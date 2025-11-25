KitchenAid’s Black Friday sale has dropped with bargain deals you won’t want to miss

If you’re looking to treat yourself to some fancy new kitchen appliances, jump on the Black Friday sales!
KitchenAid has got some enviable deals on its best-loved items, from its iconic stand mixers to pasta cutters and blenders.
All your kitchen staples, including toasters, kettles and coffee machines also have some generous discounts, so it might be time to invest in a new appliance.
Why not upgrade just in time for the busy Christmas season to make sure your festive catering is as stress-free as possible?
And if you’re not sure of the best deals around, then don’t fear, we’ve got all the bargain prices for you.
Scroll on to see our top picks from KitchenAid’s Black Friday sale.
Mixers
Evergreen Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$949 (was $1,149)
Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$619 (was $799)
Classic Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$499 (was $699)
Artisan 9 Speed Hand Mixer
$169 (was $209)
Attachments
Ice Cream Bowl Mixer Attachment
$136 (was $209)
Sifter + Scale Attachment
$168 (was $259)
3-Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Attachment
$194 (was $299)
Shave Ice Mixer Attachment
$116 (was $179)
Other appliances
KF7 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
$1,849 (was $2,199)
1.7L Variable Temperature Electric Kettle
$189 (was $239)
2 Slice Toaster
$189 (was $239)
5 Cup Food Chopper with Whisk
$129 (was $179)