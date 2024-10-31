  •  
Editor’s Picks: The Best Big W Black Friday Deals

The budget retailer is offering a bunch of bargains for the annual shopping event.
Lauren Mills
elizabeth-gracie
Budget retailer Big W is beloved by Aussies for big-name brands at quality prices – and the upcoming Black Friday sales are no exception. 

From November 29 through to Cyber Monday on December 2, Big W will play host to numerous deals and discounts – perfect for those looking to get started on their Christmas shopping. 

Discounts will be on offers across electronics, gaming, small appliances, baby essentials, toys, clothing, and more! Sale items will be available to purchase both in-store and online, with numerous online-only deals every day. 

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.

When is Black Friday 2024?

Take advantage of the sales instore AND online. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

Best Black Friday Big W deals in 2023

Bonus Everyday Rewards Points (more available instore and online)

Earn 5,000 bonus Everyday Rewards Points when you buy:

Earn 2,000 bonus Everyday Rewards Points when you buy:

Earn 1,000 bonus Everyday Rewards Points when you buy: 

10x Everyday Rewards Points were also available on Nude by Nature, Aveeno, and Sally Hansen.

HOME

Small Appliances:

General Home:

  • 30 per cent off Selected Brita
  • Half price selected Smash and Wiltshire
  • Tontine Pillows and Quilts from $15.75 (BETTER THAN HALF PRICE)
  • Half Price selected Tontine Bath Towels, sheet sets, and quilt covers

LEISURE

Gaming:

Electronics:

Outdoor:

FITNESS, HEALTH AND BEAUTY

Fitness:

Health:

Beauty:

What we’d buy from the Big W Black Friday sales 2024

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks we’re hoping to buy during the Big W Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!

Cuisinart The Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker

01

Cuisinart The Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker

$189 (was $249) at Big W

SHOP NOW
Winix Zero+ 360 5-Stage Air Purifier

02

Winix Zero+ 360 5-Stage Air Purifier

$449 (was $599) at Big W

SHOP NOW
Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine + Milk Frother Bundle

03

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine + Milk Frother Bundle

$239 (was $319) at Big W

SHOP NOW
Dyson Cooling Tower Fan

04

Dyson Cooling Tower Fan

$399 (was $499) at Big W

SHOP NOW
KitchenAid KSM150 Stand Mixer

05

KitchenAid KSM150 Stand Mixer  

$659 (was $799) at Big W

SHOP NOW
Dyson V8 Plus

06

Dyson V8 Plus  

$399 (was $699) at Big W

SHOP NOW
iPad Mini Wifi 64GB

07

iPad Mini Wifi 64GB  

$699 (was $829) at Big W

SHOP NOW
Zinus Lux 3 Seater Sofa Couch

08

Zinus Lux 3 Seater Sofa Couch   

$469 (was $699.95) at Big W

SHOP NOW
Sony XE200 X-Series Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

09

Sony XE200 X-Series Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker   

$79 (was $119) at Big W

SHOP NOW
2 Burners Grillz Gas BBQ Grill Portable

10

2 Burners Grillz Gas BBQ Grill Portable  

$159.95 (was $169.95) at Big W

SHOP NOW
Bestway Swimming Pool

11

Bestway Swimming Pool  

$199.95 (was $237.95) at Big W

SHOP NOW
Valk Laneway 5 Vintage Electric Bike

12

Valk Laneway 5 Vintage Electric Bike 

$1,254 (was $1,364) at Big W

SHOP NOW
Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Digital Content Producer

