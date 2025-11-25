  •  
Advertisement
Home SHOPPING Black Friday

David Beckham’s favourite Ninja kitchen gadget hits Black Friday sale!

Make your own ice cream this summer!
kate dennett
Ninja Creami
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

David Beckham is passionate about cooking, and there is one kitchen gadget he swears by – the Ninja Creami!

Advertisement

The footballing legend has previously plugged the Ninja Creami range on his social media, and he’s got us convinced!

He is an avid fan of both the Creami and Swirl ice cream makers, and often whips up homemade desserts with the devices.

And he’s not the only celebrity fan, as Kris Jenner has promoted the viral kitchen gadgets, and Oprah included them in her 2025 Favourite Things list.

If you’ve been eyeing up a Ninja Creami, then we have good news, as they have officially hit the Black Friday sales just in time for summer!

Advertisement

Scroll on for all the best prices.

David Beckham Ninja Creami
The Ninja Creami is loved by David Beckham, and you can get it in the Black Friday sales now. (Credit: Instagram)
Ninja Creami

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
$299.99 (was $349.99) from Ninja

shop now
Ninja Creami Deluxe

Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker
$349.99 (was $449.99) from Ninja

SHOP NOW
Ninja Swirl

Ninja Swirl + BONUS Ninja Blast
$499.99 (was $549.99) from Ninja

shop now
Ninja Creami

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker Plus 2x Tubs
$359.98 (was $399.98) from Ninja

SHOP NOW
Advertisement

kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement