Oral B 3D White Luxe Advanced Seal 14 Teeth Whitening Treatments

$33.99 (was $44.99) at Chemist Warehouse

Whiten your teeth like a pro with these Oral B 3D White Luxe Teeth Whitening Treatments. They’re easy to use and can remove up to 10 years of stains.

SHOP NOW
Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

