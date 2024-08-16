Finding the Perfect Mattress in a Box: What You Need to Know

Shopping for a mattress can be a stressful and time-consuming process. In the past, mattress shopping meant reserving a day to visit numerous stores to test out an array of options. You would then have the dreaded task of trying to figure out when and how to get your new mattress delivered to your house. Thanks to the rise of the mattress in a box, you can now shop for a high-quality mattress from the comfort of your home, without having to worry about complicated delivery schedules.

As the name gives away, a mattress in a box is just that… a mattress that is compactly packed into a box. Once your mattress is unpacked, it will expand into its full size – just like magic! Now that the boxed mattress has become a far more popular concept, there are a lot of choices available and with that many options, selecting one that’s right for you can be an overwhelming process. New Idea is here to help with a researched guide to mattresses in a box and which are the best to shop.

What are the drawbacks of a mattress in a box?

The main drawback when it comes to a mattress in a box is the lack of springs. Mattresses without springs often provide less support, however, this drawback is subjective to your personal preference. One other drawback is the initial odour of a mattress in a box. When you first open your mattress and unroll it, there will be a slight smell caused by the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the materials used in the mattress.

How long do mattresses in a box last?

A good-quality mattress in a box should last anywhere been 10 to 15 years if properly cared for. The main factors that affect how long your mattress will last are not only the materials, but how you sleep, your weight, and whether you sleep on the mattress alone or with a partner. To increase the lifespan of your mattress, it’s best to invest in a mattress protector or give your bed a regular clean. Another option is to invest in a mattress topper, especially later down the track as your mattress begins to wear.

2024’s TOP MATTRESS IN A BOX

Ergoflex 5G Memory Foam Mattress, from $679.99, Ergoflex, (here’s why) Eva Home Comfort Classic Mattress, from $630, Eva Home, (here’s why) Koala Plus Mattress, from $772.20, Koala, (here’s why)

The best mattress in a box to shop in Australia in 2024

01 Ergoflex 5G Memory Foam Mattress from $679.99 at Ergoflex Best for: Alleviating back pain The Ergoflex 5G Memory Foam Mattress is regarded as Australia’s number one mattress for back pain, designed to reduce pressure points, alleviate pain and improve sleep. The Ergoflex 5G is an orthopaedic memory foam mattress that moulds to the contours of your body. The mattress has five layers of premium materials that all work together to create the most supportive and comfortable mattress for the perfect night’s sleep. The mattress has a 9cm layer of high-density memory foam that molds to your body and reduces motion transfer, helping you sleep without disruptions. It also features a 5cm airflow system that keeps the mattress cool and a 9cm durable base layer for lasting support and performance. Also boasting a 5-star rating out of 8,881 reviews, you can be sure you’re getting one of the best mattresses on the market! Key features: Cool-Sleep™ Airflow System

Naturally Anti-Allergenic

Removable & Washable TENCEL Woven Cover

10-year warranty Sizes: Single, Long Single, King Single, Double, Queen-Size, King-Size | Material: Memory Foam

Available at: Starting at $679.99 from Ergoflex Shop Now

02 Eva Home Comfort Classic Mattress from $630 at Eva Home Best for: Medium-firm sleepers The Eva Home Comfort Classic Mattress offers an award-winning combination of high quality memory foam and twice-tempered pocket springs for superior sleep. If you and your partner sleep in the same bed and they’re always tossing around, you luckily won’t feel them turning in the night with the low motion transfer of the memory foam. The mattress also features a medium-firm feel, which suits a variety of sleeping positions and includes a breathable cover for temperature regulation. It is regarded as Australia’s number one hybrid mattress, boasting five layers to help contribute to the perfect night’s sleep. The layers are as follows: Five zone pocket springs, density foam, premium latex foam, gel memory foam, and topped off with a breathable fabric cover. What’s more? Eva Home also offers a 100-day trial in which you can sleep on the mattress in the comfort of your own home and return it if you are not satisfied. Key features: Hybrid design

7.8/10 in firmness

Cooling technology

Pocket springs for support

10-year warranty Sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King | Materials: Memory Foam and pocket springs.

Available at: Starting at $630 from Eva Home Shop Now

03 Koala Plus Mattress from $772.20 at Koala Best for: Versaility The Koala Plus Mattress is designed for enhanced comfort and support, and can even be adjusted to suit your needs. The mattress features a top layer of adaptive foam that helps relieve pressure and also minimises motion transfer (perfect for those who sleep with another in the bed). The mattress is breathable, promoting better airflow and temperature control for a cooler sleep. It even features special layer called CoolThread which has moisture-wicking fibers and Cooling Gel Kloudcell to keep the mattress 13 per cent cooler than leading online brands. On top of this, the mattress also features a 2cm quilted topper that you can simply unzip and flip over to take you from comfy Organic Cotton when it’s chilly, to crisp CoolThread when it’s hot. Perfect for the temperamental Aussie climate! The Koala Plus Mattress has also received a 4.9-star rating out of 269 reviews, so you know it must be good. Key features: Advanced ergonomic support

CoolThread cooling tech

Customisable seasonal topper

Double-sided Kloudcell ® Comfort Layer

Comfort Layer 10-year warranty Sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King, Super King | Material: Foam mattress

Available at: Starting at $772.20 from Koala Shop Now 04 Mattress Crafters Boutique Mattress from $391,.30 at Mattress Crafters Best for: Budget buyers If you’re looking for a more affordable option, look no further than the Mattress Crafters Boutique Mattress. Though not as advanced as other high-end models, this mattress is an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers or perhaps those looking to buy a guest mattress that won’t be slept on as often. The Boutique Mattress has a comfort layer that combines high-density quilted foam, memory foam, convoluted foam, and comfort foam, to deliver the perfect medium-firm feel. It also features a CrafterCoil seven-zone pocket spring system to add extra support. If you’re taking a risk with purchasing a lower-priced mattress, don’t worry because Mattress Crafters offers a 100-night comfort guarantee! Key features: CrafterCore Plus Memory Foam

CrafterCoil seven zone pocket spring system

Medium-firm feel

Comfort layer

15-year warranty Sizes: Single, Long Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King | Material: Memory Foam Available at: Starting at $391.30 from Mattress Crafters Shop Now

Can I immediately sleep on a mattress in a box?

Though you technically can immediately sleep on your mattress in a box, it is recommended that you wait at least 24 hours. The mattress needs time to fully expand to provide optimal comfort, however, it will not damage the mattress if you were to sleep on it just a few hours after unpackaging.

How long does it take to break in a mattress in a box?

In terms of how long it will take to break in, a mattress in a box is the same as any regular mattress. Breaking in a mattress can take anywhere from 30 to 90 days, this depends on factors such as the material and your own personal sleeping habits. The important thing is to not rush the process. Once you get accustomed to your new mattress, it will provide more support and be more comfortable to sleep on which will overall improve your quality of sleep.