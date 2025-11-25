  •  
KitchenAid’s Black Friday sale has dropped with bargain deals you won’t want to miss

Run, don't walk!
If you’re looking to treat yourself to some fancy new kitchen appliances, jump on the Black Friday sales!

KitchenAid has got some enviable deals on its best-loved items, from its iconic stand mixers to pasta cutters and blenders.

All your kitchen staples, including toasters, kettles and coffee machines also have some generous discounts, so it might be time to invest in a new appliance.

Why not upgrade just in time for the busy Christmas season to make sure your festive catering is as stress-free as possible?

And if you’re not sure of the best deals around, then don’t fear, we’ve got all the bargain prices for you.

Scroll on to see our top picks from KitchenAid’s Black Friday sale.

Mixers

KitchenAid mixer

Evergreen Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$949 (was $1,149)

KitchenAid mixer

Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$619 (was $799)

KitchenAid mixer

Classic Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$499 (was $699)

KitchenAid hand mixer

Artisan 9 Speed Hand Mixer
$169 (was $209)

Attachments

KitchenAid ice cream bowl

Ice Cream Bowl Mixer Attachment 
$136 (was $209)

KitchenAid sifter

Sifter + Scale Attachment
$168 (was $259)

KitchenAid pasta attachment

3-Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Attachment
$194 (was $299)

KitchenAid ice attachment

Shave Ice Mixer Attachment
$116 (was $179)

Other appliances

KitchenAid coffee machine

KF7 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
$1,849 (was $2,199)

1.7L Variable Temperature Electric Kettle
$189 (was $239)

2 Slice Toaster
$189 (was $239)

5 Cup Food Chopper with Whisk
$129 (was $179)

kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

