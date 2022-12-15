Eve Linen bed sheets in winter white, from $98 (usually $140) at The Sheet Society

In an off-white hue, these linen bed sheets from The Sheet Society are made from 100% certified French flax linen. Flax linen is known for its thermo-regulating properties keeping you cool (yet snug) on a summer evening.

Bamboo sheet set in white, from $205 at I Love Linen

Nothing beats a bright white sheet set. This one from I Love Linen is made from bamboo and is the everyday bedding solution you've been looking for. Bamboo is strong and durable - and, most importantly, breathable.

Modella mini stripe sheet set in honey, from $89 (usually $179.99), Canningvale

In a classic pinstriped design, this sheet set from Canningvale will see you through the season and beyond.

Vue 250TC stonewashed cotton sheet set in wax yellow, from $29 at Myer

Why not opt for a pop of colour this summer? We have this fun butter-yellow colourway on our summer bedding wishlist. Cool to the touch and highly breathable. Plus, its natural cotton fibre means it's a great choice for the eco-conscious.

Montauk Style pure linen sheet set in bed of roses, $399 at Hardtofind

Made from 100% pure linen, this sheet set from Montauk Style adds a hint of luxury sans the effort. Plus, it's prewashed for a soft, lived-in look.

Linen sheet set with pillowcases in cedar stripe, from $425 at Cultiver

Featuring a fun yet classic striped pattern, this sheet set from Cultiver is made from 100% European flax. Plus, it comes with matching pillowcases and a linen bag for easy storage.

Home Republic vintage washed linen check sheet separates and pillowcases, from $109.99 at Adairs

Add a touch of farmhouse-chic with this washed linen sheet set from Adairs. Featuring a gorgeous checkered pattern, it's the perfect sheet set to add to your bedding rotation this summer.

Nara moss bamboo cotton 400TC sheet set, $146.99 (usually $209.99) at Linen House

This bamboo/cotton sheet set boasts a gorgeous sateen weave throughout for a luxurious upgrade for the bedroom. This set in a dark moss hue is our pick of the crop.

