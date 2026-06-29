Can the Ninja BlendBoss actually crush ice? I put this blender to the test

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There are plenty of blenders on the market, but this one is setting itself apart from the crowd.

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Ninja already has dozens of blender varieties, but the BlendBoss has an added feature: It doubles as a portable cup!

Though smaller than some of its counterparts, it offers a high-power blend to make smoothies and iced drinks.

So, can it actually crush ice? And does it leave any lumps in your smoothie? I got to try it out to find out for myself firsthand.

From a design perspective alone, I’m a sucker for vibrant colours, so my Watermelon (pink and green) blender got a plus from me for brightening up my kitchen. As a woman in my 20s, I am probably the prime target audience based on the colour choices.

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As for its function, it continued to impress me. It was easy to put together and even came with a guide of how to make the perfect smoothie.

I tried out the Ninja BlendBoss to see if the blender lived up to the hype. (Credit: New Idea)

Rather than the classic “on/off” function, it comes with specific buttons tailored to your drink of choice.

There are four automated functions:

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Blend: Runs for 60 seconds and is used to power through fruit, veggies and liquids to create smooth drinks and purees.

Smoothie: Runs for 55 seconds, using pulsing and pausing patterns to break through frozen fruit, leafy greens and seeds to avoid lumps.

Ice crush: Runs for 50 seconds, turns whole ice cubes into snow for frozen drinks (even cocktails!)

Pulse: A classic, manual push-and-hold button for any additional blending.

I christened the blender by making a banana and blueberry smoothie, starting off with some nice soft ingredients to test its function.

And I must say, it was one of the softest smoothies I’ve ever had!

I’m used to the odd lump or seed in a homemade (or even cafe-made) smoothie, but this one was almost velvet in its texture.

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I could drink it with a small straw without any lumps getting stuck, and it made for a palatable texture.

While the pulse and pause pattern of the smoothie function surprised me at first, I must say I’m a convert to the science behind it.

The pauses allow any lumps to fall back to the bottom of the blender, ensuring the blades don’t miss any lumps that will ruin your drink.

With the blender quickly transforming into a portable cup with just a change of the lid, it made the perfect option for a grab-and-go smoothie for the gym.

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Can the BlendBoss actually turn ice cubes into snow? I was shocked to learn it sure can! (Credit: New Idea)

But I didn’t just stop with soft ingredients. I tried out frozen fruit, and had just as successful results!

As for how the ice function goes? I must admit, I was doubtful that the blender would actually turn ice “to snow” as it promises.

I had a healthy layer of apprehension about adding ice to the blender, and said a silent prayer that the ice cubes wouldn’t ruin the blades.

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However, another round of applause is for the BlendBoss; it made the perfect frozen cocktail.

I’ve never been an at-home cocktail maker, but now, I can impress my friends with frozen cocktail nights, and little will they know just how easy it was!

Of course, you can use the ice function to make non-alcoholic ice crushes as well, and when summer comes around, you bet I’ll be drinking daily mango crushes.

Needless to say, I’ll be making much more exciting drinks in all forms with the introduction of this easy-to-use device to my kitchen!

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The BlendBoss does advertise itself as being an all-round blender, but for me, personally, I think this blender is best suited for drinks.

While you could make spreads and salsas in the BlendBoss, with such a clear design as a portable cup, I’ll be keeping it for drinks alone.

Though if you wanted to invest for all purposes, it’s dishwasher safe, so you’ll get a thorough clean to stop your next smoothie from having any lingering remnants of garlic from your last blend!

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It is a mid-priced Ninja product, priced at $199.99, but given that it comes with four functions and doubles as a portable cup, I think you’re getting better value for money than some of Ninja’s cheaper options.

If, like me, you’re living in a flat with limited surface space, it’s also smaller than some of its competitors, so it can fit alongside your kettle and toaster with ease (and it will look good too!)

So, my overall verdict?

If you want the softest smoothie you’ve ever had, or are hoping to become a frozen margarita pro by the summer, then snap this up while you have the chance.

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