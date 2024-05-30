Everyone deserves a special treat on their birthday. The question is: how do you want to treat yourself on your birthday? Do you want a meal of comfort food from your favourite restaurant chain? How about getting some beauty products at a discount? Or would you like to try something quite new, like visiting a zoo? Fortunately for those of you who love birthday freebies, Australia has a ton of establishments that offer all sorts of free birthday stuff.

It’s quite commonplace nowadays for shops in big cities (like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, or Adelaide) to offer birthday perks; they’ve found it an excellent way to maintain customer loyalty.

Here, we list down a whole bunch of birthday freebies you can take advantage of on your special day…if you’re signed up for the business loyalty programs of course!

Beauty and cosmetics

Kiehl’s: Birthday freebies depending on your tier level.

Lancome: Birthday gift depending on your tier level.

Sephora: Free birthday gift when you spend $25+ online.

Adore Beauty: $!0 to $30 off depending on your tier level.

L’Occitane: Birthday gift for Level 3+ members.

Clinque: Birthday gift depending on your tier level.

Estee Lauder: Two deluxe samples with any purchase.

The Body Shop: $10 off.

Priceline: Birthday surprises for members.

Just Cuts: Complimentary shampoo with a relaxing scalp massage.

Skin Kandy: 50 per cent off birthday piercing.

Benefit Brow Bar: Exclusive birthday voucher.

MECCA: Level 1, 2, 3, and 4 members of Beauty Loop get a birthday gift, however, to reach these levels you have to spend at least $300 during the year.

Amcal: $5 voucher.

Terry White Chemists: 300 points voucher.

Clothing and apparel

David Jones: Annual $10 birthday reward.

Mimco: Depending on your tier level you can earn between $15 to $100 off.

Strandbags: 10 per cent off.

Ben Sherman: Surprise special discount.

Rivers: $10 birthday voucher.

Roxy: $10 to $30 off depending on your tier level.

City Chic: $20 birthday voucher.

BONDS: Birthday voucher.

Bras ‘N’ Things: $20 off next order over $60.

MYER: Depending on your membership level, you can get $15, $20 or $30 off.

Country Road: Depending on your tier level you could score between $10 and $100 off.

Forever New: $25 birthday voucher.

Jeanswest: $10 voucher.

Rockmans: Up tp 25 per cent off.

Levi’s: $20 off.

Anaconda: $10 off your next $50.

Kathmandu: $20 birthday voucher if you’ve shopping with them in the past 24 months.

Glue Store: $10 voucher.

H&M: 25 per cent off one item.

Surfstitch: $20 off when you spend $80.

General Pants Co: Surprise birthday voucher.

Seafolly: Up to $40 off depending on tier level.

THE ICONIC: 20 per cent off voucher.

Cotton On: $5 voucher with a $20 minimum spend.

Katies: $20 voucher.

Sportscraft: Surprise birthday voucher.

JAG: Surprise birthday gift.

Veronika Maine: $30 voucher.

Witchery: $10 off.

ASOS: 10 per cent off voucher.

Adidas: Birthday discount.

Novo Shoes: $20 birthday voucher.

Best & Less: 15 per cent off full-priced items.

Modibodi: Birthday voucher depending how much you spend.

kikki.K: $10 voucher when you spend $20.

Pandora: 15 per cent off.

Swarovski: 15 per cent off.

Colette by Colette Hayman: $10 voucher when you spend $25.

Crossroads: $10 birthday voucher when you spend $50.

Billabong: $20 off.

SABA: $25 birthday voucher.

Michael Hill: $50 voucher with a minimum spend.

Home, lifestyle and entertainment

Dusk: $20 off when you spend a minimum of $40.

Dymocks: $5 to $10 off depending on level.

Adairs: $20 when you spend $50 or more.

Sheridan Outlet: Surprise birthday gift card.

Spotlight: $10 voucher.

Battery World: Surprise birthday voucher.

Captain Cook Cruises: 90-minute free cruise in Sydney Harbour, one house beverage and an Australian cheese and charcuterie board to share between two people.

Student Universe: $20 off next international flight.

Qantas Frequent Flyer: Unique discount on Qantas Wines when you spend $149 or more.

Lincraft: $10 voucher.

Smiggle: $5 voucher.

JB HiFi: $10 birthday voucher.

EB Games: Birthday voucher between $10 and $20 off depending on tier level.

Village Cinemas: $10 birthday standard movie ticket.

Hoyts: Free small popcorn or drink

Cinebuzz: $9 ticket loaded into your account.

Taronga Zoo: $1 entry on your birthday.

Australia Zoo: Kids aged between 3 and 14 years old will get free admission on their birthday.

