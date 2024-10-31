Budget retailer Big W is beloved by Aussies for big-name brands at quality prices – and the upcoming Black Friday sales are no exception.

From November 29 through to Cyber Monday on December 2, Big W will play host to numerous deals and discounts – perfect for those looking to get started on their Christmas shopping.

Discounts will be on offers across electronics, gaming, small appliances, baby essentials, toys, clothing, and more! Sale items will be available to purchase both in-store and online, with numerous online-only deals every day.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024. When is Black Friday 2024?

Best Black Friday Big W deals in 2023

Bonus Everyday Rewards Points (more available instore and online)

Earn 5,000 bonus Everyday Rewards Points when you buy:

Earn 2,000 bonus Everyday Rewards Points when you buy:

Earn 1,000 bonus Everyday Rewards Points when you buy:

10x Everyday Rewards Points were also available on Nude by Nature, Aveeno, and Sally Hansen.

HOME

Small Appliances:

General Home:

30 per cent off Selected Brita

Half price selected Smash and Wiltshire

Tontine Pillows and Quilts from $15.75 (BETTER THAN HALF PRICE)

Half Price selected Tontine Bath Towels, sheet sets, and quilt covers

LEISURE

Gaming:

Electronics:

Outdoor:

FITNESS, HEALTH AND BEAUTY

Fitness:

Health:

Beauty:

What we’d buy from the Big W Black Friday sales 2024

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks we’re hoping to buy during the Big W Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!

01 Cuisinart The Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker $189 (was $249) at Big W SHOP NOW

02 Winix Zero+ 360 5-Stage Air Purifier $449 (was $599) at Big W SHOP NOW

03 Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine + Milk Frother Bundle $239 (was $319) at Big W SHOP NOW

04 Dyson Cooling Tower Fan $399 (was $499) at Big W SHOP NOW

05 KitchenAid KSM150 Stand Mixer $659 (was $799) at Big W SHOP NOW

07 iPad Mini Wifi 64GB $699 (was $829) at Big W SHOP NOW

08 Zinus Lux 3 Seater Sofa Couch $469 (was $699.95) at Big W SHOP NOW

09 Sony XE200 X-Series Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $79 (was $119) at Big W SHOP NOW

10 2 Burners Grillz Gas BBQ Grill Portable $159.95 (was $169.95) at Big W SHOP NOW

12 Valk Laneway 5 Vintage Electric Bike $1,254 (was $1,364) at Big W SHOP NOW