No matter the season, nothing feels more uncomfortable than a humid house. And if you’re living in a home that (regardless of the temperature) has excess moisture in the air, you’re going to want a good-quality dehumidifier.

We may have said goodbye to La Niña, but Down Under we are still prone to rainy spells year round — and if you struggle with mould, then you’re going to want to steer clear of excess water.

Enter the dehumidifier; an appliance that could very well be your saving grace. With its sole purpose being to remove moisture from the air and help prevent mould, dehumidifiers primarily work by drawing air in, then filtering and cooling it to condense moisture.

Below, we’ve found the best dehumidifiers that are available to shop right now.

Our top 3 dehumidifiers 2025

Breville The Smart Dry Connect dehumidifier, $348, Amazon Ionmax 7L Zeolite Desiccant dehumidifier Ion612, $399, Amazon DeLonghi 21L Tasciugo Aria Dry Pure dehumidifier, $649, The Good Guys

The best dehumidifiers to shop in Australia 2025

Breville The Smart Dry Connect dehumidifier

$348 at Amazon

Featuring a 10L per day of water extraction capacity, the Smart Dry dehumidifier is suitable for rooms from 20 to 30m2. With Wi-Fi control available via the Breville Home Connect app, you can turn on the dehumidifier remotely so you’re comfortable the moment you walk through the door.

Key features:

Wi-Fi control via mobile app

Control using your voice via Amazon Alexa & Google Home/Assistant

Live humidity control

Humidity indicator

Two-stage air filtration

Laundry mode to assist in drying wet clothes faster

Also available at:

Ionmax 7L Zeolite Desiccant dehumidifier

$399 at Amazon

Reduce ambient humidity effectively with the Ionmax dehumidifier to prevent problems like asthma, allergies, or even damage to your belongings by mould and mildew.

It works hard to dehumidify daily at a rate of 7L per day, can run with a constant and stable humid air intake, and dehumidifies all corners of your room with automatic swing and multi-directional louvre adjustments.

Key features:

Antibacterial air filter

Large 2L water tank

Efficiently removes up to 7L of moisture from indoor air each day

Works in both summer and winter

No maintenance or replacement is required

Also available at:

$399 at Bing Lee

DeLonghi 21L Tasciugo Aria Dry Pure dehumidifier

$649 at The Good Guys

Protect your home and family with the DeLonghi 21L Tasciugo Aria Dry Pure dehumidifier, which has perfect dehumidification levels in all rooms, in every season.

It helps with neutralising harmful bacteria and allergens while removing excess humidity, removes up to 21 litres of excess moisture in 24 hours, and you can manage room temperature and humidity level thanks to the LCD control panel with soft touch keys.

Key features:

Wi-Fi connection

Integrated handles and castors make it easy to move

Remove up to 21 litres of excess moisture in 24 hours

Neutralises bacteria and allergens

Corrects humidity levels in any room

Also available at:

$593 (usually $699) at Appliances Online

Pursonic Smart Touch X3 dehumidifier

$73.48 at Amazon

Purify your home with the Pursonic 600ml Smart Touch X3 dehumidifier, as it uses thermo-electric (Peltier) technology to remove moisture quickly from the air, keeping you comfortable and cool.

This versatile dehumidifier is suitable for use in small spaces, such as your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, basement, or wardrobe. It is also easy to use, with one-touch control.

Key features:

Low power consumption

Quiet operation

Easy to clean

Auto turn-off function once tank reaches capacity

Portable design

Also available at:

$79.95 at Barbeques Galore

Ausclimate NWT compact dehumidifier

$285 at Appliances Online

The Ausclimate NWT Compact+ 16L Dehumidifier is conveniently compact, yet extra-powerful.

It features auto-swing louvres, and a dedicated laundry mode and is ideal for boats, caravans/mobile homes, as well as storage rooms and other small rooms.

Key features:

Compact, lightweight and portable with a carry handle.

Variable humidity settings.

Full water tank auto shut-off.

Operates as an economical dryer for clothes.

12L of moisture extraction per day.

Available at:

$349 at Harvey Norman

Do dehumidifiers really work?

Yes! Using a HEPA filter, dehumidifiers trap polluting particles including dust, from the air. While they don’t prevent dust or get rid of it completely, they help in removing dust particles in the air that you may inhale.

According to healthline, “Air cleaners have been shown to benefit allergy and asthma symptoms, as well as cardiovascular health. But the amount of benefit can be small, and the benefits may not be solely due to air cleaners.”

What are the disadvantages of dehumidifiers?

Typically, dehumidifiers can produce a lot of noise, however, we have done our best to pick out the quietest ones. On top of this, you do need to ensure you are cleaning your dehumidifier regularly which can be a tedious job for some.

