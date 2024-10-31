How long has it been since you last replaced your mattress? Well, if it’s been a while, Black Friday is the perfect excuse to replace your musty old one with a comfy new one!

As the best time of year for savvy shoppers approaches, we are all gearing up and preparing for the best deals of the year. Among the plethora of discounts, mattresses stand out as a golden opportunity to upgrade your sleep without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re looking to buy your kids a new single mattress or upgrade them to a double, or are looking for something extra comfy for yourself, this year’s Black Friday mattress sales offer a variety of deals on memory foam, hybrid, eco-friendly, and spring options, catering to every sleeper’s needs.



Unfortunately, most stores are yet to drop their Black Friday deals for 2024, however, we have taken a look at some of the best deals from last year and researched the best mattresses that are on sale right now if you’re looking for an early deal!

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024. When is Black Friday 2024?

Best Black Friday mattress deals in 2023

To help you choose the best model for you, we’ve curated our top Black Friday mattress sales which are on now.

Sleep Republic was giving away 15 per cent off their mattresses and accessories with code BLACKFRIDAY15.

Eva offered Black Friday deals such as $125 off on their Premium Adapt Mattress, $150 off on their Timber Bed Frame and up to $375 off their Comfort Classic Mattress!

Sleep Republic’s 2023 Black Friday sale saw 15 per cent off their mattresses with code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

What we’d buy from the mattress Black Friday sales 2024

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks we’re hoping to buy during the mattress Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!

01 Emma Comfort Mattress from $533.40 (was $889) at Emma Sleep SHOP NOW

02 Giselle Bedding Cool Memory Foam Euro Top Pocket Spring Mattress $204.95 (was $242.95) from Myer SHOP NOW

03 Medium Enola Pocket Spring Mattress from $139.99 (was $169.99) at Temple and Webster SHOP NOW

04 Emma Zero Gravity Mattress from $1,014.50 (was $2,029) at Emma Sleep SHOP NOW

05 Sealy Posture Life Firm Mattress $549.45 (was $999) from Myer SHOP NOW

06 Sleep Firm Firm Mattress from $854 (was $949) at Sleep Firm SHOP NOW

07 Zinus Queen Mattress Support 30cm iCoil Pocket Spring Eurotop from $179 (was $199) at Amazon SHOP NOW

08 Ecosa Essence Mattress from $512 (was $640) at Ecosa SHOP NOW

09 Sealy Crown Jewel Palace Royale Flex Plush Mattress from $3,754.50 (was $7,509) at Myer SHOP NOW

10 SleepMaker Kiama Medium Mattress from $389.50 (was $779) at Myer SHOP NOW