Ecosa

Ecosa | Bamboo Bedding

If you’re after smooth and silky bedding, this 100% organic set is the dream sleep companion for you. Odour-resistant, anti-bacterial, and eco-friendly, these sheets are the full package.

You can find the set via Ecosa for currently $180 for a Queen. (Down from $240).

Sheridan

Sheridan | 1000tc Hotel Luxury Sheet Set

If you’ve ever left a fancy hotel and mourned the loss of the best night’s sleep you’ve ever had due to the luxurious thread count, then look no further than this set. With an 1000tc, indulging on these hotel-weight cotton sheets and lustrous sateen weave will create a superior sleeping sensation.

You can find the set via Sheridan for currently $299.97 for a Queen. (Down from $499.95).

Ettitude

Ettitude | Signature Sateen Sheet Set

For a soft and relaxing night’s sleep, these 100% organic bamboo sheets have a cooling effect. Smooth like silk and hypoallergenic, this set will transform your sleeps into blissful comfort.

You can find the set via Ettitude for currently $214.40 for a Queen. (Down from $268).

BED BATH N' TABLE

Morgan & Finch | JERSEY Cotton Fitted Sheets

For any jersey lovers out these, this one’s for you. Known for its stretch and softness, this single-knit fabric is the perfect base for your cloud-like slumber, with a high wrinkle resistance and universal aesthetic.

You can find them via Bed Bath N’ Table for currently $79.95 for a Queen fitted sheet.

Canningvale

Alessia | Bamboo Cotton Sheet Sets

With 60% bamboo and 40% cotton, Alessia sure sounds like an ideal sleep companion. Complete with a sateen weave, silky-soft feel, moisture-wicking and odour resistance, these sheets are the light and breathable way to enjoy your sleep.

You can find the set via Canningvale for currently $99.99 for a Queen. (Down from $219.99).

Adairs

Home Republic | Luxury Collection 1000TC Snow Sheet Set

Woven with the finest, premium grade cotton, this 1000tc makes for a soft and blissful sleep, bringing a 5-star hotel slumber into the comfort of your own home.

You can find it via Adairs for currently $239.99 for a Queen. (Down from $319.99).