Editor’s Picks: Best Priceline Black Friday Deals

Savvy shoppers are already gearing up for one of the biggest sales of the year—Black Friday! This year, Priceline is set to make their shoppers VERY happy with incredible discounts on a range of beauty and health products.



From skincare essentials to makeup must-haves, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on items you love or try something new without breaking the bank.

With unbeatable prices and a wide selection, Priceline’s Black Friday sale is the perfect time to treat yourself or pick up gifts for loved ones as the holiday season approaches.



Unfortunately, Priceline has yet to drop their Black Friday deals for 2024, however, they may follow suit from previous years and drop some early deals.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024. When is Black Friday 2024?

What we’d buy from the Priceline Black Friday sales 2024

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks we’re hoping to buy during the Priceline Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!

01 Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Le Parfum $130 (was $212) at Priceline Get your hands on this popular fragrance for almost half the price! With familiar notes of coffee and white blossoms as well as gorgeous vanilla, it’s no surprise Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Le Parfum flies off the shelf. SHOP NOW

02 Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush $99.50 (was $199) at Priceline If you’ve been looking to invest in an electric toothbrush, now’s the time. Currently 50 per cent off, the Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush features Oral-B’s best technology so you can be sure you’re taking good care of both your teeth and gums. SHOP NOW

03 Garnier Vitamin C Micellar Cleansing Water $13.24 (was $26.49) at Priceline Sales are a great time to stock up on everyday essentials, and Garnier’s Vitamin C Micellar Cleansing Water definitely falls under that category. Perfect for gently removing your makeup and cleaning your skin from dirt and impurities, this product is the perfect addition to your everyday routine. SHOP NOW

04 Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Rose Complex Cream $29.99 (was $59.99) at Priceline This everyday cream is great for re-energizing and brightening your skin. It provides 24-hour hydration and repairs tired and dull skin. Currently 50 per cent off, this is the perfect time to try out a new moisturiser. SHOP NOW

05 Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ .3% Night Cream $32.49 (was $64.99) at Priceline If it’s a high-quality night cream you’re looking to invest in, look no further than the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Cream currently 50 per cent off at Priceline. This high-concentration cream can help with the appearance of wrinkles and stubborn dark spots. SHOP NOW

06 Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles $11.49 (was $22.99) at Priceline The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Concealer is a classic and is a great everyday makeup essential to get your hands on while on sale! SHOP NOW

07 Maybelline Define-A-Lash Lengthening Mascara $10.49 (was $20.99) at Priceline The Maybelline Define-A-Lash Lengthening Mascara is another classic and is great for your everyday makeup routine. Promising zero clumps and creating stunning length and clean definition, this mascara is a must-have. SHOP NOW

08 NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette Warm Neutrals $20.99 (was $41.99) at Priceline With a wide range of neutral colours, the NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette is a great option for those looking for warm colours to wear on a day-to-day basis. SHOP NOW

09 Nude By Nature Round Liquid Foundation Brush $13.47 (was $26.95) at Priceline Sales are a great time to get rid of your old brushes and invest in some new ones! Nude By Nature is known for its high-quality, ultra-soft makeup brushes, so get in quick before the sale ends! SHOP NOW

10 Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Duo Pack Out of This Pearl $12.50 (was $25) at Priceline Sally Hansen is Australia’s number one nail brand so you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth with their products. This two-piece set includes a colour polish and top coat, both from the Miracle Gel range, ensuring a long-lasting and chip-resistant polish lasting up to eight days. SHOP NOW

