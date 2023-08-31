Living without air con during an Aussie summer ? That can quickly turn into an experience you'd rather forget.

Luckily, portable air conditioners and evaporative coolers are here to save the day (and the rest of the year!). With a scorching summer predicted to start earlier than usual, these cooling heroes are on call, ready to provide the refreshing breeze you need to beat the heat.

What's the difference between a portable air conditioner and an evaporative cooler?

A portable air conditioner and an air cooler are both used to cool indoor spaces, but they work in different ways and have distinct advantages.

Portable air conditioner

A portable air conditioner functions similarly to a traditional central air conditioning system. It removes heat and humidity from the air through a refrigeration process, cooling the room in the process. It requires an exhaust hose to release hot air outside.

Portable AC units are effective in all climates, making them suitable for both dry and humid conditions. They can achieve lower temperatures and provide precise control over room temperature. However, they tend to consume more energy and can be a bit noisier.

Air cooler (evaporative cooler)

An air cooler, or evaporative cooler, cools the air through water evaporation. It draws in warm air, passes it through water-saturated pads, and releases cooler, moisturised air. This method is more energy-efficient and eco-friendly than traditional air conditioning, making air coolers a good option for dry climates.

However, they work best in low humidity environments and might not achieve the same low temperatures as portable air conditioners. They also add moisture to the air, which can be beneficial in dry conditions but not ideal for humid environments.