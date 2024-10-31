Budget retailer Big W is beloved by Aussies for big-name brands at quality prices – and the upcoming Black Friday sales are no exception.
From November 29 through to Cyber Monday on December 2, Big W will play host to numerous deals and discounts – perfect for those looking to get started on their Christmas shopping.
Discounts will be on offers across electronics, gaming, small appliances, baby essentials, toys, clothing, and more! Sale items will be available to purchase both in-store and online, with numerous online-only deals every day.
This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.

When is Black Friday 2024?
Best Black Friday Big W deals in 2023
Bonus Everyday Rewards Points (more available instore and online)
Earn 5,000 bonus Everyday Rewards Points when you buy:
- JVC 43” TV FHD Android 11 Edgeless $299
- UE Boom 3 $149 save $80
- Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Bundle $449
- Dyson V8 Plus $389 save $310
- Lenovo M10 Plus 3rd gen $249 save $100
Earn 2,000 bonus Everyday Rewards Points when you buy:
- LEGO Technic BMW 42130 $249 save $70
- UE Wonderboom 3 $96 save $53.95
- Delonghi Nespresso Vertuo Next Solo $149 (was $299)
- JVC 10.1” Android Tablet (4G + Wifi) $169 save $50
- Spacetalk Loop Smartwatch 4G $179 save $70
Earn 1,000 bonus Everyday Rewards Points when you buy:
- Infa Secure Endure Plus Iron $249 save $250
- Ninja Blender Pro with Auto IQ $89.50 save $90
- Philips Airfryer $89 save $110
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $299 save $200
10x Everyday Rewards Points were also available on Nude by Nature, Aveeno, and Sally Hansen.
HOME
Small Appliances:
- Breville The Easy Air Connect Purifier $124 save $125
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5 $499
- Russell Hobbs Attentiv 2 Slice Toaster or Kettle $74 save $75
- Sodastream Terra Soda Machine $65 save $44
- Russell Hobbs Desire Food Processor $90 save $30
General Home:
- 30 per cent off Selected Brita
- Half price selected Smash and Wiltshire
- Tontine Pillows and Quilts from $15.75 (BETTER THAN HALF PRICE)
- Half Price selected Tontine Bath Towels, sheet sets, and quilt covers
LEISURE
Gaming:
- X Rocker Orbit 0.2 RGB LED Chair $148
- Select Nintendo Switch Games save $20
- Laser PC Gaming Bundle $49 save $40
- Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headsets $129 save $70
Electronics:
- Apple iPad WiFi 64GB 9th Gen $449 save $100
- JBL T500 On-Ear Headphones $19.95 save $30
- Sony Wireless Headphones $79 save $20
- Laser Outdoor Cinema Bundle $299
- Laser 3-in-1 Audio Bundle – Black $49
Outdoor:
- EVO Quad Bike $63 save $16
- Bestway Steel Pro Rectangle Frame Pool $200 save $89
FITNESS, HEALTH AND BEAUTY
Fitness:
- Fitbit Versa 4 Smart Watch $249 save $130.95
- Garmin Lily Sport Watch $249 save $100
Health:
- Homedics Novo Percussion Massager $49.50
- Homedics Therapy Percussion Massage Gun $99 save $51
- Kinetics Vibrating Massage Mat $64.50 (was $129)
- Kinetics 3D Shiatsu Portable Massager $74.50 (was $149)
Beauty:
- VS Sassoon Shine Pro $44.50 (was $89)
- VS Sassoon Cool Curl Brilliance $74.50 (was $149)
- Remington Proluxe You Hot Airstyler $74.50 (was $149)
What we’d buy from the Big W Black Friday sales 2024
Here, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks we’re hoping to buy during the Big W Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!
01
Cuisinart The Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker
$189 (was $249) at Big W
02
Winix Zero+ 360 5-Stage Air Purifier
$449 (was $599) at Big W
03
Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine + Milk Frother Bundle
$239 (was $319) at Big W
04
Dyson Cooling Tower Fan
$399 (was $499) at Big W
05
KitchenAid KSM150 Stand Mixer
$659 (was $799) at Big W
06
Dyson V8 Plus
$399 (was $699) at Big W
07
iPad Mini Wifi 64GB
$699 (was $829) at Big W
08
Zinus Lux 3 Seater Sofa Couch
$469 (was $699.95) at Big W
09
Sony XE200 X-Series Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$79 (was $119) at Big W
10
2 Burners Grillz Gas BBQ Grill Portable
$159.95 (was $169.95) at Big W
11
Bestway Swimming Pool
$199.95 (was $237.95) at Big W
