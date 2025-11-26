Scoop it up now! Tefal Dolci Ice Cream maker is $220 off this Black Friday

Nothing beats making ice cream at home, so it’s important to have the right equipment to get delicious results every time.
That’s where Tefal comes in, with its Dolci Ice Cream Maker.
With 10 different settings, the possibilities are endless.
Tefal has it all covered – you can make any ice cream, frozen yoghurt, smoothie, slushy, frappé, sorbet, milkshake, cocktail, and even gelato of your choosing!
All you have to do is add your favourite toppings and flavours with either water, milk, alcohol, juice, yoghurt, or syrup, and you’re good to go!
The Tefal Dolci Ice Cream Maker’s 1 Step Perfector technology means you can get smooth, creamy results with ease.
We are also giving away five for free, so make sure to enter our giveaway.
What comes with the Tefal Dolci Ice Cream Maker?
Along with the actual Tefal Dolci Ice Cream Maker, three bowls and lids, and one spoon are also included.
To start off, you also get three bonus 250-gram tins of Nestlé Nesquik banana, strawberry, and chocolate tins to mix into your creations.
It also doesn’t hurt that it has an auto-rinse program, which makes cleaning up a breeze, too!
The good news is, they’re on sale this Black Friday, so you can have an even cooler summer for less!
You’d better hurry, because they won’t stay at this price forever.
See all of the best deals below.
All of the Tefal Dolci Ice Cream Maker deals this Black Friday
Tefal Dolci Ice Cream Maker with Nesquik Bundle
$199.00 (was $238.00) from Amazon
$229.00 was ($449.95) from Myer
Tefal Dolci Rise Ice Cream Maker with Nesquik Bundle $198.00 (was $238.00) from The Good Guys
$199.00 from Bing Lee