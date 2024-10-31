  •  
Editor’s Picks: Best Mattress Black Friday Deals

Here's when and where you can save.
How long has it been since you last replaced your mattress? Well, if it’s been a while, Black Friday is the perfect excuse to replace your musty old one with a comfy new one!

As the best time of year for savvy shoppers approaches, we are all gearing up and preparing for the best deals of the year. Among the plethora of discounts, mattresses stand out as a golden opportunity to upgrade your sleep without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re looking to buy your kids a new single mattress or upgrade them to a double, or are looking for something extra comfy for yourself, this year’s Black Friday mattress sales offer a variety of deals on memory foam, hybrid, eco-friendly, and spring options, catering to every sleeper’s needs.

Unfortunately, most stores are yet to drop their Black Friday deals for 2024, however, we have taken a look at some of the best deals from last year and researched the best mattresses that are on sale right now if you’re looking for an early deal!

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.

When is Black Friday 2024?

Best Black Friday mattress deals in 2023

To help you choose the best model for you, we’ve curated our top Black Friday mattress sales which are on now.

Sleep Republic

Sleep Republic was giving away 15 per cent off their mattresses and accessories with code BLACKFRIDAY15.

Eva

Eva offered Black Friday deals such as $125 off on their Premium Adapt Mattress, $150 off on their Timber Bed Frame and up to $375 off their Comfort Classic Mattress!

Sleep Firm

Sleep Republic’s 2023 Black Friday sale saw 15 per cent off their mattresses with code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

What we’d buy from the mattress Black Friday sales 2024

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks we’re hoping to buy during the mattress Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!

Emma Comfort Mattress

01

Emma Comfort Mattress

from $533.40 (was $889) at Emma Sleep

SHOP NOW
Giselle Bedding Cool Memory Foam Euro Top Pocket Spring Mattress

02

Giselle Bedding Cool Memory Foam Euro Top Pocket Spring Mattress

$204.95 (was $242.95) from Myer

SHOP NOW
Medium Enola Pocket Spring Mattress

03

Medium Enola Pocket Spring Mattress

from $139.99 (was $169.99) at Temple and Webster

SHOP NOW
Emma Zero Gravity Mattress

04

Emma Zero Gravity Mattress

from $1,014.50 (was $2,029) at Emma Sleep

SHOP NOW
Sealy Posture Life Firm Mattress in White

05

Sealy Posture Life Firm Mattress

$549.45 (was $999) from Myer

SHOP NOW
sleep firm firm mattress

06

Sleep Firm Firm Mattress

from $854 (was $949) at Sleep Firm

SHOP NOW
Zinus Queen Mattress Support 30cm iCoil Pocket Spring Eurotop

07

Zinus Queen Mattress Support 30cm iCoil Pocket Spring Eurotop

from $179 (was $199) at Amazon

SHOP NOW
Essence Mattress

08

Ecosa Essence Mattress

from $512 (was $640) at Ecosa

SHOP NOW
Sealy Crown Jewel Palace Royale Flex Plush Mattress

09

Sealy Crown Jewel Palace Royale Flex Plush Mattress

from $3,754.50 (was $7,509) at Myer

SHOP NOW
SleepMaker Kiama Medium Mattress

10

SleepMaker Kiama Medium Mattress

from $389.50 (was $779) at Myer

SHOP NOW
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

