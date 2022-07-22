For the workout enthusiast

Women's HeatGear no-slip waistband ankle leggings, $70 at Under Armour

Don’t let the chilly air stop you from warming up with a brisk run! These leggings are perfect for sweating it out in the cold because they’re lined, warm, and moisture-wicking.

For the outdoor adventurer

The North Face Paramount hybrid tights, $140 at The Iconic

These leggings let you enjoy winter sports without worrying about the chill. Whether you're skiing, snowboarding, or hiking through the mountains, this highly-insulated pair will keep you cosy.

For those on-the-go

HEATTECH tights, $19.90 at Uniqlo

When it’s cold out, the last thing you want to do is go out and run errands. Unfortunately, time waits for no one. These HEATTECH tights from Uniqlo will help you brave the cold, keeping you warm as you hop from one place to the next. Available in black, red, grey and brown - we'll have one of each, please.

For the jet-setter

Amy thermal phone pocket full-length leggings in dark khaki, $75 (usually $140) at Lorna Jane

Airport lounges and aeroplanes can get quite cool. These chic leggings are perfect for those who love to travel in style but are constantly chilly. With a stylishly slim silhouette and a handy phone pocket - consider your airport fit sorted.

For the expectant mum

Plush fleece-lined maternity leggings, $119.05 at Shopbop

Baby on the way? These maternity leggings work hard to ensure that you are comfortable and warm. The wide waistband stretches well and won’t give a feeling of being squeezed too tightly. The fleece will feel soft and smooth against your skin, making sure that you and baby are snug as a bug.

For the confident and curvy

South Beach Plus high-waisted fleece back leggings, $40 at ASOS

These buttery leggings are specifically made for plus-sized ladies. Its thick waistband means you'll feel supported in all the right places while staying deceivingly warm with its soft fleece inner.

For the fashion-forward

SATINA fleece lined compression leggings, $50.20 at Amazon

Leggings usually come in dark neutrals, but that doesn’t mean you should be limited to those colours. For bold fashionistas looking to make a statement, these leggings come in colours that are sure to turn heads. Available in a sleek black, but also a bunch of bold colours such as red, pink, dark teal and more.

For the relaxed yogi

High-waist winter plush leggings in anthracite, $180 at Alo Yoga

Yoga is a wonderful way to promote strength and flexibility, and this pair will help you tap into that inner peace. These yoga pants are super stretchable, making them perfect for yoga classes where you have to contort into all sorts of poses. If you decide to take a rest day, these thick leggings are also really comfy and great for just lounging around.

