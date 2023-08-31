8 best portable air conditioners and coolers to shop in Australia 2023
SmarterHome 3.5kW portable air conditioner, $429 for First members (usually $749.99) at Kogan
This clever air conditioner connects to your smartphone, Google Home or Amazon Alexa, so that you can control the temperature with your voice or the touch of a finger.
EWT 9L evaporative cooler, $229 at The Good Guys
With three fan settings to choose from, a timer and a nine-litre tank capacity, this evaporative cooler is a great way to keep cool whenever and wherever you want.
Rinnai 4.1Kw cooling only portable air conditioner, $811 (usually $164) at Appliances Online
Your air will be chilled in no time with Rinnai's portable air con. It has a bunch of great features, including an in-built timer, various operating modes, a washable filter, a convenient water alarm, and you don't even have to empty the water tray because it eliminates condensation through the exhaust duct.
Excel Air 2.62Kw portable air conditioner, $449 at Bing Lee
This unit is solid proof that good things can come in small packages. It's lightweight, easy to transport and works extremely hard to keep your space nice and cool on those stinking hot days.
Devanti evaporative air cooler with remote, $515.95 (usually $644.95) at Myer
If you want to cover a large area, look no further than the Devanti evaporative air cooler. This pick boasts a generous 60-litre water tank so that you can keep cool for hours, without having to top up the water often. Hot tip: add ice to the cooler for even better results!
Evapolar evaCHILL personal evaporative air cooler, $192.58 at Amazon
With almost 2000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this evaporative cooler is perfect for popping on your desk when the office temperature just won't cooperate. You can even use it to cool a small bedroom or space.
Hyundai 4.1Kw smart portable air conditioner, $529 for First members (usually $899.99) at Kogan
Enjoy the perfect temperature in your home with this portable air conditioner, which effortlessly connects to Amazon Alexa and Google Home through an app. It also features a built-in fan and dehumidifier with adjustable temperatures from 16°C to 31°C.
Klika pronti evaporative air cooler, $107 (usually $119) at Myer
Featuring a 3.5-litre reservoir, this cooler is great for taking the heat out of the day, no matter what part of the house you're in. The low-power consumption (only 60 watts) translates into incredible savings on energy bills, too.