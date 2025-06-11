Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

From making soups to blending sauces and smoothies, there’s nothing that a good blender can’t do. But which one is the best blender on the market?

Well, it all depends on what you’re looking for and how you intend to use your blender in the first place. Handy for when you’re on the go, blenders take the stress out of meal prep – saving your time and effort with something more important!

Whether it’s for high speed, tough blades, or durable blenders, Ninja’s line of strong blenders is the ultimate selection you HAVE to get your hands on. Known for reliable, sturdy kitchen appliances and a stellar multiple-year warranty, it’s no wonder that Ninja blenders are the next best thing.

Down below, we’ve carefully selected what we think are the best Ninja blenders to invest your hard-earned coins in.

The best Ninja blenders to ship in Australia in 2025

05 Ninja Blast Wireless Mini Blender (2 pack) $183.14 at amazon.com.au Best for: reason Being an Amazon exclusive, you won’t find this gem dual package anywhere else! Packed with stainless steel BlastBlade, it cuts right through ice and frozen fruit or vegies. It’s also got a leak-proof drinking lid, so you can forget about spilling drinks when you’re busy and on the go! Key Features: Long-lasting battery life – up to 2 hours

Leak-proof drinking lid

Dishwasher-friendly

How do I clean my Ninja blender?

There are many ways to clean a blender, depending on how tough the residue/stains are. For a light wash, fill halfway with water and add a few drops of liquid soap before blending for 20 seconds. Pour out the soapy water and rinse with clean water.

For stubborn residue, follow the same process but swap out the liquid dish soap with a teaspoon of baking soda before blending and rinsing.

Oily residue can be super tricky, but in this case, simply blend warm water and roughly 1/2 cup of distilled white vinegar before giving it a quick blend. Wipe it down with a soapy sponge to remove any lingering stickiness and rinse off.

