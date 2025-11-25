Viral brand Our Place beloved by Oprah slashes prices in Black Friday sale

Viral kitchenware brand Our Place has garnered quite a fan following, including some very high-profile celebrities.
Its popular products are the go-to recommendations of A-list stars, including Oprah, Selena Gomez and Cameron Diaz.
While Oprah once called the Always Pan a “kitchen magician”, Selena has released her very own range with Our Place.
The 6-in-1 ‘wonder’ oven has also become quite the viral sensation, and now is the perfect time to get your hands on one.
Our Place has slashed the prices of its beloved products on its Black Friday sales, and you won’t believe the bargain deals.
Scroll on for all the best prices from the kitchenware range.
Pots and Pans
Always Pan
$199 (was $250) from Our Place
8-in-1 Perfect Pot
$219 (was $275) from Our Place
Large Always Pan
$235 (was $295) from Our Place
Titanium Always Pan Pro
$235 (was $295) from Our Place
Oven Items
Wonder Oven Baker’s Kit
$99 (was $119) from Our Place
6-in-1 Wonder Oven
$229 (was $289) from Our Place
Five-Piece Baker’s Bundle
$259 (was $325) from Our Place
Wonder Oven Essentials Kit
$65 (from $79) from Our Place
Tableware
Starter Stacking Set
$249 (was $375) from Our Place
Dinner Plates (set of four)
$109 (was $130) from Our Place
Dinner Bowls (set of four)
$109 (was $130) from Our Place
Short Night & Day Glasses
$79 (from $95) from Our Place