Timezone: $10 to $15 off depending on membership level.

Zone Bowling:10 per cent off birthday bowling packages, and two free games when you’re a Roller Elite member.

Food and drinks

T2: Free full-size drink.

Cheesecake Shop: You can get $5 off any cake you choose on your birthday!

The Pancake Parlour: Free sweet treat.

Muffin Break: Free muffin on your birthday.

Mrs Fields: Free cookie.

Krispy Kreme: Becoming an ‘Inner Circle’ member gets you a four-pack of Original Glazed doughnuts, in-store, on your birthday. The only catch is you have to be organised and make sure you’re signed up four weeks BEFORE your birthday.

7-Eleven: Free Krispy Kreme doughnut.

Baker’s Delight: One free scone of your choice.

Brumby’s Bakery: Free treat… bread OR coffee.

Banjo’s Bakery Cafe: Free sweet treat.

IKEA: Free cake.

Jamaica Blue: Complimentary slice of Jamaican Blue Cake.

Four Frogs (Sydney): Free crepe.

San Churro: Free birthday churros and $20 churros fiesta.

Cold Rock: Free Kiddies Cup with one mix-in.

Gelatissimo: Free scoop of ice-cream.

Gelato Messina: Free scoop of ice-cream if you’ve spent $10 with the app prior.

Baskin Robbins: Free ice-cream and discount on a birthday cake.

Crust Pizza: Free pizza!

Bondi Pizza: Free pizza.

Made in Italy: Free pizza.

Hog’s Breath Cafe: Birthday meal voucher when you reach Gold status.

Ali Baba: Free kebab.

Sumo Salad: Free regular deli salad. However, you must have been a member for at least 14 days before your birthday, must have made at least one purchase in the year, and must be signed up for marketing emails.

Oporto: The more you visit, the better your birthday gift! Your gift ranges from 10 to 15 per cent off your order, a free birthday meal or a $20 credit.

Red Rooster: The more you visit, the better your birthday gift!

Lord of the Fries: Birthday voucher.

Huxtaburger: Free ice-cream burger.

Nando’s: Free birthday meal! You receive a $15 Nando’s voucher during your birthday month. Just make sure you’re signed up to their loyalty programs six months before, or you won’t be eligible that year!

Taco Bell: Free meal.

Lone Star Rib House: Free meal.

Spud Bar: Free spud.

Chat Thai: $10 birthday voucher.

New Shanghai: Free basket of dumplings when you dine in.

Hakataya Ramen: Free ramen.

Grill’d: Free snack chips, sweet potato chips, or zucchini chips… however, you must purchase a full-priced burger, salad or slider.

MOS Burger: 20 per cent off your meal.

Hello Harry: Free burger.

Outback Jacks Bar & Grill (WA only): Free main course meal when two or more mains are ordered.

Pancinos Italian Family Restaurant (VIC): Free meal.

TGI Fridays: Free birthday meal.

The Groove Train: Free meal.

Jesters: Free pie.

Panchos: Up to $25 off with the purchase of a main meal of equal or great value.

Hungry Jack’s: Free Whopper when you spend $1.

McDonald’s: A “special” surprise. Previously this has been a free cheeseburger, large fries or small sundae.

Salsas: Free burrito.

Mad Mex: Free burrito.

Noodle Box: $10 voucher.

Wokinabox: $10 birthday voucher.

Subway: Triple points with purchase on your birthday.

Boost Juice: Free original-sized drink.

Top Juice: Free medium drink when you purchase a salad.

Chatime: Free tea of any size, including one mix-in.

BWS: $5 off when you spend $40 or more.

Taylor’s Wines: $50 voucher.

Donut King: One free small or regular-sized DK-crafted hot or cold drink.

Gloria Jeans Coffees: A free small drink.

Coffee Club: Free medium hot beverage.

Cibo Espresso: Free coffee.

Hudson’s Coffee: A free small coffee.

Calvino Coffee: Free coffee.

How do you get free food on your birthday in Australia?

In Australia, many restaurants and cafes offer birthday freebies! Sign up for loyalty programs or download apps of your favourite places to eat. These often come with a reward like a free burger, slice of cake, or discount on your birthday.

Remember to check the specific offer details and bring your ID as proof of your birthday!

Who offers the best birthday freebies?

Australia has tonnes of shops and restaurants offering birthday freedbies. From free coffees and cakes to discounts on clothes and beauty products, there’s something for everyone. Food lovers can score free meals, fashionistas can snag birthday vouchers, and beauty lovers can enjoy free gifts.

Just sign up for loyalty programs and apps to unlock these perks – it’s the sweetest way to celebrate!

