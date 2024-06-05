Work it! Get fit at home with the top treadmills in Australia

Investing in a treadmill at home is a convenient way to stay on top of your goals. Treadmills are not only great for keeping in shape, but using them on a regular basis can also provide a range of other health benefits, including lowering your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, strengthening your heart muscles and reducing your risk for heart disease.

With Winter well and truly underway, there is no better time to make the leap and purchase that treadmill you have been pining over. Whether you are in the market for a high-tech machine, or something that will simply get you from A-Z…oh wait, we have curated a list of top rated treadmills available to shop.

Read on to find a treadmill suited to your budget and space this year.

2024’s top treadmills in Australia ACTFLAME Walking pad under desk portable treadmill, $229.99, Amazon (here’s why) LSG focus M3 electric home running treadmill , $616.11 (usually $706.95), Amazon (here’s why) Proform city L6 folding treadmill, $539.83, Amazon (here’s why)

The best treadmills in 2024

01 ACTFLAME Walking pad under desk portable treadmill $229.99 at Amazon Working from home? Why not opt for an under-the-desk treadmill to get that step count underway? Equipped with a powerful yet quiet motor for minimal noise disturbance, your work-from-home day just became all the more efficient. 2.5HP motor

265lb load capacity

Five-layer durable and anti-slip belt

Two shock absorption cushions

Large LED display and smart remote

One-year manufacturer warranty

Dimensions: 121 x 10.5 x 50cm Shop now 02 LSG focus M3 electric home running treadmill $616.11 (usually $706.95) at Amazon Do interactive personalised workouts sound like the training regime for you? Immerse yourself in the challenge and chase your goals along the LSG focus M3 compatible with FitLink. Key features: EverDrive H4 motor

Interactive personalised workout routine

User-friendly controls

15 levels of automatic incline

Spacious DuraGrip running belt with shock control cushioning Shop now 03 Proform city L6 folding treadmill $539.83 at Amazon Compact and sturdy, this treadmill from ProForm folds away for easy access. Plus, the Mach Z Motor will keep you cool through the toughest of workouts, allowing you to run smoothly during your in-home workout. Key features: Compact SpaceSaver design

Integrated device shelf

ProShox deck cushioning

Front-mounted transport wheels

Connect your Bluetooth device

Dimensions: 45 x 120cm Shop Now 04 PowerTrain K1000 foldable home treadmill $1149 at Myer Neatly folding and unfolding whenever you need it, this pick has a 1.0-16km/h speed range, an automatic 0-15 per cent incline, 12 running programs, shock absorbers, MP3 and USB input, soft grip handles, and more, with an easy-to-use interface. Key features: Built-in shock absorbers

Transport wheels for easy manoeuvrability

LCD display and safety key

Auto incline with ease

Dimensions: 73 x 174 x 130cm Shop Now

05 Everfit electric treadmill auto incline $814.95 (usually $879.95) at Myer Streamline your cardio exercises from home with this Everfit electric treadmill featuring 12 pre-set training programmes. With a smooth and seamless operation and anti-slip belt, it will make your session a comfortable and controlled experience. 12 training programmes

18-speed levels and 15 levels of auto inclination

Soft-grip handlebar

Smooth wheels for mobility

Bright digital LCD display

Sturdy powder-coated steel frame

Dimensions: 125 x 48cm Shop now 06 Fortiss 520mm belt auto incline luxury treadmill $979 at Kogan Built with an extra large belt, sleek seven-inch display and 15 levels of auto incline, feel the burn of an intensive cardio workout without the expensive gym fees thanks to the Fortis auto incline treadmill. Key features: 15 levels of automatic inclination

Air shock suspension

Soft grip & anti-slip handrail

Built-in Hi-Fi audio system

Metric LED display

Power-assisted folding Shop now

How do you choose the right treadmill?

When choosing the best treadmill for you, start by identifying your fitness goals and setting a suitable budget. This will help narrow down options and find a treadmill that aligns with your needs and financial capabilities.

Next, consider the available space in your home and the features you require. Measure the area where the treadmill will be placed to ensure it fits comfortably without overcrowding your living space. Decide on crucial features like motor power, cushioning for joint protection and folding options for convenient storage if space is limited.

Safety should also be a top priority. Look for treadmills with essential safety features, such as emergency stop buttons and safety key attachments, to prevent accidents during workouts. Additionally, ensure the treadmill’s weight capacity can support your weight and any other potential users to provide stability and peace of mind.

How to choose a treadmill for home use?

When it comes to choosing a treadmill for home use, there are a couple of factors to consider. First and foremost, space availability. Whether you are lucky enough to have a home gym, or you use your living room as a multi-functional space, there is a treadmill suited for both. For those of us with limited space, opting for an easy-to-fold option may be the way to go.

Next, consider motor size – the larger the size, the faster the machine will work. And finally, it is a good idea to consider what features you require of your machine. If looking for digital connectivity, opting for a machine fitted with Bluetooth technology is the go.

Related article: