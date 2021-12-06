Kogan Mini Dehumidifier 2L. Kogan

Kogan Mini Dehumidifier 2L from Kogan, $89

Enjoy a more comfortable living space with the Kogan Mini Dehumidifier, which works to reduce humidity levels and make your living space less hospitable to allergens.

This quiet and efficient appliance also helps reduce irritation to your skin and respiratory system and is ideal for allergy and asthma sufferers.

Not to mention, it'll help combat mould, mildew and ‘musty’ smells, and allow clothes to dry faster and food to keep for longer in a less humid environment.

Breville The Smart Dry Dehumidifier White. Myer

Breville The Smart Dry Dehumidifier White from Myer, $339

Featuring a 10L per day of water extraction capacity, the Smart Dry Dehumidifier is suitable for rooms from 20 to 30m2, has a SensAir Live Humidity Control and Indicator Light and a 2-stage Air Filtration.

It also has a Carbon Filter for odours and smoke, a Pre-Filter for dust and pet dander, Laundry Mode, continuous drainage available through hose, and a Timer Mode, Night Mode, Child Lock.

Ionmax 7L Desiccant Dehumidifier. Ionmax

Ionmax 7L Desiccant Dehumidifier (ION612) from Dick Smith, $399

Reduce ambient humidity effectively with the Andatech Ionmax Desiccant Dehumidifier to prevent problems like asthma, allergies, or even damage to your belongings by mould and mildew.

It works hard to daily dehumidify at a rate of 7L per day, can run with a constant and stable intake of humid air, and dehumidifies all corners of your room with automatic swing and multi-directional louvre adjustments.

DeLonghi 21L Tasciugo Aria Dry Pure Dehumidifier. The Good Guys

DeLonghi 21L Tasciugo Aria Dry Pure Dehumidifier from The Good Guys, $649

Protect your home and family with the DeLonghi 21L Tasciugo Aria Dry Pure Dehumidifier, which has perfect dehumidification levels in all rooms, in every season.

It helps with neutralising harmful bacteria and allergens while removing excess humidity, removes up to 21 litres of excess moisture in 24 hours, and you can manage room temperature and humidity level with LCD control panel with soft touch keys.

Pursonic Smart Touch X3 Dehumidifer. Myer

Pursonic Smart Touch X3 Dehumidifer from Myer, $79.95

Purify your home with the Pursonic 600ml Smart Touch X3 Dehumidifier, as it uses thermo-electric (Peltier) technology to remove moisture quickly from the air, keeping you comfortable and cool.

This versatile dehumidifier is suitable for use in small spaces, such as your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, basement, or wardrobe. It is also easy to use, with one touch control.

Ausclimate NWT Compact+ 16L Dehumidifier. Kogan

Ausclimate NWT Compact+ 16L Dehumidifier from Kogan, $309

The Ausclimate NWT Compact+ 16L Dehumidifier is conveniently compact, yet extra-powerful.

It features auto-swing louvres, a dedicated laundry-mode and is ideal for boats, caravans/mobile homes, as well as storage rooms and other small rooms.