The best air purifiers to shop in Australia

To help you improve the air quality of your home this spring, we've rounded up some of the best smart, affordable and allergen-friendly air purifiers currently on the market...

The best smart air purifiers

Philips 3000I Series air purifier, $649 at Bing Lee

Removing 99.9 per cent of pollen allergen and virus pollutants from the air in areas up to 135m2, the Philips 3000i is an energy-efficient model running at the equivalent of a 55W light bulb. With voice control, smart filter and sensors, four speeds (including Allergy Sleep mode) and more, this air purifier has all the bells and whistles.

"This item is a life changer, I suffer with terrible cat allergies and awful sinus problems but...after a few nights I was sleeping better," wrote one five-star reviewer, "it is immediately obvious that the air quality is better when you go into the room from outside".

Breville Smart Air Plus Connect purifier, $599 at Catch

Using a four-stage purification system with a 360 degree immersive airflow design, this Breville model features a timer, quiet mode, live purity indicator and a compatible mobile app - ideal for rooms up to 80m2.

"The machine has a nice design and is not loud when running," wrote a five-star reviewer, "after a few hours of it turned on, l did notice that l was not experiencing my usual allergy flare up for the whole day".

The best air purifiers for allergies

Honeywell True HEPA allergen remover, $993.86 at Amazon

This Honeywell air purifier features timer options, four cleaning levels, turbo mode, and a control panel dimmer for nighttime - making it efficient at removing dust, pet dander and pollen - as well as reducing bacteria and mould spores - from the air.

“I would recommend this air purifier to anyone with allergies or smells in their home. Also for noise levels, it is very quiet and hasn’t bothered our sleep at all,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

Samsung Versatile AX60 air purifier with wifi, $799 at Bing Lee

Truly 'versatile', the Samsung Versatile features 3-way airflow, an air quality indicator, smart control, a child lock, whisper-quiet sleep mode and is ideal for rooms up to 60m2.

"It has a good read-out for impurities and particles which picked up smoke from a burn-off one evening and turned the digital read-out red, then quickly cleared the air," wrote a reviewer who left five stars.

Winix Zero+ Pro 5 stage air purifier, $575 (RRP $785) at Amazon

Equipped with a five-stage filtration system, a hospital-grade HEPA filter, deodorisation technology, four fan speeds and a triple smart sensor, this Winix air purifier is especially helpful for hayfever and asthma sufferers. Plus, its two-year warranty makes this a stress-free investment.

"Within a week of running the machine day and night I can already tell an immediate difference in the air quality. With a very fluffy cat in a small two bedroom apartment, this air purifier has been excellent at removing smells in the air - the pet filter makes a big difference!" wrote a five-star reviewer.

The best air purifier under $100

Lenoxx AP20 air purifier, $95 at Catch.com.au

The Lenoxx AP20 has four fan speeds, timer functionality, sleep mode and a HEPA filter to make your room or office that bit clearer. A small but mighty air purifier.

"Bought three, love these air purifiers," wrote one five-star reviewer, "I wake up without feeling headache or stuffy nose - highly recommend".

The air purifier for odours

Mitsubishi MA-E85R-A air purifier, from $1099 at Mitsubishi

Improving indoor air quality and reducing allergen triggers with multi-directional airflow, this Mitsubishi air purifier is fit with an auto-cleaning pre-filter, activated carbon filter, platinum catalyst filter and a high performance HEPA filter.

"Living area now fresh and odourless," wrote a five-star reviewer, "haven’t yet had to change filters but manual is comprehensive and easy to follow".

