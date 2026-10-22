“The truth is I don’t know”: Chrissie Swan’s return to radio uncertain amid “medical emergency”

After weeks of social media silence, Chrissie Swan has shared details of her “medical emergency” and admitted that she doesn’t know when she’ll be back to work.

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In a video clip shared to her Instagram account, the radio personality who hosts The Chrissie Swan Show on NOVA, thanked fans for their kind messages of support.

“Hello as I live and breathe it is me!” the 52-year-old began.

“I have received so many messaged from you guys saying ‘Where are you? When are you coming back to the radio?’ and the truth is I don’t know.”

“A couple of months ago I had a medical emergency, completely unplanned as emergencies are, and I was in hospital for ages. Even that was weird for me because I’ve only ever been to hospital to have babies which is good news and this was certainly not that.”

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Chrissie then revealed that she’s been resting at home with “lots of sleep, lots of reading, lots of sorting out the spice drawer, finally.”

“But today I feel the best I’ve felt in weeks/months so I thought I’d come on here and say thank you so much for your messages. As soon as I’m better, I will be back.”

“In the mean time cat content, other bits and pieces, thanks for all your beautiful messages.”

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Chrissie captioned the video, “A little update from me (seizing the opportunity while the sun is shining and I am feeling … good?!?) Your messages have really warmed the cockles of my heart and I want you to know i have read every single one and that I am OK, and I am going to be OK. I am recovering. I am being very well cared for here at The Compound and as soon as I feel like myself for longer than an hour at a time, I’ll be back! Sorry to cause so much concern – it was a worry for me too. But I’m heading in the right direction.”