Viral brand Our Place beloved by Oprah slashes prices in Black Friday sale

It's celebrity approved!
kate dennett
Our editors handpick everything we recommend.

Viral kitchenware brand Our Place has garnered quite a fan following, including some very high-profile celebrities.

Its popular products are the go-to recommendations of A-list stars, including Oprah, Selena Gomez and Cameron Diaz.

While Oprah once called the Always Pan a “kitchen magician”, Selena has released her very own range with Our Place.

The 6-in-1 ‘wonder’ oven has also become quite the viral sensation, and now is the perfect time to get your hands on one.

Our Place has slashed the prices of its beloved products on its Black Friday sales, and you won’t believe the bargain deals.

Scroll on for all the best prices from the kitchenware range.

Selena Gomez Our Place
Our Place is beloved by celebrities, including Selena Gomez, and now, the prices have dropped in the Black Friday sale.

Pots and Pans

Our Place Always pan

Always Pan
$199 (was $250) from Our Place

shop now
Our Place Pot

8-in-1 Perfect Pot
$219 (was $275) from Our Place

SHOP NOW
Our Place Always Pan

Large Always Pan
$235 (was $295) from Our Place

shop now
Our Place Always Pan

Titanium Always Pan Pro
$235 (was $295) from Our Place

SHOP NOW
Oven Items

Our Place baking

Wonder Oven Baker’s Kit
$99 (was $119) from Our Place

shop now
6-in-1 Wonder Oven Our Place

6-in-1 Wonder Oven
$229 (was $289) from Our Place

SHOP NOW
Our Place Bakeware

Five-Piece Baker’s Bundle
$259 (was $325) from Our Place

shop now
Our Place Oven Essentials

Wonder Oven Essentials Kit
$65 (from $79) from Our Place

SHOP NOW

Tableware

Our Place tableware

Starter Stacking Set
$249 (was $375) from Our Place

shop now
Our Place plates

Dinner Plates (set of four)
$109 (was $130) from Our Place

SHOP NOW
Our Place bowls

Dinner Bowls (set of four)
$109 (was $130) from Our Place

shop now
Our Place glasses

Short Night & Day Glasses
$79 (from $95) from Our Place

SHOP NOW
kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

