When it comes to trying out a new kitchen appliance, an enticing sale can be the helpful push that we need to bite the bullet. For some of us, that includes air fryers, which can now be found on many a kitchen benchtop and in viral TikTok videos.

If you’ve been umm-ing and ahh-ing about whether or not to invest in *another* kitchen appliance, a Black Friday sale (or two) could be just what you need.

Based on the deals we’re seeing so far, you could save hundreds of dollars on some of the ‘hottest’ air fryers on the market. For example, the Kitchen Couture Dual View Digital Air Fryer is currently $184.95 from Kitchen Warehouse, which is a huge saving of $314.05 (almost 63 per cent) on the recommended retail price of $499. And that’s just one example – we have a lot more deals picked out here to help you shop and save on the air fryer of your dreams.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, 28 November, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, 1 December. But early Black Friday sales have already started. When is Black Friday 2025?

The best air fryer Black Friday deals to shop in 2025:

We’ve rounded up some of our air fryer top picks we’re looking to buy during Black Friday sales in 2025. Most of them are already on sale, so make sure you snap up the one you want before it sells out.

(Credit: Appliances Online) 01 Ninja Foodi XL Air Fry Oven $419.00 (usually $560.00) at Amazon Ninja is a fan favourite when it comes to air fryers (not to mention a few other kitchen appliances), and the Foodi XL Air Fry Oven demonstrates why. It features a huge 29L interior that easily accommodates roasts, two large pizzas, or multiple trays simultaneously. It distributes heat evenly across two levels thanks to the high-velocity fan, rear heating element, and 3× convection power, meaning you don’t need to rotate dishes. Thanks to its fast 90-second preheat, you can begin cooking almost immediately. Accessories include an air fry basket, oven tray, wire racks, roast tray, and crumb tray. SHOP NOW

(Credit: Amazon) 02 Instant Pot Vortex Plus ClearCook Dual Air Fryer $164.88 (usually $429.00) from Amazon This 8L workhorse features dual air fry baskets, meaning you can double up cooking or cook two separate foods at the same time. Use SyncCook and SyncFinish to automatically match settings for cooking or match the finish time between the two baskets. There are six different ways to cook: air fry, roast, grill, bake, reheat, or dehydrate. With separate controls for each basket, you can use two functions at once. Handy! It’s currently a whopping 62% off at Amazon, but a deal like this won’t last long. SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Good Guys) 03 Jamie Oliver by Tefal Quiet & Easy Air Fryer $179.00 (usually $399.95) from The Good Guys This Jamie Oliver by Tefal air fryer uses Silent Technology for a super quiet appliance, which is perfect for open plan living. A fairly compact option, it still boasts a 5L capacity to serve four people, and 10 preset programs give you flexibility, while the manual option offers total control of timing and temperature. The detachable front handle and non-stick surface make it easy to clean, either by hand or in the dishwasher. SHOP NOW

04 Kitchen Couture Dual View Digital Air Fryer $184.95 (usually $499.00) from Kitchen Warehouse This impressive air fryer features two cooking zones, each with a five litre capacity (adding up to a generous 10L overall capacity), allowing you to cook two different foods at the same time for maximum convenience. It uses rapid air circulation technology and has an adjustable temperature control from 50 – 200°C. It includes 12 preset cooking programs and a viewing glass window so you can monitor food as it cooks. Removable non-stick baskets are easy to clean. SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Good Guys) 05 Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 2 Drawer Air Fryer $349.00 (usually $599.99) from The Good Guys If you’re a bit more pressed for space in your kitchen but still want an air fryer with great capacity, this is the one for you! You’ll be cooking double the food in nearly half the space with this stacked, 9.5L air fryer from Ninja. This small but mighty appliance features two independently controlled 4.75kg drawers that let you cook four different foods at once. The Smart Finish feature means your meals are ready at the same time, even when cooking different foods at different temperatures. Each drawer includes a stacked meal rack so you can cook on two levels, while superheated air circulates for all-around crispiness. Read our honest review here. SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Good Guys) 06 Breville The Smart Oven Air Fryer $499.00 (usually $579.00) from The Good Guys This versatile appliance features 10 smart cooking functions, including Air Fry. The higher temperatures combined with super convection (maximised air flow) deliver delicious, crispy golden air-fried foods. Despite this, it uses up to 35% less power compared to a built-in oven to save on energy costs. It even has a Slow Cook function for long cook times, at lower temperatures. SHOP NOW

(Credit: Myer) 07 Kitchen Couture 9-In-1 Sensei Flip Air Fryer Oven Grill XL $189.95 (usually $279.95) from Myer This is the air fryer that does it all! Featuring all-new top-loading Grill and Fry functionality, this unit also comes with a bonus 10 Inch Pizza Stone, as well as nine pre-programmed functions including air fry, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, keep warm, toast, bagel, and grill. So whether you want to grill a juicy steak, air fry a crispy-skinned salmon with crunchy greens, heat up leftovers, dehydrate fruit snacks, cook the perfect pizza, or indulge in freshly baked desserts, this appliance can do it. SHOP NOW

How much should I pay for an air fryer?

A good quality air fryer can cost anywhere from $99 to $600 or more when you’re paying full price for one, with larger capacity air fryers usually also having bigger prices. But you can save hundreds of dollars on top air fryer models when you buy them during sales periods like Black Friday.

Will more air fryers be discounted throughout Black Friday?

It’s still early days, so we expect more air fryers to become available throughout the sale on 28 November right through to Cyber Monday on 1 December 2025.

