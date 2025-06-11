From making soups to blending sauces and smoothies, there’s nothing that a good blender can’t do. But which one is the best blender on the market?
Well, it all depends on what you’re looking for and how you intend to use your blender in the first place. Handy for when you’re on the go, blenders take the stress out of meal prep – saving your time and effort with something more important!
Whether it’s for high speed, tough blades, or durable blenders, Ninja’s line of strong blenders is the ultimate selection you HAVE to get your hands on. Known for reliable, sturdy kitchen appliances and a stellar multiple-year warranty, it’s no wonder that Ninja blenders are the next best thing.
Down below, we’ve carefully selected what we think are the best Ninja blenders to invest your hard-earned coins in.
The best Ninja blenders to ship in Australia in 2025
01
Best for: reason
Did you know that a blender can cook your food while it’s blending? Because we definitely did not! But not just ANY blender – the Ninja Foodie Blender Cold & Hot, to be exact.
This bad boy can easily crush your ingredients with the strength of a PLUS model, but can cook things such as proteins and vegetables at the same time. Talk about a dual appliance!
Key features:
- Cooks while blending
- 12-in-1 functionality
- 1000 watts
Best for: reason
Perfect for when you’re on the go, this mega pack has all the makings of a fantastic smoothie or protein shake. You can get the whole family sorted with their own personal drink for those busy days when there’s just not enough time for a sit-down breakfast. We’re loving the convenience!
Key features:
- Push-to-blend motor base
- 2 settings – manual & pulse
- 900 watts
03
Ninja Blast Max Cordless Portable Blender
$109.99 (down from $129.99) at ninjakitchen.com.au
Best for: reason
That’s right – they’ve gone and made the Ninja Blast Max a cordless miracle! Now, you can enjoy the fresh flavours of a fruity smoothie from quite literally anywhere.
It’s also got 40% larger capacity, so you can fill up for longer.
Key features:
- Power of a portable blender
- 40% larger capacity
- Rechargeable base
04
Best for: reason
Ever craved a smoothie bowl or acai bowl but your old blender just kept disappointing you with thick clumps, or just couldn’t blend the thicker, icy ingredients? The Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Compact System is the saving grace you’re looking for.
This incredibly powerful blender cuts through even the thickest ingredients, with less liquid, for the smoothest consistency – every time!
Key features:
- High-speed, powerful blender
- 4 auto-iQ preset programs
- 1100 watts
05
Best for: reason
Being an Amazon exclusive, you won’t find this gem dual package anywhere else! Packed with stainless steel BlastBlade, it cuts right through ice and frozen fruit or vegies.
It’s also got a leak-proof drinking lid, so you can forget about spilling drinks when you’re busy and on the go!
Key Features:
- Long-lasting battery life – up to 2 hours
- Leak-proof drinking lid
- Dishwasher-friendly
How do I clean my Ninja blender?
There are many ways to clean a blender, depending on how tough the residue/stains are. For a light wash, fill halfway with water and add a few drops of liquid soap before blending for 20 seconds. Pour out the soapy water and rinse with clean water.
For stubborn residue, follow the same process but swap out the liquid dish soap with a teaspoon of baking soda before blending and rinsing.
Oily residue can be super tricky, but in this case, simply blend warm water and roughly 1/2 cup of distilled white vinegar before giving it a quick blend. Wipe it down with a soapy sponge to remove any lingering stickiness and rinse off.